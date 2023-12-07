Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Gardner

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-56/175th Street/Exit 210 and Lone Elm Road.

The event affects 620 feet.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 6:52 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 7:27 p.m.

A crash has been reported on northbound I-35

There has been a crash on I-35 between Johnson Drive/Exit 229 and Antioch Road/Exit 230.

The event impacts 320 feet.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 5:46 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 6:39 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Lackman Road in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on Lackman Road between I-35 exit 83 and I-435 East.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 6:29 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 6:39 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 95th Street/Exit 224 and West 87th Street/Exit 225.

The event affects 620 feet.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 5:50 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 6:03 p.m.

Warning: Crash on Beardsley Road in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on Beardsley Road between exit 2A and I-35 South.

The event impacts 380 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 4:16 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 4:27 p.m.

Warning: Crash on northbound I-29/I-35 in North Kansas City

There is a crash on I-29/I-35 between MO-210/Armour Road/Exit 6 and Parvin Road/Exit 8.

The event impacts 0.84 miles.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 3:56 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 4:21 p.m.

Warning in North Kansas City: Crash reported on northbound I-29/I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-29/I-35 between 16th Avenue/Exit 5 and Parvin Road/Exit 8.

The event affects 0.77 miles.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 3:56 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in North Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between 16th Avenue/Exit 5 and MO-210/Armour Road/Exit 6.

The event impacts 240 feet.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 3:56 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 4:09 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218 and 119th Street/Exit 220.

The impacted road section is 610 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 3:23 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 3:33 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 119th Street/Exit 220 and I-435/Exit 222.

The impacted road section is 630 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 2:37 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 3:09 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in North Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between 16th Avenue/Exit 5 and MO-210/Armour Road/Exit 6.

The event affects 300 feet.

The warning was issued at 1:31 p.m. on Wednesday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 1:40 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

I-70 closed in Independence

The road is closed between US-40/Exit 11 and Noland Road/Exit 12 in Independence.

The event affects 670 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 11:41 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 11:57 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-435/Exit 8 and Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9.

The event impacts 540 feet.

The warning was issued at 6:41 p.m. on Wednesday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 7:51 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Manchester Trafficway/Exit 7 and I-435/Exit 8.

The event impacts 110 feet.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 6:44 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 6:57 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash update: I-70

There has been a crash on eastbound I-70 between 11th Street/Exit 2 and Prospect Avenue/Exit 3.

The impacted road section is 0.86 miles long.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 4:10 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 4:21 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 and Sterling Avenue/Exit 10.

The impacted road section is 540 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 3:44 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 3:51 p.m.

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on eastbound I-670

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-670 between I-70 (West) and Central Avenue/Exit 1A.

The event affects 470 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 3:29 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 3:39 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 and I-70/Exit 63.

The impacted road section is 640 feet long.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 2:53 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 3:03 p.m.

Crash report: I-70

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on eastbound I-70 between Benton Boulevard/Exit 4 and 18th Street/Exit 4.

The event impacts 620 feet.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 1:11 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 1:22 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Interstate 435 closed in Lenexa

The road is closed between exit 1B and I-435 North in Lenexa.

The warning was issued at 8:59 p.m. on Wednesday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 9:03 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Randolph

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Parvin Road/Exit 54 and MO-210/Exit 55.

The event impacts 140 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 8:38 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 8:45 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Shawnee

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Shawnee Mission Parkway/Exit 6 and Johnson Drive/Exit 6.

The event affects 360 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 6:13 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 6:21 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67 and 87th Street/Exit 69.

The event impacts 590 feet.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 5:16 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 5:27 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Randolph

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Parvin Road/Exit 54 and MO-210/Exit 55.

The impacted road section is 610 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 5:02 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 5:10 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Leavenworth Road/Exit 15 and Donahoo Road/Exit 16.

The impacted road section is 620 feet long.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 4:57 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 5:03 p.m.

Warning in Edwardsville: Crash reported on northbound I-435

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-435 between Woodend Road/Exit 8 and K-32/Exit 9.

The event impacts 540 feet.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 4:51 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 5:03 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between US-71/Exit 71 and US-50/Exit 71.

The impacted road section is 600 feet long.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 3:37 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 3:45 p.m.

Crash report: I-435

A crash has been reported on southbound I-435 between 48th Street/Exit 54 and Parvin Road/Exit 54.

The event affects 560 feet.

The report was issued Wednesday at 1:44 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 1:57 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Interstate 435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Interstate 435 between Parallel Parkway and I-435 North.

The event affects 150 feet.

The report was issued Wednesday at 12:21 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 12:34 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between I-470/US-50 and I-435.

The event affects 400 feet.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 10:50 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 11:33 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1 and Raytown Road/Exit 4.

The event impacts 620 feet.

The report was issued Wednesday at 1:51 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 2:03 p.m.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between Shawnee Drive/Exit 1 and Metropolitan Avenue/Exit 2.

The impacted road section is 290 feet long.

The report was issued Wednesday at 9:01 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 9:09 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on Jay B. Dillingham Freeway in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Jay B. Dillingham Freeway between exit 2U and I-670 East.

The event impacts 120 feet.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 5:58 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 6:45 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Crash reported on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

A crash has been reported on I-435 between US-40/US-24/US-73/State Avenue/Exit 13 and Parallel Parkway/Exit 14.

The event impacts 520 feet.

The warning was issued at 7:42 p.m. on Wednesday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 7:51 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-169 North in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on US-169 North between I-70/I-35/US-40/US-24 and US-169/Broadway Boulevard.

The event impacts 90 feet.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 7:37 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 7:45 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59 and 12th Street/Exit 60.

The impacted road section is 170 feet long.

The report was issued Wednesday at 7:34 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 7:45 p.m.

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on southbound I-435

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-435 between US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59 and 12th Street/Exit 60.

The event affects 450 feet.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 7:18 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 7:27 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between I-70/Exit 4 and US-24/State Avenue/Exit 5.

The impacted road section is 550 feet long.

The report was issued Wednesday at 4:20 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 4:33 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Front Street/Exit 57 and US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59.

The event affects 580 feet.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 3:02 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 3:57 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Front Street/Exit 57 and US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59.

The impacted road section is 480 feet long.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 3:02 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 3:39 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between 38th Street/Park Drive/Exit 419 and US-69/South 18th Street/Exit 420.

The event affects 260 feet.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 11:48 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 12:03 a.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 119th Street and College Boulevard on northbound US-69.

The event impacts 0.73 miles.

The warning was issued at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 9:15 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 24th Street/Exit 232 and US-69/18th Street Expressway.

The impacted road section is 120 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 5:35 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 5:45 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 151st Street and Blue Valley Parkway on northbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 1.47 miles long.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 5:15 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-69 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on US-69 between 103rd Street and 95th Street.

The impacted road section is 370 feet long.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 2:09 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 2:21 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Grandview

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between 155th Street and MO-150.

The event impacts 340 feet.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 11:28 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 11:39 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

