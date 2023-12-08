Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Southwest Trafficway/Exit 1A (SB) and 27th Street/Exit 1B (SB).

The event affects 550 feet.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 9:39 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 9:53 p.m.

Crash reported on eastbound I-35 in Gardner

There is a crash on I-35 between Gardner Road/Exit 207 and US-56/175th Street/Exit 210.

The event impacts 300 feet.

The warning was released on Thursday at 6:28 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 7:29 p.m.

Warning: Crash on eastbound I-35 in Gardner

A crash has been reported on I-35 between Gardner Road/Exit 207 and Lone Elm Road.

The impacted road section is 0.75 miles long.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 6:28 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 6:41 p.m.

Reports of a crash on northbound I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-35 between I-635/Exit 231 and 24th Street/Exit 232.

The impacted road section is 480 feet long.

The report was issued Thursday at 6:24 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 6:35 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on northbound I-35 North

There is a crash on I-35 North between exit 8A and exit 8C.

The event impacts 390 feet.

The warning was issued Thursday at 5:39 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 5:47 p.m.

Pennsylvania Avenue closed in Kansas City

The road is closed at Pennsylvania Avenue and I-35 North in Kansas City.

The event affects 140 feet.

The incident report was issued Monday at 11:42 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 5:35 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218 and 119th Street/Exit 220.

The event affects 650 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 3:53 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 4:59 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between MO-210/Armour Road/Exit 6 and Parvin Road/Exit 8.

The event affects 570 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 2:29 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 4:05 p.m.

Crash report: I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on eastbound I-35 between Old K-56/Exit 217 and East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218.

The event impacts 380 feet.

The warning was released on Thursday at 3 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 3:12 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on West 67th Street in Merriam

There is a broken down vehicle on West 67th Street between exit 228A and I-35 South.

The impacted road section is 310 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 1:23 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in North Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between 16th Avenue/Exit 5 and MO-210/Armour Road/Exit 6.

The impacted road section is 250 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 1:12 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 1:24 p.m.

Interstate 49

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on Hickman Heights Road in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Hickman Heights Road between exit 1 and I-49 South.

The event impacts 700 feet.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 4:42 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 4:53 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Charlotte Street temporarily closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure at Charlotte Street and I-70 East.

The warning was released on Thursday at 11:22 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 11:23 p.m.

Reports of a crash on eastbound I-70

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-70 between 57th Street/Exit 417 and I-635/Exit 418.

The event impacts 390 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 5:03 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 6:59 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between K-32/Kansas Avenue/Exit 3 and I-70/Exit 4.

The event affects 420 feet.

The incident was reported Thursday at 5:59 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 6:05 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on Interstate 435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Interstate 435 between exit 63A and I-70 West.

The event affects 270 feet.

The warning was issued Thursday at 5:07 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 5:18 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-435/Exit 8 and Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9.

The event impacts 150 feet.

The warning was released on Thursday at 2:22 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 4:41 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70/I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70/I-35 between Delaware Street/Main St/East Second St/Exit 2 and West Ninth Street/Oak St/East Second St/Exit 2.

The event impacts 240 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 4:14 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 4:29 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Raytown Road/Exit 63 and Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65.

The impacted road section is 590 feet long.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 9:37 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 9:47 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Eastern Avenue in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Eastern Avenue between exit 65 and I-435 North.

The impacted road section is 570 feet long.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 9:32 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 9:41 p.m.

Interstate 435 closed in Lenexa

The road is closed between exit 1B and I-435 North in Lenexa.

The warning was issued at 7:59 p.m. on Thursday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 8:05 p.m.

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on northbound I-435

A crash has been reported on I-435 between Woodend Road/Exit 8 and K-32/Exit 9.

The event affects 490 feet.

The report was issued Thursday at 5:54 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 7:05 p.m.

Warning in Edwardsville: Crash reported on northbound I-435

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-435 between Woodend Road/Exit 8 and K-32/Exit 9.

The impacted road section is 580 feet long.

The warning was issued at 6:29 p.m. on Thursday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 7:05 p.m.

Crash reported on northbound I-435 in Edwardsville

There has been a crash on I-435 between Holliday Drive/Exit 8 and K-32/Exit 9.

The event affects 0.81 miles.

The warning was issued Thursday at 6:29 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 6:41 p.m.

Warning: Crash on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a crash on I-435 between 12th Street/Exit 60 and MO-12/Truman Road/Exit 60.

The impacted road section is 610 feet long.

The warning was released on Thursday at 6:15 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 6:29 p.m.

