Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218 and 119th Street/Exit 220.

The event affects 620 feet.

The warning was issued at 7:04 p.m. on Wednesday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 9:40 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe' on November 22nd at 9:41 p.m.

Broken down vehicle in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle in Lenexa between exit 83 and I-35 South.

The event affects 890 feet.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 7:45 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 8:22 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle in Lenexa' on November 22nd at 8:23 p.m.

Warning in Gardner: Crash reported on eastbound I-35

There has been a crash on I-35 between US-56/175th Street/Exit 210 and Lone Elm Road.

The event affects 620 feet.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 4:58 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 6:28 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning in Gardner: Crash reported on eastbound I-35' on November 22nd at 6:29 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Warning in Lenexa: Crash reported on eastbound I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-35 between I-435/Exit 222 and 95th Street/Exit 224.

The event impacts 190 feet.

The warning was issued at 3:37 p.m. on Wednesday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 3:46 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning in Lenexa: Crash reported on eastbound I-35' on November 22nd at 3:47 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Southwest Boulevard (Underpass) and Southwest Boulevard/Mission Road/Exit 233.

The event affects 460 feet.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 2:35 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 3:11 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on November 22nd at 3:12 p.m.

Warning: Crash on northbound I-35 in Liberty

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-35 between Liberty Drive/Exit 14 and MO-152/Exit 16.

The event affects 210 feet.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 2:57 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 3:05 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning: Crash on northbound I-35 in Liberty' on November 22nd at 3:06 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between MO-210/Armour Road/Exit 6 and Parvin Road/Exit 8.

The event impacts 220 feet.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 12:17 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 12:25 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City' on November 22nd at 12:26 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Jackson Avenue/Exit 5 and Van Brunt Boulevard/Exit 6.

The impacted road section is 570 feet long.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 11:47 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 11:58 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on November 22nd at 11:59 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 and I-70/Exit 63.

The event affects 120 feet.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 11:34 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 11:46 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on November 22nd at 11:47 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between U P RR Service Road/Exit 421 and I-670/I-70.

The impacted road section is 460 feet long.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 9:13 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 9:22 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on November 22nd at 9:23 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between 11th Street/Exit 2 and I-670/I-70/Exit 2.

The impacted road section is 350 feet long.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 7:21 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 7:34 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on November 22nd at 7:35 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 and Sterling Avenue/Exit 10.

The event impacts 460 feet.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 5:38 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 5:46 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on November 22nd at 5:47 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-635/Exit 418 and 38th Street/Park Drive/Exit 419.

The event affects 220 feet.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 4:58 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 5:34 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on November 22nd at 5:35 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Bonner Springs

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between K-7/Exit 224 and 110th Street/Exit 410.

The event impacts 540 feet.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 4:23 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 4:34 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Bonner Springs' on November 22nd at 4:35 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between I-70/Exit 63 and Stadium Drive.

The event impacts 210 feet.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 3:25 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 3:35 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on November 22nd at 3:36 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-435/Exit 411 and 78th Street/Exit 414.

The impacted road section is 540 feet long.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 12:55 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 1:07 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on November 22nd at 1:08 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 and Sterling Avenue/Exit 10.

The event affects 310 feet.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 11:57 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 12:07 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on November 22nd at 12:08 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on Carondelet Drive in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Carondelet Drive between State Line Road and I-435 East.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 6:49 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 7:04 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on Carondelet Drive in Kansas City' on November 22nd at 7:05 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Shawnee

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Midland Drive/Exit 5 and Shawnee Mission Parkway/Exit 6.

The event affects 450 feet.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 4:28 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 4:34 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Shawnee' on November 22nd at 4:35 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on U.S. 50 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on U.S. 50 between exit 5 and I-470 East.

The event affects 180 feet.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 7:20 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 7:34 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on U.S. 50 in Kansas City' on November 22nd at 7:35 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash update: Monarch Highway

A crash has been reported on the Monarch Highway between I-635 exit 231A and I-635 North.

The event affects 620 feet.

The warning was issued at 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 5:34 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash update: Monarch Highway' on November 22nd at 5:35 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between 38th Street/Exit 7 and K-5/Leavenworth Road/Exit 7.

The impacted road section is 350 feet long.

The warning was issued at 12:06 p.m. on Wednesday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 2:25 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City' on November 22nd at 2:26 p.m.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

Crash update: I-670

There is a crash on eastbound I-670 between Broadway Boulevard/Central Street/Exit 2R-2South and Locust Street/Truman Road/Exit 2Q (WB).

The event affects 160 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 6:12 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 6:22 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash update: I-670' on November 22nd at 6:23 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Merriam

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 67th Street/Exit 228 and US-56/US-69/Exit 228.

The impacted road section is 620 feet long.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 7:46 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 7:58 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Merriam' on November 22nd at 7:59 p.m.

A crash has been reported on eastbound I-70

A crash has been reported on I-70 between 38th Street/Park Drive/Exit 419 and US-69/South 18th Street/Exit 420.

The event impacts 100 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 5:26 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 6:22 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'A crash has been reported on eastbound I-70' on November 22nd at 6:23 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash update: I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on northbound I-35 between 24th Street/Exit 232 and US-69/18th Street Expressway.

The event impacts 420 feet.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 1:58 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 2:54 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash update: I-35' on November 22nd at 2:55 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between 38th Street/Park Drive/Exit 419 and US-69/South 18th Street/Exit 420.

The event affects 660 feet.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 1:09 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 1:25 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on November 22nd at 1:26 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between I-35/US-69/Metcalf Avenue and Merriam Drive/Exit 1.

The event impacts 110 feet.

The report was issued Wednesday at 12:17 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 12:25 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Overland Park' on November 22nd at 12:26 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Grandview

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between 140th Street and Main Street.

The impacted road section is 550 feet long.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 4 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 6:04 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Grandview' on November 22nd at 6:05 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Lone Elm Road and US-169/K-7/Exit 215.

The event impacts 160 feet.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 1:29 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 1:43 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe' on November 22nd at 1:44 p.m.

