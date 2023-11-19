Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 119th Street/Exit 220 and I-435/Exit 222.

The event affects 630 feet.

The incident report was issued Saturday at 8:39 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 8:52 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Jefferson Street in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Jefferson Street between West Pennway Street and I-35 South.

The impacted road section is 430 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Saturday at 7:48 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 8:34 p.m.

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on northbound I-35

A crash has been reported on I-35 between Southwest Boulevard/Pennway Street/Exit 1C (NB) and 20th Street/Exit 1D (SB).

The event impacts 630 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Saturday at 8:04 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 8:16 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Eaton Street/Exit 235 and Southwest Trafficway/Exit 1A (SB).

The event impacts 450 feet.

The report was issued Saturday at 6:14 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 6:51 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in North Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between Levee Road/Exit 5 and Bedford Road/Exit 5.

The event impacts 90 feet.

The warning was issued Saturday at 2:49 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 2:57 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Antioch Road/Exit 230 and I-635/Exit 231.

The event affects 660 feet.

The warning was released on Saturday at 2:44 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 2:57 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 and Sterling Avenue/Exit 10.

The impacted road section is 460 feet long.

The warning was issued at 9:36 p.m. on Saturday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 9:46 p.m.

Warning: Crash on eastbound I-70 in Independence

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-70 between Sterling Avenue/Exit 10 and US-40/Exit 11.

The event impacts 550 feet.

The warning was released on Saturday at 8:54 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 9:10 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between I-70/Exit 63 and Stadium Drive.

The event affects 600 feet.

The traffic alert was released Saturday at 5:23 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 6:15 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-435/Exit 411 and 78th Street/Exit 414.

The event affects 310 feet.

The incident report was issued Saturday at 11:43 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 2:15 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-435/Exit 8 and Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9.

The impacted road section is 270 feet long.

The warning was released on Saturday at 11:57 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 12:09 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 87th Street/Exit 69 and Bannister Road/Exit 70.

The event impacts 570 feet.

The incident was reported Saturday at 6:25 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 7:33 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 63rd Street/East 66th St/Exit 66 and Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67.

The event affects 440 feet.

The report was issued Saturday at 5:36 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 6:15 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 12th Street/Exit 60 and MO-12/Truman Road/Exit 60.

The event affects 620 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Saturday at 4:34 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 5:09 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Raytown Road/Exit 63 and Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65.

The event impacts 510 feet.

The warning was released on Saturday at 3:08 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 3:39 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Shawnee

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Johnson Drive/Exit 6 and Holliday Drive/Exit 8.

The event impacts 610 feet.

The incident report was issued Saturday at 3:30 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 3:39 p.m.

Reports of a crash on southbound I-435

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-435 between 87th Street/Exit 69 and Bannister Road/Exit 70.

The event affects 630 feet.

The report was issued Saturday at 3:15 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 3:27 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on Blue Ridge Boulevard in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Blue Ridge Boulevard between exit 2 and I-470 East.

The event impacts 890 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Saturday at 4:22 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 8:16 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1 and Raytown Road/Exit 4.

The impacted road section is 500 feet long.

The warning was issued Saturday at 4:23 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 5:03 p.m.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Riverside

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between K-5/Exit 8 and Horizons Parkway/Exit 9.

The event impacts 90 feet.

The incident report was issued Saturday at 7:03 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 7:39 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Overland Park: Purple Heart Trail closed

There is a road closure on Purple Heart Trail between I-635 exit 231A and I-635 North.

The impacted road section is 800 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Saturday at 5:02 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 5:03 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between K-5/Exit 8 and Horizons Parkway/Exit 9.

The event impacts 170 feet.

The report was issued Saturday at 2:22 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 2:33 p.m.

Warning in Riverside: Crash reported on northbound I-635

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-635 between K-5/Exit 8 and Horizons Parkway/Exit 9.

The event impacts 330 feet.

The warning was issued at 1:21 p.m. on Saturday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 1:33 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between Shawnee Drive/Exit 1 and Metropolitan Avenue/Exit 2.

The impacted road section is 550 feet long.

The warning was issued Saturday at 12:27 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 1:03 p.m.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash update: I-670

There has been a crash on eastbound I-670 between Broadway Boulevard/Central Street/Exit 2R-2South and Locust Street/Truman Road/Exit 2Q (WB).

The event impacts 310 feet.

The incident was reported Saturday at 2:11 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 2:21 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas City: I-35 closed until Nov. 28

The road is closed between 20th Street/Exit 1D (SB) and I-70/US-169/US-24/Exit 2 in Kansas City.

The event impacts 1.23 miles.

The warning was issued Monday at 4:21 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 2:45 p.m.

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on eastbound I-70

There has been a crash on I-70 between I-35/US-40/US-71/US-24/Exit 2 and Admiral Boulevard/Exit 2.

The event affects 430 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Saturday at 12:26 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 12:39 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Crash update: US-69 North

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on northbound US-69 North between I-635 North / Metcalf Avenue and I-35 North.

The impacted road section is 610 feet long.

The incident report was issued Saturday at 11:46 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 11:58 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/Exit 225 and 75th Street/Exit 227.

The event affects 460 feet.

The incident was reported Saturday at 9:36 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 9:46 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/Exit 225 and 75th Street/Exit 227.

The event impacts 610 feet.

The warning was released on Saturday at 8:42 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 8:58 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Riverside

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between US-69/Exit 10 and MO-9/Exit 11.

The impacted road section is 400 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Saturday at 7:29 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 7:39 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 119th Street and 151st Street on southbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 3.45 miles long.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 5:51 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 119th Street and Blue Valley Parkway on southbound US-69.

The event affects 0.57 miles.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 4:51 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-169 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on US-169 between NW Briarcliff Parkway and US-69/Vivion Road.

The event affects 650 feet.

The warning was issued at 12:01 p.m. on Saturday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 12:09 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 between East Gregory Boulevard and East Meyer Boulevard.

The impacted road section is 560 feet long.

The warning was released on Saturday at 4:19 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 4:33 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on US-71 between 22nd Street and Truman Road.

The event impacts 420 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Saturday at 12:19 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 12:34 p.m.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

US-169 North closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on US-169 North between Kaw and Broadway Boulevard.

The event impacts 380 feet.

The report was issued Saturday at 3:51 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 3:57 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Lone Elm Road and US-169/K-7/Exit 215.

The event affects 240 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Saturday at 3:43 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 3:51 p.m.

