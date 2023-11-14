Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

You can report issues or share your thoughts on this story format by filling out our feedback form.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218 and 119th Street/Exit 220.

The event affects 620 feet.

The incident report was issued Monday at 6:53 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 11:33 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe' on November 13th at 11:34 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Southwest Trafficway/Exit 1A (SB) and 27th Street/Exit 1B (SB).

The event affects 550 feet.

The warning was issued Monday at 9:08 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 10:15 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on November 13th at 10:16 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Eaton Street/Exit 235 and Southwest Trafficway/Exit 1A (SB).

The event impacts 90 feet.

The warning was issued Monday at 9:09 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 9:21 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on November 13th at 9:22 p.m.

Crash report: I-35

A crash has been reported on northbound I-35 between Johnson Drive/Exit 229 and Antioch Road/Exit 230.

The impacted road section is 390 feet long.

The warning was issued Monday at 7:03 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 8:04 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash report: I-35' on November 13th at 8:05 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218 and 119th Street/Exit 220.

The event impacts 610 feet.

The warning was released on Monday at 6:33 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 6:40 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe' on November 13th at 6:41 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash update: I-35

There has been a crash on eastbound I-35 between 119th Street/Exit 220 and I-435/Exit 222.

The event impacts 470 feet.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 3:57 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 5:22 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash update: I-35' on November 13th at 5:23 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between I-435/Exit 222 and 95th Street/Exit 224.

The event impacts 90 feet.

The report was issued Monday at 5:08 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 5:16 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa' on November 13th at 5:17 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Southwest Boulevard/Pennway Street/Exit 1C (NB) and 20th Street/Exit 1D (SB).

The event affects 630 feet.

The incident was reported Monday at 10:02 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 3:58 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on November 13th at 3:59 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 between Wyoming Street/Genesee St/Exit 1B (WB) and I-35/Exit 2T.

The impacted road section is 190 feet long.

The report was issued Monday at 9:51 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 2:11 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City' on November 13th at 2:12 p.m.

Crash reported on northbound I-35 North in Kansas City

A crash has been reported on I-35 North between exit 8A and exit 8C.

The impacted road section is 610 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Monday at 12:45 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 1:41 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash reported on northbound I-35 North in Kansas City' on November 13th at 1:42 p.m.

Interstate 49

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on the U. S. Highway 71 in Belton

There is a broken down vehicle on the U. S. Highway 71 between MO-58 exit 174 and I-49 North.

The event affects 830 feet.

The incident report was issued Monday at 1:33 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 1:47 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on the U. S. Highway 71 in Belton' on November 13th at 1:48 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 and I-70/Exit 63.

The event impacts 640 feet.

The warning was issued at 9:53 p.m. on Monday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 10:39 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on November 13th at 10:40 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas City: Montgall Avenue temporarily closed

The road is closed between East 147th Street / East 14th St and I-70 East in Kansas City.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 9:26 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 5:34 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: Montgall Avenue temporarily closed' on November 13th at 5:35 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-435/Exit 8 and Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9.

The impacted road section is 540 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 5:12 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 5:22 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on November 13th at 5:23 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 between I-70 (West) and Central Avenue/Exit 1A.

The event impacts 90 feet.

The incident report was issued Monday at 4:48 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 5:04 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City' on November 13th at 5:05 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 between I-70 (West) and Central Avenue/Exit 1A.

The event impacts 90 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 4:48 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 4:58 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City' on November 13th at 4:59 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between I-70/Exit 63 and Stadium Drive.

The impacted road section is 290 feet long.

The incident was reported Monday at 1:43 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 4:16 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on November 13th at 4:17 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between 57th Street/Exit 417 and I-635/Exit 418.

The event affects 410 feet.

The warning was issued Monday at 1:22 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 2:59 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on November 13th at 3 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between US-40/31st Street/Exit 7 and Manchester Trafficway/Exit 7.

The event impacts 600 feet.

The warning was released on Monday at 1:23 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 2:59 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on November 13th at 3 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 63rd Street/East 66th St/Exit 66 and Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67.

The impacted road section is 610 feet long.

The warning was issued Monday at 10:18 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 10:27 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on November 13th at 10:28 p.m.

Crash update: I-435/I-29

A crash has been reported on northbound I-435/I-29 between I-435 (Kansas City) (East)/I-29 and Mexico City Avenue/Exit 15.

The impacted road section is 650 feet long.

The warning was released on Monday at 7:42 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 8:34 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash update: I-435/I-29' on November 13th at 8:35 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-350/Blue Parkway/Exit 66 and 63rd Street/East 66th St/Exit 66.

The event affects 640 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Monday at 7:33 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 7:46 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on November 13th at 7:47 p.m.

Crash reported on U.S. 50 in Overland Park

There has been a crash on U.S. 50 between Overland Parkway and I-435 East.

The traffic alert was reported Monday at 5:28 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 6:04 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash reported on U.S. 50 in Overland Park' on November 13th at 6:05 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on East 41st Street in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on East 41st Street between Raytown Road and I-435 South.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 1:43 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 1:53 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on East 41st Street in Kansas City' on November 13th at 1:54 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65 and MO-350/Blue Parkway/Exit 66.

The event impacts 380 feet.

