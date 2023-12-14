Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

You can report issues or share your thoughts on this story format by filling out our feedback form.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Southwest Trafficway/Exit 1A (SB) and 27th Street/Exit 1B (SB).

The event impacts 550 feet.

The warning was issued at 11:49 p.m. on Wednesday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 11:56 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on December 13th at 11:57 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Gardner

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Gardner Road/Exit 207 and US-56/175th Street/Exit 210.

The event impacts 220 feet.

The warning was issued at 8:43 p.m. on Wednesday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 9:09 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Gardner' on December 13th at 9:10 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between I-435/Exit 222 and 95th Street/Exit 224.

The event affects 640 feet.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 7:13 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 7:51 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa' on December 13th at 7:52 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between I-435/Exit 222 and 95th Street/Exit 224.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 7:13 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 7:27 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa' on December 13th at 7:28 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 119th Street/Exit 220 and I-435/Exit 222.

The impacted road section is 570 feet long.

The report was issued Wednesday at 5:33 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 7:03 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe' on December 13th at 7:04 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on westbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between I-435/Exit 222 and 119th Street/Exit 220.

The impacted road section is 330 feet long.

The report was issued Wednesday at 6:25 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 6:39 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on westbound I-35 in Olathe' on December 13th at 6:40 p.m.

Crash reported on West 75th Street in Merriam

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on West 75th Street between exit 227 and I-35 South.

The impacted road section is 150 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 6:01 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 6:15 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash reported on West 75th Street in Merriam' on December 13th at 6:16 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218 and 119th Street/Exit 220.

The impacted road section is 370 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 4:06 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 6:15 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe' on December 13th at 6:16 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 119th Street/Exit 220 and I-435/Exit 222.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 5:33 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 6:09 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe' on December 13th at 6:10 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 119th Street/Exit 220 and I-435/Exit 222.

The event impacts 570 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 5:33 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 5:39 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa' on December 13th at 5:40 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Old K-56/Exit 217 and East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218.

The event impacts 410 feet.

The report was issued Wednesday at 5 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 5:39 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe' on December 13th at 5:40 p.m.

Crash update: I-35

There is a crash on eastbound I-35 between 119th Street/Exit 220 and I-435/Exit 222.

The event affects 0.82 miles.

The report was issued Wednesday at 4:06 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 5:09 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash update: I-35' on December 13th at 5:10 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Liberty

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Liberty Drive/Exit 14 and MO-152/Exit 16.

The event affects 390 feet.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 3:52 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 4:57 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Liberty' on December 13th at 4:58 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 119th Street/Exit 220 and I-435/Exit 222.

The event impacts 370 feet.

The report was issued Wednesday at 4:20 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 4:33 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe' on December 13th at 4:34 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on South 24th Street in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on South 24th Street between Lamar Avenue exit 232A and I-35 North.

The impacted road section is 80 feet long.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 4:11 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 4:21 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on South 24th Street in Kansas City' on December 13th at 4:22 p.m.

Kansas City: Summit Street closed

There is a road closure on Summit Street between Southwest Boulevard and I-35 South.

The event affects 360 feet.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 1:15 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 1:21 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: Summit Street closed' on December 13th at 1:22 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Crash update: I-70

A crash has been reported on northbound I-70 between I-670/I-70/Exit 2 and Admiral Boulevard/Exit 2.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 10:33 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 10:39 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash update: I-70' on December 13th at 10:40 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Van Brunt Boulevard/Exit 6 and US-40/31st Street/Exit 7.

The event affects 470 feet.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 7:14 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 7:21 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on December 13th at 7:22 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Manchester Trafficway/Exit 7 and I-435/Exit 8.

The event impacts 110 feet.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 5:39 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 6:15 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on December 13th at 6:16 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Warning: Crash on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There has been a crash on I-70 between I-435/Exit 8 and Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9.

The event affects 220 feet.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 3:54 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 6:03 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning: Crash on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on December 13th at 6:04 p.m.

A crash has been reported on southbound I-435

A crash has been reported on I-435 between I-70/Exit 63 and Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65.

The impacted road section is 0.90 miles long.

The warning was issued at 5:39 p.m. on Wednesday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 5:57 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'A crash has been reported on southbound I-435' on December 13th at 5:58 p.m.

Warning: Crash on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

A crash has been reported on I-435 between I-70/Exit 63 and Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65.

The event affects 0.77 miles.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 5:39 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 5:51 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning: Crash on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on December 13th at 5:52 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-635/Exit 418 and 38th Street/Park Drive/Exit 419.

The impacted road section is 630 feet long.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 5:02 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 5:39 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on December 13th at 5:40 p.m.

Warning in Bonner Springs: Crash reported on eastbound I-70

There has been a crash on I-70 between K-7/Exit 224 and 110th Street/Exit 410.

The event impacts 340 feet.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 4:44 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 4:57 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning in Bonner Springs: Crash reported on eastbound I-70' on December 13th at 4:58 p.m.

Crash reported on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-70 between Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 and Sterling Avenue/Exit 10.

The impacted road section is 410 feet long.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 3:17 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 4:51 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash reported on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on December 13th at 4:52 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 and I-70/Exit 63.

