Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218 and 119th Street/Exit 220.

The event impacts 650 feet.

The incident was reported Thursday at 10:22 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 10:33 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on North Poe Street in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on North Poe Street between I-35 North and I-35 South.

The event affects 60 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 7:04 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 7:16 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in North Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between Bedford Road/Exit 5 and 16th Avenue/Exit 5.

The event affects 600 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 5:04 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 5:40 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in North Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between 16th Avenue/Exit 5 and MO-210/Armour Road/Exit 6.

The impacted road section is 620 feet long.

The incident was reported Thursday at 3:49 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 4:22 p.m.

Reports of a crash on eastbound I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-35 between Lone Elm Road and Old K-56/Exit 217.

The event affects 0.76 miles.

The warning was released on Thursday at 3:37 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 3:52 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between I-70/Exit 63 and Stadium Drive.

The event impacts 210 feet.

The warning was released on Thursday at 9:55 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 10:10 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on the East US Highway 40 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on the East US Highway 40 between I-70 exit 63 and I-70 West.

The impacted road section is 490 feet long.

The report was issued Thursday at 8:56 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 9:09 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 and I-70/Exit 63.

The event affects 80 feet.

The warning was issued at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 8:39 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 and I-70/Exit 63.

The event impacts 420 feet.

The warning was released on Thursday at 7:44 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 8:33 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Interstate 435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Interstate 435 between exit 63A and I-70 East.

The impacted road section is 470 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 7:51 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 8:03 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-670/I-70/Exit 2 and The Paseo/Exit 3.

The event affects 530 feet.

The warning was released on Thursday at 6:06 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 7:51 p.m.

A crash has been reported on eastbound I-670

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-670 between I-70 (West) and Central Avenue/Exit 1A.

The event affects 500 feet.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 6:53 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 7:04 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Brooklyn Avenue/Exit 3 and Prospect Avenue/Exit 3.

The impacted road section is 300 feet long.

The warning was issued at 6:06 p.m. on Thursday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 6:16 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Third Street/James St/Exit 423 and I-35/Beardsley Road/Exit 2.

The impacted road section is 310 feet long.

The warning was issued Thursday at 5:47 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 5:59 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-435/Exit 411 and 78th Street/Exit 414.

The event affects 350 feet.

The warning was released on Thursday at 11:50 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 12:41 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 63rd Street/East 66th St/Exit 66 and Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67.

The event impacts 450 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 11:34 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 11:39 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-210/Exit 55 and Front Street/Exit 57.

The event impacts 650 feet.

The warning was issued at 6:03 p.m. on Thursday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 6:10 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65 and MO-350/Blue Parkway/Exit 66.

The event impacts 150 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 3:18 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 3:28 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on View High Drive in Lee's Summit

There is a broken down vehicle on View High Drive between exit 5 and I-470 West.

The impacted road section is 430 feet long.

The report was issued Thursday at 6:10 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 6:22 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between I-435/US-71/Exit 1 and Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1.

The impacted road section is 230 feet long.

The report was issued Thursday at 3:15 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 3:28 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between Raytown Road/Exit 4 and View High Drive/Exit 5.

The impacted road section is 480 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 9:32 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 1:05 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59 and 12th Street/Exit 60.

The event impacts 450 feet.

The warning was released on Thursday at 3:41 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 3:52 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between 38th Street/Park Drive/Exit 419 and US-69/South 18th Street/Exit 420.

The event affects 270 feet.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 8:15 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 8:27 p.m.

Warning in Mission: Crash reported on northbound US-69 North

There has been a crash on US-69 North between I-635 North / Metcalf Avenue and I-35 North.

The impacted road section is 610 feet long.

The incident was reported Thursday at 8:18 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 8:27 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-69 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on US-69 between Blue Valley Parkway and 119th Street.

The warning was released on Thursday at 6:18 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 6:58 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/Exit 225 and 75th Street/Exit 227.

The impacted road section is 550 feet long.

The warning was released on Thursday at 4:32 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 4:40 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between US-69/South 18th Street/Exit 420 and U P RR Service Road/Exit 421.

The event affects 320 feet.

The warning was issued at 3 p.m. on Thursday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 4:22 p.m.

Crash report: I-70

There is a crash on eastbound I-70 between 38th Street/Park Drive/Exit 419 and US-69/South 18th Street/Exit 420.

The impacted road section is 610 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 2:23 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 2:34 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 between East 55th Street and US-56/Swope Parkway.

The event impacts 150 feet.

The warning was issued Thursday at 11:42 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 11:51 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Lone Elm Road and US-169/K-7/Exit 215.

The event affects 480 feet.

The warning was issued Thursday at 12:02 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 12:11 p.m.