The incident report was issued Monday at 12:03 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 12:35 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on November 13th at 12:36 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on the U. S. Highway 71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on the U. S. Highway 71 between I-49 North and I-470 East.

The event impacts 200 feet.

The incident report was issued Monday at 3:29 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 4:16 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on the U. S. Highway 71 in Kansas City' on November 13th at 4:17 p.m.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas Turnpike closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Kansas Turnpike between exit 418B and I-635 North.

The report was issued Monday at 5:10 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 5:34 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas Turnpike closed in Kansas City' on November 13th at 5:35 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between Shawnee Drive/Exit 1 and Metropolitan Avenue/Exit 2.

The event impacts 590 feet.

The warning was issued Monday at 3:48 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 4:52 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City' on November 13th at 4:53 p.m.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas City: Liberty Street temporarily closed

The road is closed between Wyoming Street exit 1B and I-670 West in Kansas City.

The impacted road section is 320 feet long.

The warning was issued at 1:26 p.m. on Monday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 2:23 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: Liberty Street temporarily closed' on November 13th at 2:24 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Front Street/Exit 57 and US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59.

The impacted road section is 580 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 3:55 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 4:04 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on November 13th at 4:05 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Front Street/Exit 57 and US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59.

The event impacts 110 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Monday at 3:54 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 3:58 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on November 13th at 3:59 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Front Street/Exit 57 and US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59.

The event impacts 650 feet.

The incident report was issued Monday at 1 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 1:12 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on November 13th at 1:12 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 151st Street and Blue Valley Parkway on northbound US-69.

The event affects 1.47 miles.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 8:34 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on November 13th at 8:35 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-69 North in Mission

There is a broken down vehicle on US-69 North between I-635 North / Metcalf Avenue and I-35 North.

The event affects 610 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 7:06 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 7:16 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound US-69 North in Mission' on November 13th at 7:17 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 119th Street and College Boulevard on northbound US-69.

The event impacts 0.73 miles.

The warning was issued at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 6:34 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on November 13th at 6:35 p.m.

Warning in Mission: Crash reported on northbound I-35

There is a crash on I-35 between I-635/Exit 231 and US-69/18th Street Expressway.

The event impacts 0.85 miles.

The incident was reported Monday at 5:50 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 6:28 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning in Mission: Crash reported on northbound I-35' on November 13th at 6:29 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/Exit 225 and 75th Street/Exit 227.

The impacted road section is 640 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Monday at 3:19 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 3:58 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park' on November 13th at 3:59 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between US-69/Exit 52 and 48th Street/Exit 54.

The impacted road section is 290 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 3:17 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 3:29 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on November 13th at 3:29 p.m.

A crash has been reported on northbound US-69

A crash has been reported on US-69 between 151st Street and 135th Street.

The impacted road section is 490 feet long.

The warning was released on Monday at 12:11 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 1:12 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'A crash has been reported on northbound US-69' on November 13th at 1:12 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-69 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on US-69 between I-435 and 103rd Street.

The warning was released on Monday at 11:17 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 12:59 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound US-69 in Overland Park' on November 13th at 1 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between Blue Valley Parkway and 151st Street on southbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 2.45 miles long.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 12:53 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on November 13th at 12:54 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 135th Street and 151st Street on southbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 0.74 miles long.

The report was issued Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 12:47 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on November 13th at 12:48 p.m.

Overland Park: US-69 closed

There is a road closure on US-69 between 135th Street and 151st Street.

The impacted road section is 0.70 miles long.

The warning was issued at 12:39 p.m. on Monday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 12:47 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Overland Park: US-69 closed' on November 13th at 12:48 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/Exit 11 and I-435/US-69/Exit 12.

The event affects 570 feet.

The warning was released on Monday at 12:08 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 12:41 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on November 13th at 12:42 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on Hickman Mills Drive in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Hickman Mills Drive between exit 71B and US-71 North.

The event affects 770 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 7:56 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 8:04 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on Hickman Mills Drive in Kansas City' on November 13th at 8:05 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between Longview Road and Red Bridge Road.

The impacted road section is 400 feet long.

The warning was issued Monday at 3:29 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 7:34 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City' on November 13th at 7:35 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 between East 55th Street and US-56/Swope Parkway.

The event affects 650 feet.

The warning was issued at 6:17 p.m. on Monday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 6:28 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 in Kansas City' on November 13th at 6:29 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between 85th Street and 75th Street.

The event impacts 560 feet.

The report was issued Monday at 4:17 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 4:28 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City' on November 13th at 4:29 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between Longview Road and Red Bridge Road.

The event affects 460 feet.

The warning was released on Monday at 2:05 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 2:17 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City' on November 13th at 2:18 p.m.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Lone Elm Road and US-169/K-7/Exit 215.

The event impacts 550 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 4:13 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 4:28 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe' on November 13th at 4:29 p.m.

US-169 North closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on US-169 North between Kaw and Broadway Boulevard.

The impacted road section is 380 feet long.

The warning was issued Monday at 2:28 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 2:35 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'US-169 North closed in Kansas City' on November 13th at 2:36 p.m.

This article was generated by the Kansas City Star Bot, artificial intelligence software that analyzes structured information from TomTom and applies it to templates created by journalists in the newsroom. We are experimenting with this and other new ways of providing more useful content to our readers and subscribers. You can report errors or share your thoughts by filling out our feedback form.