Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218 and 119th Street/Exit 220.

The event affects 340 feet.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 6:57 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 9:25 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between MO-210/Armour Road/Exit 6 and Parvin Road/Exit 8.

The traffic alert was reported Monday at 5:54 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 6:04 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between I-435/Exit 222 and 95th Street/Exit 224.

The impacted road section is 640 feet long.

The warning was released on Monday at 3:21 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 3:57 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between 11th Street/Exit 2 and I-670/I-70/Exit 2.

The event affects 640 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Monday at 8:40 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 9:43 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between 23rd Street/Exit 4 and 27th Street/Exit 5.

The event impacts 290 feet.

The warning was released on Monday at 8:40 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 8:51 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

A crash has been reported on eastbound I-70

A crash has been reported on I-70 between Benton Boulevard/Exit 4 and 18th Street/Exit 4.

The impacted road section is 620 feet long.

The warning was issued Monday at 3:55 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 4:09 p.m.

Crash report: I-670

There has been a crash on eastbound I-670 between I-70 (West) and Central Avenue/Exit 1A.

The event affects 470 feet.

The warning was released on Monday at 11:32 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 12:41 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 and Sterling Avenue/Exit 10.

The event impacts 460 feet.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 10:33 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 12:35 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Randolph

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Parvin Road/Exit 54 and MO-210/Exit 55.

The impacted road section is 580 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Monday at 5:02 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 5:12 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between US-71/Exit 71 and US-50/Exit 71.

The impacted road section is 310 feet long.

The warning was issued Monday at 2:18 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 2:30 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between I-435/US-71/Exit 1 and Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1.

The event impacts 180 feet.

The warning was issued Monday at 9:58 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 10:07 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29 in Gladstone

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29 between US-69/Vivion Road/Exit 1 and US-169/Exit 2.

The event impacts 430 feet.

The warning was released on Monday at 10:51 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 11:24 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Brighton Avenue/Exit 10 and US-69/Exit 11.

The event impacts 510 feet.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 7:21 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Brighton Avenue/Exit 10 and US-69/Exit 11.

The event impacts 540 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Monday at 7:12 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 7:24 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash update: US-69

There has been a crash on northbound US-69 between 119th Street and I-435.

The impacted road section is 0.67 miles long.

The traffic alert was reported Monday at 3:22 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 3:33 p.m.

Crash report: I-35

There is a crash on northbound I-35 between US-69/18th Street Expressway and Southwest Boulevard/Mission Road/Exit 233A.

The event affects 500 feet.

The incident report was issued Monday at 1:05 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 2:18 p.m.

A crash has been reported on northbound US-69 North

There is a crash on US-69 North between I-635 North / Metcalf Avenue and I-35 North.

The event impacts 610 feet.

The warning was issued at 1:11 p.m. on Monday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 1:19 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 between US-56/Swope Parkway and Brush Creek Boulevard.

The impacted road section is 410 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 5:04 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 5:18 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 between US-56/Swope Parkway and Brush Creek Boulevard.

The event affects 510 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Monday at 4:59 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 5:12 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between 85th Street and 75th Street.

The event impacts 360 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Monday at 3:48 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 4:33 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between Bannister Road and Blue River Road/Hickman Mills Drive.

The warning was issued Monday at 3:53 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 4:33 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Hickman Mills Drive in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Hickman Mills Drive between exit 71B and US-71 North.

The impacted road section is 320 feet long.

The incident report was issued Monday at 2:40 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 2:53 p.m.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-169/K-7/Exit 215 and Old K-56/Exit 217.

The event affects 270 feet.

The warning was issued at 7:05 p.m. on Monday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 8:46 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

