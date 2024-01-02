Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Old K-56/Exit 217 and East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218.

The impacted road section is 410 feet long.

The report was issued Monday at 4:24 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 4:32 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Jefferson Street in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Jefferson Street between exit 2W and I-35 North.

The impacted road section is 100 feet long.

The incident was reported Monday at 2:18 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 2:30 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Kansas City: Park Avenue temporarily closed until Nov. 30

There is a road closure on Park Avenue between Prospect Avenue exit 3C and I-70 East.

The warning was issued at 9:26 a.m. on Wednesday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 8:07 p.m.

Crash reported on South 18th Street in Kansas City

A crash has been reported on South 18th Street between the 18th Southtreet Expressway South and I-70 West.

The impacted road section is 950 feet long.

The report was issued Monday at 5:15 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 6:11 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Edwardsville

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Kansas Avenue/Exit 11 and I-70/Kansas Tpke/Exit 12.

The event impacts 430 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Monday at 5:22 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 5:30 p.m.

Reports of a crash on eastbound I-70

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-70 between Sterling Avenue/Exit 10 and US-40/Exit 11.

The impacted road section is 630 feet long.

The report was issued Monday at 3:41 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 3:51 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Crash reported on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

A crash has been reported on I-435 between 87th Street/Exit 69 and Bannister Road/Exit 70.

The impacted road section is 600 feet long.

The incident report was issued Monday at 11:45 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 11:59 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Parallel Parkway/Exit 14 and Leavenworth Road/Exit 15.

The event affects 580 feet.

The report was issued Monday at 4:50 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 5:02 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 48th Street/Exit 54 and Parvin Road/Exit 54.

The impacted road section is 550 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 2:38 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 2:47 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 48th Street/Exit 54 and Parvin Road/Exit 54.

The impacted road section is 210 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Monday at 1:49 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 1:55 p.m.

A crash has been reported on northbound I-435

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-435 between K-5/Exit 18 and MO-45/Exit 22.

The event affects 90 feet.

The report was issued Monday at 12:30 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 12:44 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435/I-29 in Platte City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435/I-29 between I-435 (Kansas City) (East)/I-29 and Mexico City Avenue/Exit 15.

The event affects 660 feet.

The warning was released on Monday at 12:28 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 12:38 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between I-470/US-50 and I-435.

The event impacts 880 feet.

The incident was reported Monday at 3:31 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 4:50 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on East 9th Street in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on East 9th Street between Admiral Boulevard exit 2H and US-24 East.

The event impacts 270 feet.

The report was issued Monday at 5:19 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 6 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between I-70/Exit 4 and US-24/State Avenue/Exit 5.

The event affects 450 feet.

The warning was issued at 5:34 p.m. on Monday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 5:48 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-69 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on US-69 between 95th Street and 87th Street.

The warning was issued at 8:22 a.m. on Monday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 5:13 p.m.

Crash update: I-435

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on southbound I-435 between US-69/Exit 52 and 48th Street/Exit 54.

The event impacts 0.81 miles.

The warning was issued at 1:59 p.m. on Monday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 2:12 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 between East 63rd Street and East 59th Street.

The event affects 110 feet.

The warning was issued Monday at 6:20 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 6:34 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash reported on northbound I-40/US-71 in Belton

There has been a crash on I-40/US-71 between CR-Y and 155th Street.

The event affects 0.71 miles.

The report was issued Monday at 2:11 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 2:24 p.m.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Southwest Boulevard/Mission Road/Exit 233 and US-169/Exit 234.

The event affects 590 feet.

The incident was reported Monday at 2:50 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 3:39 p.m.

