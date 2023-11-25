Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218 and 119th Street/Exit 220.

The event affects 610 feet.

The warning was released on Friday at 9:37 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 10:40 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Eaton Street/Exit 235 and Southwest Trafficway/Exit 1A (SB).

The event impacts 90 feet.

The warning was issued at 6:56 p.m. on Friday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 7:10 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 North in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 North between exit 8A and exit 8C.

The impacted road section is 610 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 5:07 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 5:16 p.m.

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on eastbound I-670

There is a crash on I-670 between I-35/Exit 2T and Broadway Boulevard/Central Street/Exit 2R-2South.

The impacted road section is 150 feet long.

The warning was issued at 3:39 p.m. on Friday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 3:52 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between I-29/US-71/Exit 8 and MO-1/Antioch Road/Exit 8.

The impacted road section is 620 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 12:48 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 3:22 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Crash report: I-70

A crash has been reported on eastbound I-70 between I-435/Exit 411 and 78th Street/Exit 414.

The event affects 540 feet.

The warning was issued Friday at 10:20 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 11:04 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between US-40/31st Street/Exit 7 and Manchester Trafficway/Exit 7.

The event affects 600 feet.

The warning was released on Friday at 7:57 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 8:10 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between I-70/Exit 63 and Stadium Drive.

The event impacts 210 feet.

The warning was released on Friday at 6:22 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 6:58 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 and I-70/Exit 63.

The event affects 510 feet.

The incident report was issued Friday at 5:26 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 6:04 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 and I-70/Exit 63.

The impacted road section is 450 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 5:25 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 5:40 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between K-32/Kansas Avenue/Exit 3 and I-70/Exit 4.

The impacted road section is 270 feet long.

The warning was issued at 4:41 p.m. on Friday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 4:52 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 and Sterling Avenue/Exit 10.

The event impacts 410 feet.

The warning was issued Friday at 2:05 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 2:17 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Jackson Avenue/Exit 5 and Van Brunt Boulevard/Exit 6.

The impacted road section is 570 feet long.

The warning was issued Friday at 1:51 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 1:59 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Turner Diagonal Fwy/Exit 415 and 57th Street/Exit 417.

The impacted road section is 510 feet long.

The incident was reported Friday at 1:18 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 1:59 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on the East US Highway 40 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on the East US Highway 40 between I-70 exit 63 and I-70 West.

The impacted road section is 490 feet long.

The report was issued Friday at 12:50 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 1 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

A crash has been reported on northbound I-435

There is a crash on I-435 between Johnson Drive/Exit 6 and Holliday Drive/Exit 8.

The impacted road section is 410 feet long.

The incident report was issued Friday at 4:55 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 5:04 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Woodland Avenue/Exit 42 and MO-291/Cookingham Drive/Exit 45.

The event impacts 260 feet.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 3:03 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 3:10 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1 and Raytown Road/Exit 4.

The event impacts 130 feet.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 6:27 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 9:16 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1 and Raytown Road/Exit 4.

The event impacts 500 feet.

The incident report was issued Friday at 7:44 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 7:58 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between Raytown Road/Exit 4 and View High Drive/Exit 5.

The event affects 370 feet.

The warning was issued at 5:39 p.m. on Friday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 6:16 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between Shawnee Drive/Exit 1 and Metropolitan Avenue/Exit 2.

The impacted road section is 550 feet long.

The warning was issued Friday at 4:23 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 4:34 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between Swartz Road/Exit 2 and K-32/Kansas Avenue/Exit 3.

The impacted road section is 230 feet long.

The warning was issued at 12:37 p.m. on Friday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 1:17 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Front Street/Exit 57 and US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59.

The impacted road section is 170 feet long.

The warning was released on Friday at 8:11 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 8:52 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Independence

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Front Street/Exit 57 and US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59.

The impacted road section is 210 feet long.

The report was issued Friday at 8:11 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 8:34 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59 and 12th Street/Exit 60.

The impacted road section is 90 feet long.

The warning was released on Friday at 2:33 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 2:41 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Independence

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Front Street/Exit 57 and US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59.

The event impacts 540 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 11:27 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 12:18 p.m.

