Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Antioch Road/Exit 230 and I-635/Exit 231.

The impacted road section is 450 feet long.

The report was issued Saturday at 6:18 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 11:16 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Overland Park' on November 11th at 11:17 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 95th Street/Exit 224 and West 87th Street/Exit 225.

The impacted road section is 90 feet long.

The warning was issued Saturday at 5:22 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 5:59 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park' on November 11th at 6 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Mission

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between I-635/Exit 231 and 24th Street/Exit 232.

The event affects 550 feet.

The warning was issued at 4 p.m. on Saturday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 4:11 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Mission' on November 11th at 4:12 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Liberty

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between MO-152/Exit 16 and MO-291/Exit 17.

The impacted road section is 400 feet long.

The incident was reported Saturday at 3 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 3:11 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Liberty' on November 11th at 3:12 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between I-635/Exit 231 and 24th Street/Exit 232.

The impacted road section is 260 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Saturday at 2:32 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 2:41 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on November 11th at 2:42 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Turner Diagonal Fwy/Exit 415 and 57th Street/Exit 417.

The event affects 380 feet.

The traffic alert was released Saturday at 11:50 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 12 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on November 11th at 12:01 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Crash report: I-40/US-71

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on northbound I-40/US-71 between I-435 and Bannister Road.

The event affects 240 feet.

The incident report was issued Saturday at 11:16 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 11:28 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash report: I-40/US-71' on November 11th at 11:29 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 87th Street/Exit 69 and Bannister Road/Exit 70.

The event affects 480 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Saturday at 7:04 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 7:17 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on November 11th at 7:18 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between K-32/Exit 9 and Kansas Avenue/Exit 11.

The event affects 400 feet.

The traffic alert was released Saturday at 5:24 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 5:59 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City' on November 11th at 6 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435/I-29 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435/I-29 between I-435 (Kansas City) (East)/I-29 and Mexico City Avenue/Exit 15.

The impacted road section is 530 feet long.

The warning was released on Saturday at 2:34 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 3:41 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435/I-29 in Kansas City' on November 11th at 3:42 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Johnson Drive in Shawnee

There is a broken down vehicle on Johnson Drive between Johnson Drive and I-435 North.

The traffic alert was released Saturday at 3:26 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 3:35 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on Johnson Drive in Shawnee' on November 11th at 3:36 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67 and 87th Street/Exit 69.

The impacted road section is 630 feet long.

The warning was issued at 2:12 p.m. on Saturday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 3:23 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on November 11th at 3:24 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 96th Street/Exit 47 and MO-152/Exit 49.

The event affects 260 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Saturday at 12:31 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 1:05 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on November 11th at 1:06 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between I-435 and Bannister Road.

The warning was issued at 11:54 a.m. on Saturday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 12:06 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City' on November 11th at 12:07 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between I-470/US-50 and I-435.

The impacted road section is 420 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Saturday at 11:13 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 11:46 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City' on November 11th at 11:47 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between I-470/US-50 and I-435.

The event affects 880 feet.

The report was issued Saturday at 4:24 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 5:59 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City' on November 11th at 6 p.m.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between 38th Street/Exit 7 and K-5/Leavenworth Road/Exit 7.

The event affects 530 feet.

The warning was issued at 9:05 p.m. on Saturday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 9:16 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City' on November 11th at 9:17 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between Metropolitan Avenue/Exit 2 and Swartz Road/Exit 2.

The event affects 230 feet.

The warning was released on Saturday at 2:11 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 2:47 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City' on November 11th at 2:48 p.m.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 between Broadway Boulevard/Central Street/Exit 2R-2South and Locust Street/Truman Road/Exit 2Q (WB).

The impacted road section is 190 feet long.

The warning was issued at 5:50 p.m. on Saturday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 7:29 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City' on November 11th at 7:30 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Kansas City: I-35 closed

The road is closed between 12th Street/Exit 2 and I-70/US-169/US-24/Exit 2 in Kansas City.

The event impacts 440 feet.

The report was issued Friday at 10:12 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 10:16 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: I-35 closed' on November 11th at 10:17 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

A crash has been reported on northbound I-35

There has been a crash on I-35 between US-24/Independence Avenue and Paseo Boulevard.

The impacted road section is 300 feet long.

The warning was issued at 12:06 p.m. on Saturday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 1:17 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'A crash has been reported on northbound I-35' on November 11th at 1:18 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between US-24/State Avenue/Exit 5 and Parallel Parkway/Exit 6.

The event affects 600 feet.

The traffic alert was released Saturday at 11:44 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 12:54 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City' on November 11th at 12:54 p.m.

A crash has been reported on northbound I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-35 between US-24/Independence Avenue and Paseo Boulevard.

The event impacts 300 feet.

The report was issued Saturday at 12:06 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'A crash has been reported on northbound I-35' on November 11th at 12:31 p.m.

Warning: Crash on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-35 between US-24/Independence Avenue and Paseo Boulevard.

The impacted road section is 250 feet long.

The warning was issued Saturday at 12:06 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 12:18 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning: Crash on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on November 11th at 12:19 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 151st Street and 135th Street on northbound US-69.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 10:28 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on November 11th at 10:29 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-69 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on US-69 between 87th Street and I-35.

The impacted road section is 50 feet long.

The incident report was issued Saturday at 7:09 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 7:23 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound US-69 in Lenexa' on November 11th at 7:24 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-169 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on US-169 between NW Briarcliff Parkway and US-69/Vivion Road.

The event impacts 650 feet.

The warning was issued at 1:42 p.m. on Saturday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 1:53 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound US-169 in Kansas City' on November 11th at 1:54 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between 38th Street/Park Drive/Exit 419 and US-69/South 18th Street/Exit 420.

The event affects 590 feet.

The incident report was issued Saturday at 11:39 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 12:59 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on November 11th at 1 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between 38th Street/Park Drive/Exit 419 and US-69/South 18th Street/Exit 420.

The impacted road section is 590 feet long.

The incident was reported Saturday at 11:39 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 12:54 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on November 11th at 12:54 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between 38th Street/Park Drive/Exit 419 and US-69/South 18th Street/Exit 420.

The event affects 110 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Saturday at 12:01 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 12:13 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on November 11th at 12:13 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between Longview Road and Red Bridge Road.

The event affects 100 feet.

The warning was issued at 7:48 p.m. on Saturday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 7:59 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City' on November 11th at 8 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 between Brush Creek Boulevard and 39th Street.

The event impacts 780 feet.

The warning was issued at 5:16 p.m. on Saturday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 6:59 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 in Kansas City' on November 11th at 7 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Southwest Boulevard/Mission Road/Exit 233 and US-169/Exit 234.

The event impacts 630 feet.

The warning was issued at 2:02 p.m. on Saturday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 3:35 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on November 11th at 3:36 p.m.