Crash reported on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There has been a crash on I-435 between 63rd Street/East 66th St/Exit 66 and Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67.

The event affects 470 feet.

The report was issued Thursday at 6:11 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 6:23 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Holmes Road in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Holmes Road between Holmes Road and I-435 East.

The report was issued Thursday at 5:56 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 6:05 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash update: I-435

A crash has been reported on northbound I-435 between Woodend Road/Exit 8 and Kansas Avenue/Exit 11.

The impacted road section is 0.78 miles long.

The warning was issued at 5:54 p.m. on Thursday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 5:59 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1 and Raytown Road/Exit 4.

The event impacts 530 feet.

The report was issued Thursday at 1:03 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 1:12 p.m.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

Crash reported on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

A crash has been reported on I-635 between Parallel Parkway/Exit 6 and 38th Street/Exit 7.

The event impacts 290 feet.

The warning was released on Thursday at 5:37 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 6:35 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on Kaw Drive Frontage Road in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Kaw Drive Frontage Road between exit 418A and I-635 South.

The impacted road section is 170 feet long.

The report was issued Thursday at 1:32 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 1:41 p.m.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 between Broadway Boulevard/Central Street/Exit 2R-2South and Locust Street/Truman Road/Exit 2Q (WB).

The impacted road section is 330 feet long.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 4:45 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 6:29 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-35/US-40/US-71/US-24/Exit 2 and Admiral Boulevard/Exit 2.

The impacted road section is 440 feet long.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 4:14 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 7:17 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Front Street/Exit 57 and US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59.

The impacted road section is 110 feet long.

The warning was issued Thursday at 6:32 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 6:41 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas City: US-169 South closed

There is a road closure on US-169 South between MO-9 and I-70/I-35/US-40/US-24.

The impacted road section is 2.21 miles long.

The warning was issued Monday at 6:21 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 3:12 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-69 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on US-69 between 179th Street and 167th Street.

The event impacts 80 feet.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 9:21 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 9:30 p.m.

A crash has been reported on northbound US-69

A crash has been reported on US-69 between 135th Street and Blue Valley Parkway.

The event impacts 90 feet.

The warning was issued at 6:22 p.m. on Thursday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 7:29 p.m.

Warning: Crash on northbound US-69 in Overland Park

A crash has been reported on US-69 between 135th Street and Blue Valley Parkway.

The event affects 0.91 miles.

The incident was reported Thursday at 6:22 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 6:35 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on East Longfellow Street in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on East Longfellow Street between US-69 exit 52 and I-35 South.

The event affects 920 feet.

The warning was issued at 5:24 p.m. on Thursday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 5:59 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 151st Street and Blue Valley Parkway on northbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 1.47 miles long.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 3:17 p.m.

Crash reported on northbound US-69 in Overland Park

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on US-69 between 95th Street and 87th Street.

The impacted road section is 430 feet long.

The incident was reported Thursday at 2:19 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 2:23 p.m.

A crash has been reported on eastbound I-70

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-70 between 38th Street/Park Drive/Exit 419 and US-69/South 18th Street/Exit 420.

The event impacts 270 feet.

The incident was reported Thursday at 1:49 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 1:53 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between US-69/South 18th Street/Exit 420 and U P RR Service Road/Exit 421.

The event impacts 320 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 1:39 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 1:47 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Merriam

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-56/US-69/Exit 228 and Johnson Drive/Exit 229.

The impacted road section is 650 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 1:28 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 1:35 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between Bannister Road and Blue River Road/Hickman Mills Drive.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 8:11 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 8:23 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between Longview Road and Red Bridge Road.

The event affects 470 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 4:26 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 4:59 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Grandview

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between MO-150 and 140th Street.

The impacted road section is 450 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 4:35 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 4:47 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound US-71 South in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on US-71 South between exit 2J and exit 2L.

The impacted road section is 50 feet long.

The warning was issued at 4:03 p.m. on Thursday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 4:11 p.m.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash reported on northbound US-169 in Kansas City

A crash has been reported on US-169 between Englewood Road and 68th Street.

The event impacts 1.28 miles.

The warning was issued Thursday at 2:23 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 3:17 p.m.

US-169 South temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between West Fifth Street and I-70 West in Kansas City.

The event impacts 390 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 11:45 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 3:05 p.m.

Crash report: US-169

There has been a crash on northbound US-169 between Englewood Road and 68th Street.

The warning was issued Thursday at 2:23 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 2:29 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-169 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on US-169 between The Downtown Airport and MO-9.

The event impacts 660 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 1:42 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 2:17 p.m.

