Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218 and 119th Street/Exit 220.

The impacted road section is 510 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Tuesday at 7:16 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 11:08 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe' on January 2nd at 11:09 p.m.

Warning: Crash on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-35 between 119th Street/Exit 220 and I-435/Exit 222.

The impacted road section is 370 feet long.

The report was issued Tuesday at 6:43 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 6:49 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning: Crash on eastbound I-35 in Olathe' on January 2nd at 6:49 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 between Wyoming Street/Genesee St/Exit 1B (WB) and I-35/Exit 2T.

The impacted road section is 270 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Tuesday at 6:14 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 6:49 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City' on January 2nd at 6:49 p.m.

A crash has been reported on northbound I-35

A crash has been reported on I-35 between Johnson Drive/Exit 229 and Antioch Road/Exit 230.

The impacted road section is 440 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Tuesday at 6:04 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 6:20 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'A crash has been reported on northbound I-35' on January 2nd at 6:21 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash report: I-35

There has been a crash on eastbound I-35 between East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218 and 119th Street/Exit 220.

The event impacts 580 feet.

The warning was issued at 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 5:50 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash report: I-35' on January 2nd at 5:51 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Mission

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Antioch Road/Exit 230 and I-635/Exit 231.

The event impacts 220 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 3:55 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 4:06 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Mission' on January 2nd at 4:06 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Purple Heart Trail in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on Purple Heart Trail between I-635 exit 231A and I-35 North.

The event affects 190 feet.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 3:52 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on Purple Heart Trail in Overland Park' on January 2nd at 4:01 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between I-70/Exit 63 and Stadium Drive.

The event affects 290 feet.

The report was issued Tuesday at 7:16 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 7:25 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on January 2nd at 7:26 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Turner Diagonal Fwy/Exit 415 and 57th Street/Exit 417.

The event affects 620 feet.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 6:45 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 6:55 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on January 2nd at 6:56 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Prospect Avenue closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between Prospect Avenue exit 3C and I-70 East in Kansas City.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 9:26 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 5:44 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Prospect Avenue closed in Kansas City' on January 2nd at 5:45 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-435/Exit 8 and Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9.

The impacted road section is 540 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Tuesday at 4:54 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 5:32 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on January 2nd at 5:33 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between 11th Street/Exit 2 and I-670/I-70/Exit 2.

The impacted road section is 440 feet long.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 4 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 4:12 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on January 2nd at 4:13 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Edwardsville

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Kansas Avenue/Exit 11 and I-70/Kansas Tpke/Exit 12.

The impacted road section is 590 feet long.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 2:21 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 4:12 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Edwardsville' on January 2nd at 4:13 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Bonner Springs

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between K-7/Exit 224 and 110th Street/Exit 410.

The event affects 360 feet.

The warning was issued at 2:47 p.m. on Tuesday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 2:56 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Bonner Springs' on January 2nd at 2:57 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between I-70/Exit 63 and MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61.

The event impacts 170 feet.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 1:34 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 2:39 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City' on January 2nd at 2:40 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 and I-70/Exit 63.

The event affects 420 feet.

The warning was issued at 2:19 p.m. on Tuesday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 2:33 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on January 2nd at 2:33 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-670/I-70/Exit 2 and The Paseo/Exit 3.

The impacted road section is 530 feet long.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 1:58 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 2:09 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on January 2nd at 2:10 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Interstate 435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Interstate 435 between exit 63A and I-70 East.

The impacted road section is 90 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Tuesday at 1:28 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 1:35 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on Interstate 435 in Kansas City' on January 2nd at 1:36 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Bonner Springs

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between K-7/Exit 224 and 110th Street/Exit 410.

The event impacts 620 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Tuesday at 1:14 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 1:23 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Bonner Springs' on January 2nd at 1:24 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on the U. S. Highway 71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on the U. S. Highway 71 between US-71 South and I-435 South.

The event impacts 110 feet.

The traffic alert was released Tuesday at 7:36 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 7:49 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on the U. S. Highway 71 in Kansas City' on January 2nd at 7:49 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on East Truman Road in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on East Truman Road between East 12th Street / East Truman Road and I-435 South.

The warning was issued at 4:36 p.m. on Tuesday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 5:44 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on East Truman Road in Kansas City' on January 2nd at 5:45 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-210/Exit 55 and Front Street/Exit 57.

The impacted road section is 650 feet long.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 3:47 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 4:40 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on January 2nd at 4:40 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-210/Exit 55 and Front Street/Exit 57.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 3:47 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 4:23 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on January 2nd at 4:24 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between K-32/Exit 9 and Kansas Avenue/Exit 11.

