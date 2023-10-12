Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between 16th Avenue/Exit 5 and MO-210/Armour Road/Exit 6.

The impacted road section is 190 feet long.

The warning was released on Thursday at 12:14 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 12:27 a.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Mission

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Antioch Road/Exit 230 and I-635/Exit 231.

The impacted road section is 220 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 10:17 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 10:27 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 95th Street/Exit 224 and West 87th Street/Exit 225.

The impacted road section is 620 feet long.

The report was issued Wednesday at 9:44 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 9:57 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Southwest Boulevard/Mission Road/Exit 233A and Southwest Boulevard (Underpass).

The event impacts 190 feet.

The warning was issued at 7:52 p.m. on Wednesday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 8:03 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Merriam

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 75th Street/Exit 227 and 67th Street/Exit 228.

The impacted road section is 500 feet long.

The report was issued Wednesday at 6:58 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 7:09 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in North Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between East Front Street and Levee Road/Exit 5.

The event impacts 570 feet.

The warning was issued at 5:34 p.m. on Wednesday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 5:45 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on South 24th Street in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on South 24th Street between Lamar Avenue exit 232A and I-35 South.

The impacted road section is 830 feet long.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 5 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 5:09 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218 and 119th Street/Exit 220.

The impacted road section is 650 feet long.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 2:04 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 5:09 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218 and 119th Street/Exit 220.

The event impacts 610 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 4:10 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 4:21 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218 and 119th Street/Exit 220.

The event impacts 650 feet.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 2:04 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 4:09 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 119th Street/Exit 220 and I-435/Exit 222.

The event affects 270 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 3:09 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 3:45 p.m.

Warning in Overland Park: Crash reported on northbound I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-35 between Antioch Road/Exit 230 and I-635/Exit 231.

The impacted road section is 0.74 miles long.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 2:48 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 3:27 p.m.

Reports of a crash in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash in Kansas Cityeastbound between I-35 North and US-71 South.

The event affects 40 feet.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 2:22 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 3:15 p.m.

Crash report: I-35

A crash has been reported on eastbound I-35 between 119th Street/Exit 220 and I-435/Exit 222.

The impacted road section is 0.72 miles long.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 2:45 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 3:03 p.m.

Crash update: I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on northbound I-35 between Johnson Drive/Exit 229 and Antioch Road/Exit 230.

The event affects 550 feet.

The report was issued Wednesday at 2:48 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 2:57 p.m.

Warning: Crash on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a crash on I-35 between 119th Street/Exit 220 and I-435/Exit 222.

The event impacts 600 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 2:48 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 2:57 p.m.

A crash has been reported on eastbound I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-35 between 119th Street/Exit 220 and I-435/Exit 222.

The event impacts 600 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 2:45 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 2:57 p.m.

Interstate 49

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Warning: Crash on the U. S. Highway 71 in Kansas City

There has been a crash on the U. S. Highway 71 between East State Route 150 and I-49 South.

The event affects 930 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 2:14 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 2:21 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Kansas Avenue/Exit 11 and I-70/Kansas Tpke/Exit 12.

The impacted road section is 350 feet long.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 6:58 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 8:21 p.m.

A crash has been reported on northbound US-71

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on US-71 between 22nd Street and I-70/I-670.

The event impacts 0.69 miles.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 7:38 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 7:45 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between 57th Street/Exit 417 and I-635/Exit 418.

The event affects 620 feet.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 7:01 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 7:39 p.m.

A crash has been reported in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash in Kansas City between Park Drive and I-70 West.

The impacted road section is 490 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 6:54 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 7:03 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash update: I-70

There is a crash on eastbound I-70 between Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 and Sterling Avenue/Exit 10.

The impacted road section is 0.79 miles long.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 3:46 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 5:09 p.m.

Warning: Crash on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

A crash has been reported on I-70 between Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 and US-40/Exit 11.

The event affects 0.74 miles.

The warning was issued at 3:46 p.m. on Wednesday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 4:57 p.m.

A crash has been reported on eastbound I-70

There is a crash on I-70 between Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 and Noland Road/Exit 12.

