Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 119th Street/Exit 220 and I-435/Exit 222.

The event affects 600 feet.

The traffic alert was released Saturday at 10:16 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 1:18 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

I-70 temporarily closed in Kansas City until Sep. 28

There is a road closure on I-70 between 57th Street/Exit 417 and 78th Street/Exit 414.

The impacted road section is 1.58 miles long.

The report was issued Saturday at 9:24 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 9:42 p.m.

Crash report: I-70

A crash has been reported on westbound I-70 between Turner Diagonal Fwy/Exit 415 and I-435/Exit 411.

The impacted road section is 0.96 miles long.

The report was issued Saturday at 9:16 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 9:42 p.m.

Crash reported on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There has been a crash on I-70 between Jackson Avenue/Exit 5 and US-40/31st Street/Exit 7.

The event affects 0.74 miles.

The incident was reported Saturday at 9:28 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 9:36 p.m.

Crash report: I-70

A crash has been reported on westbound I-70 between 57th Street/Exit 417 and I-435/Exit 411.

The impacted road section is 1.72 miles long.

The traffic alert was released Saturday at 9:16 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 9:30 p.m.

Incident on westbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is an incident on I-70 between 57th Street/Exit 417 and 78th Street/Exit 414.

The event affects 1.04 miles.

The incident was reported Saturday at 9:16 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 9:18 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between K-32/Kansas Avenue/Exit 3 and I-70/Exit 4.

The impacted road section is 310 feet long.

The warning was released on Saturday at 4:41 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 4:55 p.m.

Kansas City: Park Avenue temporarily closed until Dec. 22

The road is closed between Prospect Avenue exit 3C and I-70 East in Kansas City.

The warning was issued at 9:26 a.m. on Wednesday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 4:14 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Edwardsville

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Kansas Avenue/Exit 11 and I-70/Kansas Tpke/Exit 12.

The event affects 660 feet.

The report was issued Saturday at 2:32 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 2:44 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Turner Diagonal Fwy/Exit 415 and 57th Street/Exit 417.

The impacted road section is 640 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Saturday at 8:12 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 12:48 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 87th Street/Exit 3 and Midland Drive/Exit 5.

The event affects 320 feet.

The report was issued Saturday at 8:39 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 8:48 p.m.

A crash has been reported on southbound I-435

A crash has been reported on I-435 between 87th Street/Exit 69 and Bannister Road/Exit 70.

The event impacts 370 feet.

The warning was issued at 5:14 p.m. on Saturday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 6:12 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Parvin Road/Exit 54 and MO-210/Exit 55.

The event impacts 190 feet.

The warning was issued Saturday at 2:46 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 2:56 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Bannister Road/Exit 70 and US-71/Exit 71.

The event affects 640 feet.

The incident report was issued Saturday at 11 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 12:37 p.m.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between Merriam Drive/Exit 1 and Shawnee Drive/Exit 1.

The event affects 580 feet.

The warning was issued Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 5:36 p.m.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on Central Street in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Central Street between I-670 East and West Truman Road.

The event affects 40 feet.

The report was issued Saturday at 3:13 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 3:20 p.m.

Crash report: I-670

A crash has been reported on eastbound I-670 between Broadway Boulevard/Central Street/Exit 2R-2South and Locust Street/Truman Road/Exit 2Q (WB).

The event impacts 320 feet.

The warning was issued Saturday at 1:01 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 1:11 p.m.

Reports of a crash on Washington Street

A crash has been reported on Washington Street between exit 2U and I-670 East.

The impacted road section is 220 feet long.

The warning was released on Saturday at 11:59 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 12:03 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Reports of a crash on southbound I-435

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-435 between US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59 and 12th Street/Exit 60.

The impacted road section is 620 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Saturday at 11:22 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 11:35 p.m.

Independence Avenue/US-24 temporarily closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 between I-35/US-71/Troost Avenue and Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo.

The event affects 130 feet.

The incident report was issued Saturday at 8:57 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 9 p.m.

Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 between Prospect Avenue and Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo.

The event impacts 130 feet.

The warning was issued at 9:25 a.m. on Monday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 9 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-35/US-40/US-71/US-24/Exit 2 and Admiral Boulevard/Exit 2.

The event impacts 430 feet.

The report was issued Saturday at 3:25 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 4:02 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Front Street/Exit 57 and US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59.

The impacted road section is 210 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Saturday at 3 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 3:14 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-670/I-70 and US-169/US-69/7th Street/Exit 422.

The event affects 290 feet.

The warning was issued Saturday at 11:47 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 11:59 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between Blue Valley Parkway and College Boulevard on northbound US-69.

The event impacts 0.92 miles.

The warning was issued at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 10:24 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Brighton Avenue/Exit 10 and US-69/Exit 11.

The event affects 580 feet.

The warning was released on Saturday at 4:55 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 5:36 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Brighton Avenue/Exit 10 and US-69/Exit 11.

The event impacts 260 feet.

The incident was reported Saturday at 4:16 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 4:55 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between Bannister Road and Blue River Road/Hickman Mills Drive.

The impacted road section is 280 feet long.

The warning was issued Saturday at 6:09 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 7:18 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between 85th Street and 75th Street.

The traffic alert was issued Saturday at 7 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 7:12 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between Bannister Road and Blue River Road/Hickman Mills Drive.

The event impacts 220 feet.

The traffic alert was released Saturday at 6:09 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 6:48 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 between East Gregory Boulevard and East Meyer Boulevard.

The traffic alert was released Saturday at 12:17 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 2:09 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between Hickman Mills Drive and Longview Road.

The impacted road section is 640 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Saturday at 11:35 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 12:15 p.m.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Southwest Boulevard/Mission Road/Exit 233 and US-169/Exit 234.

The impacted road section is 630 feet long.

The incident was reported Saturday at 2:41 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 7:48 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

