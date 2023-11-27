Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on South 24th Street in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on South 24th Street between Lamar Avenue exit 232A and I-35 South.

The event affects 940 feet.

The report was issued Sunday at 5:34 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Sunday at 6:14 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Shoal Creek Drive/Exit 51 and I-35/Exit 52.

The event affects 110 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Sunday at 3:34 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Sunday at 4:22 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between I-70/Exit 63 and Stadium Drive.

The event impacts 210 feet.

The warning was released on Sunday at 5:53 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 8:06 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on the Kansas Turnpike in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on the Kansas Turnpike between 110th Street exit 410 and I-70 West.

The event impacts 300 feet.

The warning was issued at 8:19 a.m. on Sunday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 7:50 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between I-70/Exit 63 and Stadium Drive.

The incident was reported Sunday at 5:53 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Sunday at 7:26 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Independence

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between US-40/Exit 11 and Noland Road/Exit 12.

The event affects 350 feet.

The warning was released on Sunday at 5:46 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Sunday at 5:58 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 and I-70/Exit 63.

The event impacts 500 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Sunday at 3:42 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Sunday at 5:18 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Van Brunt Boulevard/Exit 6 and US-40/31st Street/Exit 7.

The event impacts 470 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Sunday at 12:24 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 12:38 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Raytown Road/Exit 63 and Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65.

The event impacts 510 feet.

The incident was reported Sunday at 9:14 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 9:58 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65 and MO-350/Blue Parkway/Exit 66.

The event impacts 130 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Sunday at 5:43 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Sunday at 6:22 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 87th Street/Exit 3 and Midland Drive/Exit 5.

The event impacts 530 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Sunday at 3:53 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Sunday at 4:06 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 96th Street/Exit 47 and MO-152/Exit 49.

The event impacts 430 feet.

The warning was released on Sunday at 3:09 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Sunday at 3:26 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between US-71/Exit 71 and US-50/Exit 71.

The event impacts 400 feet.

The warning was issued at 12:55 p.m. on Sunday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Sunday at 2:06 p.m.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between Metropolitan Avenue/Exit 2 and Swartz Road/Exit 2.

The event impacts 390 feet.

The incident was reported Sunday at 12:45 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 2:14 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between I-70/Exit 4 and US-24/State Avenue/Exit 5.

The event impacts 630 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Sunday at 2:07 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 4:38 p.m.

Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 between Topping Avenue and Benton Boulevard.

The event impacts 330 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Sunday at 2:32 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Sunday at 2:46 p.m.

Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between Benton Boulevard and Topping Avenue in Kansas City.

The impacted road section is 160 feet long.

The warning was released on Sunday at 2:34 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 2:46 p.m.

Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 between Topping Avenue and Benton Boulevard.

The event affects 160 feet.

The traffic alert was released Sunday at 2:30 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Sunday at 2:46 p.m.

Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between Benton Boulevard and Topping Avenue in Kansas City.

The event impacts 330 feet.

The incident was reported Sunday at 2:28 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 2:38 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash update: US-71 North

A crash has been reported on northbound US-71 North between Brush Creek Boulevard and Linwood Boulevard.

The event impacts 0.79 miles.

The incident was reported Sunday at 5:27 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 5:42 p.m.

Crash update: I-40/US-71

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on northbound I-40/US-71 between 85th Street and 75th Street.

The event impacts 670 feet.

The incident report was issued Sunday at 12:19 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 1:34 p.m.

