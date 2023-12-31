Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

You can report issues or share your thoughts on this story format by filling out our feedback form.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on the Monarch Highway in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on the Monarch Highway between exit 83 and I-35 North.

The event impacts 140 feet.

The warning was released on Saturday at 8:51 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 9:31 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on the Monarch Highway in Lenexa' on December 30th at 9:32 p.m.

A crash has been reported on eastbound I-670

There is a crash on I-670 between Wyoming Street/Genesee St/Exit 1B (WB) and I-35/Exit 2T.

The impacted road section is 190 feet long.

The incident report was issued Saturday at 7:44 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 8:56 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'A crash has been reported on eastbound I-670' on December 30th at 8:57 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218 and 119th Street/Exit 220.

The event affects 340 feet.

The traffic alert was released Saturday at 5:04 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 6:54 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe' on December 30th at 6:55 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Southwest Boulevard/Pennway Street/Exit 1C (NB) and 20th Street/Exit 1D (SB).

The event affects 370 feet.

The warning was issued Saturday at 5:34 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 6:01 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on December 30th at 6:02 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 27th Street/Exit 1B (SB) and Southwest Boulevard/Pennway Street/Exit 1C (NB).

The event impacts 560 feet.

The warning was released on Saturday at 5:34 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 5:43 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on December 30th at 5:44 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between I-435/Exit 222 and 95th Street/Exit 224.

The event impacts 400 feet.

The report was issued Saturday at 4:44 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 5:20 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa' on December 30th at 5:21 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between I-435/Exit 222 and 95th Street/Exit 224.

The event impacts 520 feet.

The traffic alert was released Saturday at 2:27 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 2:38 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa' on December 30th at 2:39 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-435/Exit 8 and Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9.

The impacted road section is 440 feet long.

The incident report was issued Saturday at 7:07 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 7:23 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on December 30th at 7:24 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Edwardsville

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Kansas Avenue/Exit 11 and I-70/Kansas Tpke/Exit 12.

The event impacts 200 feet.

The warning was released on Saturday at 5:26 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 6:07 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Edwardsville' on December 30th at 6:08 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Admiral Boulevard/Exit 2 and 11th Street/Exit 2.

The impacted road section is 260 feet long.

The warning was issued Saturday at 1:15 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 1:52 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on December 30th at 1:52 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-635/Exit 418 and 38th Street/Park Drive/Exit 419.

The event impacts 250 feet.

The traffic alert was released Saturday at 12:55 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on December 30th at 1:31 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67 and 87th Street/Exit 69.

The event affects 490 feet.

The traffic alert was released Saturday at 10:05 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 10:17 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on December 30th at 10:17 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Woodland Avenue/Exit 42 and MO-291/Cookingham Drive/Exit 45.

The impacted road section is 450 feet long.

The incident report was issued Saturday at 6:05 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 7:29 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-435 in Kansas City' on December 30th at 7:29 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on West 87th Street in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on West 87th Street between 87th Street exit 3 and I-435 North.

The incident report was issued Saturday at 3:13 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 5:31 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on West 87th Street in Lenexa' on December 30th at 5:32 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 95th Street/Exit 2 and 87th Street/Exit 3.

The event affects 450 feet.

The warning was issued at 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 5:14 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Lenexa' on December 30th at 5:15 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on East 23 Street in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on East 23 Street between exit 61 and I-435 North.

The event affects 970 feet.

The warning was issued Saturday at 2:39 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 3:17 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on East 23 Street in Kansas City' on December 30th at 3:18 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Lackman Road/Exit 1 and K-10/Exit 1.

The event impacts 590 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Saturday at 1:44 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 3:06 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Lenexa' on December 30th at 3:07 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Lackman Road/Exit 1 and K-10/Exit 1.

The event impacts 360 feet.

The incident was reported Saturday at 1:44 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 2:38 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Lenexa' on December 30th at 2:39 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-152/Exit 49 and Shoal Creek Drive/Exit 51.

The event impacts 170 feet.

The incident report was issued Saturday at 12:25 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 2:33 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on December 30th at 2:33 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between K-5/Exit 18 and MO-45/Exit 22.

The impacted road section is 440 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Saturday at 12:30 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 12:42 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City' on December 30th at 12:43 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1 and Raytown Road/Exit 4.

The impacted road section is 340 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Saturday at 4:23 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 4:32 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City' on December 30th at 4:33 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between I-435/US-71/Exit 1 and Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1.

The event impacts 180 feet.

The warning was issued Saturday at 7:55 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 2:04 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City' on December 30th at 2:04 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between Raytown Road/Exit 4 and View High Drive/Exit 5.

The impacted road section is 600 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Saturday at 11:47 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 1:52 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City' on December 30th at 1:52 p.m.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Riverside

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between K-5/Exit 8 and Horizons Parkway/Exit 9.

The event impacts 500 feet.

The traffic alert was released Saturday at 3:03 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 3:35 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Riverside' on December 30th at 3:36 p.m.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 between Broadway Boulevard/Central Street/Exit 2R-2South and Locust Street/Truman Road/Exit 2Q (WB).

The impacted road section is 140 feet long.

The warning was issued Saturday at 1:54 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 2:04 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City' on December 30th at 2:04 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash update: I-435

A crash has been reported on southbound I-435 between Front Street/Exit 57 and US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59.

The impacted road section is 100 feet long.

The report was issued Saturday at 12:29 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 1:58 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash update: I-435' on December 30th at 1:58 p.m.

Crash reported on northbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City

There is a crash on I-29/I-35 between US-24/Independence Avenue/Paseo Boulevard and East Front Street.

The impacted road section is 310 feet long.

The incident was reported Saturday at 12:34 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 1:58 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash reported on northbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City' on December 30th at 1:58 p.m.

Reports of a crash on southbound I-435

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-435 between Front Street/Exit 57 and US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59.

The event affects 0.68 miles.

The traffic alert was reported Saturday at 12:29 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 1:41 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Reports of a crash on southbound I-435' on December 30th at 1:41 p.m.

Crash reported on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There has been a crash on I-435 between Front Street/Exit 57 and US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59.

The event affects 0.76 miles.

The traffic alert was issued Saturday at 12:29 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 12:42 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash reported on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on December 30th at 12:43 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Merriam

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 67th Street/Exit 228 and US-56/US-69/Exit 228.

The impacted road section is 290 feet long.

The incident report was issued Saturday at 2:58 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 3:35 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Merriam' on December 30th at 3:36 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 between Brush Creek Boulevard and 39th Street.

The event impacts 540 feet.

The warning was issued at 6:52 p.m. on Saturday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 7:29 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 in Kansas City' on December 30th at 7:29 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Lone Elm Road and US-169/K-7/Exit 215.

The event impacts 540 feet.

The incident report was issued Saturday at 10:41 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 10:52 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe' on December 30th at 10:53 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-435 in Shawnee

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between US-169/Metcalf Avenue/Exit 79 and Nall Avenue/Exit 77.

The event impacts 580 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Saturday at 3:24 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 4:16 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-435 in Shawnee' on December 30th at 4:17 p.m.

This article was generated by the Kansas City Star Bot, artificial intelligence software that analyzes structured information from TomTom and applies it to templates created by journalists in the newsroom. We are experimenting with this and other new ways of providing more useful content to our readers and subscribers. You can report errors or share your thoughts by filling out our feedback form.