The event impacts 0.64 miles.

The warning was issued at 3:46 p.m. on Wednesday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 4:51 p.m.

Crash reported on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-70 between I-435/Exit 8 and Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9.

The event impacts 270 feet.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 3:46 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 3:57 p.m.

Reports of a crash on eastbound I-70/I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-70/I-35 between Delaware Street/Main St/East Second St/Exit 2 and I-70 (Kansas City) (East)/I-35.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 2:22 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 3:15 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 and Sterling Avenue/Exit 10.

The impacted road section is 160 feet long.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 2:57 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 3:09 p.m.

Crash reported on eastbound I-70 in Bonner Springs

There is a crash on I-70 between K-7/Exit 224 and 110th Street/Exit 410.

The event impacts 630 feet.

The report was issued Wednesday at 2:14 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 3:09 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 between I-70 (West) and Central Avenue/Exit 1A.

The event affects 530 feet.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 2:43 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 2:51 p.m.

Kansas City: Park Avenue temporarily closed until Dec. 22

There is a road closure on Park Avenue between Prospect Avenue exit 3C and I-70 East.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 9:26 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 2:45 p.m.

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on eastbound I-70/I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-70/I-35 between Delaware Street/Main St/East Second St/Exit 2 and West Ninth Street/Oak St/East Second St/Exit 2.

The event affects 240 feet.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 2:22 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 2:33 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-210/Exit 55 and Front Street/Exit 57.

The event affects 550 feet.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 10:13 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 11:03 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67 and 87th Street/Exit 69.

The impacted road section is 350 feet long.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 9:49 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 9:57 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Shawnee

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 87th Street/Exit 3 and Midland Drive/Exit 5.

The impacted road section is 420 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 8:31 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 8:39 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Edwardsville

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between K-32/Exit 9 and Kansas Avenue/Exit 11.

The event affects 640 feet.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 7:58 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 8:03 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Donahoo Road/Exit 16 and K-5/Exit 18.

The event impacts 620 feet.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 6:57 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 7:09 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-350/Blue Parkway/Exit 66 and 63rd Street/East 66th St/Exit 66.

The impacted road section is 590 feet long.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 5:07 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 6:45 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on East Truman Road in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on East Truman Road between East Truman Road and I-435 North.

The impacted road section is 730 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 6:19 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 6:27 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on the George Brett Super Highway in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on the George Brett Super Highway between exit 8B and I-435 North.

The impacted road section is 400 feet long.

The warning was issued at 6:08 p.m. on Wednesday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 6:15 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65 and MO-350/Blue Parkway/Exit 66.

The event affects 130 feet.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 5:37 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 5:45 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Eastern Avenue in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Eastern Avenue between Raytown Road and I-435 South.

The impacted road section is 500 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 5:28 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 5:39 p.m.

Crash report: I-435

A crash has been reported on southbound I-435 between Bannister Road/Exit 70 and US-71/Exit 71.

The impacted road section is 550 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 2:54 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 5:33 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on East 23 Street in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on East 23 Street between exit 61 and I-435 North.

The event affects 970 feet.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 5:11 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 5:21 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 95th Street/Exit 2 and 87th Street/Exit 3.

The event impacts 510 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 2:30 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 2:39 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between K-5/Exit 18 and MO-45/Exit 22.

The event affects 200 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 1:54 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 2:03 p.m.

Crash reported on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-435 between 96th Street/Exit 47 and MO-152/Exit 49.

The event affects 420 feet.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 1:10 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 1:21 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on Hickman Mills Drive in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Hickman Mills Drive between Hickman Mills Drive and I-470 East.

The event affects 170 feet.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 4:16 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 6:21 p.m.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between Parallel Parkway/Exit 6 and 38th Street/Exit 7.

The event impacts 620 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 8:13 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 11:27 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on South 42nd Street in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on South 42nd Street between exit 1C and I-635 North.

The event impacts 270 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 9:16 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 10:09 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between 38th Street/Exit 7 and K-5/Leavenworth Road/Exit 7.

The impacted road section is 30 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 4:54 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 6:15 p.m.