The impacted road section is 400 feet long.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 3:16 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 3:26 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City' on January 2nd at 3:27 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Shawnee

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Midland Drive/Exit 5 and Shawnee Mission Parkway/Exit 6.

The impacted road section is 470 feet long.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 2:30 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 2:39 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Shawnee' on January 2nd at 2:40 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on North Oakley Avenue in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on North Oakley Avenue between NE Barry Road and I-435 South.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 1:44 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 2:21 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on North Oakley Avenue in Kansas City' on January 2nd at 2:21 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 63rd Street/East 66th St/Exit 66 and Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67.

The event affects 440 feet.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 12:52 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 12:59 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on January 2nd at 1 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on East 23 Street in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on East 23 Street between exit 61 and I-435 North.

The event impacts 970 feet.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 12:46 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 12:59 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on East 23 Street in Kansas City' on January 2nd at 1 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1 and Raytown Road/Exit 4.

The event impacts 470 feet.

The warning was issued at 3:35 p.m. on Tuesday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 6:49 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City' on January 2nd at 6:49 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between I-470/US-50 and I-435.

The impacted road section is 420 feet long.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 5:37 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 5:44 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City' on January 2nd at 5:45 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between I-470/US-50 and I-435.

The event affects 120 feet.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 11:07 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City' on January 2nd at 12:31 p.m.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between Shawnee Drive/Exit 1 and Metropolitan Avenue/Exit 2.

The event impacts 590 feet.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 4:24 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 5:44 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City' on January 2nd at 5:45 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between Shawnee Drive/Exit 1 and Metropolitan Avenue/Exit 2.

The impacted road section is 590 feet long.

The warning was issued at 4:24 p.m. on Tuesday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 4:40 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City' on January 2nd at 4:40 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Riverside

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between MO-9/Exit 11 and I-29/US-71/Exit 12.

The impacted road section is 410 feet long.

The report was issued Tuesday at 2:21 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 2:56 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Riverside' on January 2nd at 2:57 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29 between Waukomis Drive/Exit 3 and I-635/Exit 3.

The event impacts 70 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Tuesday at 12:45 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 12:59 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29 in Kansas City' on January 2nd at 1 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29 between Waukomis Drive/Exit 3 and I-635/Exit 3.

The impacted road section is 90 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Tuesday at 12:31 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 12:41 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29 in Kansas City' on January 2nd at 12:42 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-35/US-40/US-71/US-24/Exit 2 and Admiral Boulevard/Exit 2.

The event affects 440 feet.

The warning was issued at 6:48 p.m. on Tuesday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 6:55 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on January 2nd at 6:56 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 95th Street and I-435 on southbound US-69.

The event affects 0.46 miles.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 9:47 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on January 2nd at 9:47 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-69 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on US-69 between 95th Street and 87th Street.

The event impacts 260 feet.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 8:33 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 8:41 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound US-69 in Overland Park' on January 2nd at 8:42 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/Exit 225 and 75th Street/Exit 227.

The impacted road section is 490 feet long.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 6:34 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 7:13 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park' on January 2nd at 7:14 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Merriam

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-56/US-69/Exit 228 and Johnson Drive/Exit 229.

The event impacts 640 feet.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 6:14 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 6:26 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Merriam' on January 2nd at 6:27 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 119th Street and 151st Street on southbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 3.45 miles long.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 4:45 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on January 2nd at 4:46 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-69 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on US-69 between Blue Valley Parkway and 119th Street.

The warning was issued at 1:34 p.m. on Tuesday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 2:27 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound US-69 in Overland Park' on January 2nd at 2:27 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

U. S. Highway 71 temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between exit 71B and US-71 North in Kansas City.

The warning was issued at 7:19 p.m. on Tuesday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 7:49 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'U. S. Highway 71 temporarily closed in Kansas City' on January 2nd at 7:49 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between Hickman Mills Drive and Longview Road.

The event affects 650 feet.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 5:58 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 6:37 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City' on January 2nd at 6:38 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between 85th Street and 75th Street.

The impacted road section is 240 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Tuesday at 5:12 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 5:20 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City' on January 2nd at 5:21 p.m.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Lone Elm Road and US-169/K-7/Exit 215.

The event impacts 230 feet.

The report was issued Tuesday at 4:07 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 4:18 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe' on January 2nd at 4:19 p.m.

This article was generated by the Kansas City Star Bot, artificial intelligence software that analyzes structured information from TomTom and applies it to templates created by journalists in the newsroom. We are experimenting with this and other new ways of providing more useful content to our readers and subscribers. You can report errors or share your thoughts by filling out our feedback form.