Kansas City: Road temporarily closed

The road is closed between Park Drive and I-635 North in Kansas City.

The warning was issued at 5:16 p.m. on Wednesday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 5:39 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 between Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo and Prospect Avenue.

The event affects 770 feet.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 8:07 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 10:15 p.m.

Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 between I-35/US-71/Troost Avenue and Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo.

The impacted road section is 690 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 12:29 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 10:15 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between US-24/Independence Avenue/Paseo Boulevard and East Front Street.

The event impacts 330 feet.

The warning was issued at 9:51 p.m. on Wednesday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 10:03 p.m.

Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between Prospect Avenue and Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo in Kansas City.

The event impacts 770 feet.

The warning was issued Monday at 12:16 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 8:57 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 12th Street/Exit 2 and I-70/US-169/US-24/Exit 2.

The impacted road section is 170 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 8:08 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 8:21 p.m.

Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 between Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo and Prospect Avenue.

The event impacts 230 feet.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 8:48 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 7:33 p.m.

Independence Avenue/US-24 temporarily closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 between Prospect Avenue and Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo.

The event impacts 230 feet.

The warning was released on Monday at 12:16 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 6:51 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 between Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo and Prospect Avenue.

The event impacts 150 feet.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 9:44 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 5:39 p.m.

Crash update: I-70

There has been a crash on eastbound I-70 between I-35/US-40/US-71/US-24/Exit 2 and 11th Street/Exit 2.

The warning was issued at 2:22 p.m. on Wednesday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 3:15 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Kansas City: South 7th Street closed

The road is closed between South Seventh Street Trafficway and US-69 South in Kansas City.

The impacted road section is 320 feet long.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 9:12 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 9:27 p.m.

US-69 South temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between Central Avenue and I-670/I-70/US-40 in Kansas City.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 8:35 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 8:39 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between College Boulevard and 119th Street on southbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 1.17 miles long.

The warning was issued at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 5:15 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-69 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on US-69 between 87th Street and I-35.

The event impacts 880 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 5:07 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 5:15 p.m.

Crash update: I-35

There has been a crash on eastbound I-35 between 67th Street/Exit 228 and US-56/US-69/Exit 228.

The event impacts 620 feet.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 2:27 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 3:27 p.m.

Crash update: I-35

A crash has been reported on eastbound I-35 between 67th Street/Exit 228 and US-56/US-69/Exit 228.

The event affects 620 feet.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 2:27 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 2:39 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

A crash has been reported on northbound US-71

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on US-71 between 22nd Street and Truman Road.

The event affects 380 feet.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 7:38 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 9:03 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between Longview Road and Red Bridge Road.

The event impacts 460 feet.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 4:49 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 5:27 p.m.

Crash update: I-40/US-71

There is a crash on northbound I-40/US-71 between Harry South Truman Drive and Hickman Mills Drive.

The event impacts 0.76 miles.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 4:50 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 5:03 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between Longview Road and Red Bridge Road.

The impacted road section is 470 feet long.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 3:34 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 3:45 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between 85th Street and 75th Street.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 2:19 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 2:51 p.m.

Warning in Belton: Crash reported on northbound I-40/US-71

There is a crash on I-40/US-71 between CR-Y and 155th Street.

The impacted road section is 560 feet long.

The warning was issued at 12:49 p.m. on Wednesday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 12:57 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between Bannister Road and Blue River Road/Hickman Mills Drive.

The impacted road section is 410 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 12:45 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 12:51 p.m.

Warning: Crash on northbound I-40/US-71 in Belton

A crash has been reported on I-40/US-71 between CR-Y and 155th Street.

The impacted road section is 600 feet long.

The report was issued Wednesday at 12:24 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 12:33 p.m.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Lane on Rainbow Boulevard/US-169 closed in Kansas City

One lane is closed between West 39th Avenue and Southwest Boulevard on northbound Rainbow Boulevard/US-169.

The event impacts 530 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 6 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 6:15 p.m.

Beardsley Road closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure at Beardsley Road and US-169 North.

The event impacts 990 feet.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 1:16 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 1:21 p.m.