The event affects 200 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 3:22 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 4:27 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on December 13th at 4:28 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Bonner Springs

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between K-7/Exit 224 and 110th Street/Exit 410.

The event affects 360 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 3:01 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 4:21 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Bonner Springs' on December 13th at 4:22 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-435/Exit 8 and Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9.

The event impacts 520 feet.

The report was issued Wednesday at 2:19 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 2:57 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on December 13th at 2:58 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Edwardsville

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between 110th Street/Exit 410 and I-435/Exit 411.

The impacted road section is 550 feet long.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 12:07 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 2:45 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Edwardsville' on December 13th at 2:46 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 and I-70/Exit 63.

The event affects 0.46 miles.

The warning was issued at 2:25 p.m. on Wednesday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 2:39 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on December 13th at 2:40 p.m.

Reports of a crash on northbound I-635

There has been a crash on I-635 between K-32/Kansas Avenue/Exit 3 and I-70/Exit 4.

The event impacts 650 feet.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 2:09 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 2:21 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Reports of a crash on northbound I-635' on December 13th at 2:22 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Raytown Road/Exit 63 and Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65.

The impacted road section is 150 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 6:36 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 6:45 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on December 13th at 6:46 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Bannister Road/Exit 70 and US-71/Exit 71.

The impacted road section is 370 feet long.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 5:50 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 6:09 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on December 13th at 6:10 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Bannister Road/Exit 70 and US-71/Exit 71.

The impacted road section is 140 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 5:56 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 6:09 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on December 13th at 6:10 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on Northeast Parvin Road in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Northeast Parvin Road between North Randolph Road and I-435 South.

The impacted road section is 910 feet long.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 5:12 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 5:21 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on Northeast Parvin Road in Kansas City' on December 13th at 5:22 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Shawnee

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Shawnee Mission Parkway/Exit 6 and Johnson Drive/Exit 6.

The impacted road section is 350 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 4:44 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 4:57 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Shawnee' on December 13th at 4:58 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Hillcrest Road in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Hillcrest Road between East 87th Street and I-435 North.

The impacted road section is 980 feet long.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 3:58 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on Hillcrest Road in Kansas City' on December 13th at 4:16 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Eastern Avenue in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Eastern Avenue between exit 65 and I-435 North.

The event affects 980 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 2:13 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on Eastern Avenue in Kansas City' on December 13th at 4:16 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on East 73 Street in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on East 73 Street between Gregory Boulevard exit 67 and I-435 North.

The event affects 940 feet.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 1:40 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 1:51 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on East 73 Street in Kansas City' on December 13th at 1:52 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-210/Exit 55 and Front Street/Exit 57.

The event impacts 280 feet.

The report was issued Wednesday at 1:06 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 1:15 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on December 13th at 1:16 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-210/Exit 55 and Front Street/Exit 57.

The event affects 610 feet.

The warning was issued at 12:09 p.m. on Wednesday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 12:51 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on December 13th at 12:52 p.m.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between Swartz Road/Exit 2 and K-32/Kansas Avenue/Exit 3.

The event impacts 160 feet.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 9:54 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 10:03 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City' on December 13th at 10:04 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 between Central Avenue/Exit 1A and Genesee Street/Wyoming St/Exit 1B (EB).

The impacted road section is 140 feet long.

The warning was issued at 11:42 p.m. on Wednesday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 11:50 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City' on December 13th at 11:51 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

West 12th Street closed in Kansas City

The road is closed at West 12th Street and I-670 West in Kansas City.

The event affects 480 feet.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 2:44 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 2:51 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'West 12th Street closed in Kansas City' on December 13th at 2:52 p.m.

Kansas City: Baltimore Avenue closed

There is a road closure on Baltimore Avenue between I-670 West and West 12th Street.

The event impacts 480 feet.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 12:20 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 12:27 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: Baltimore Avenue closed' on December 13th at 12:28 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas City: Independence Avenue/US-24 closed

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 between Topping Avenue and Benton Boulevard.

The event affects 140 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 11:11 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 2:15 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: Independence Avenue/US-24 closed' on December 13th at 2:16 p.m.

Kansas City: Independence Avenue/US-24 closed

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 between Benton Boulevard and Topping Avenue.

The impacted road section is 650 feet long.

The warning was issued at 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 12:34 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: Independence Avenue/US-24 closed' on December 13th at 12:34 p.m.

Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between Benton Boulevard and Topping Avenue in Kansas City.

The event affects 510 feet.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 11:35 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 12:27 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City' on December 13th at 12:28 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/18th Street Expressway and Southwest Boulevard/Mission Road/Exit 233A.

The impacted road section is 320 feet long.

The warning was issued at 7:36 p.m. on Wednesday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 8:27 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on December 13th at 8:28 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Claycomo

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between US-69/Exit 52 and 48th Street/Exit 54.

The event affects 150 feet.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 5:03 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 5:09 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Claycomo' on December 13th at 5:10 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 119th Street and 151st Street on southbound US-69.

The event affects 3.45 miles.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 4:39 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on December 13th at 4:40 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between US-69/Exit 52 and 48th Street/Exit 54.

The impacted road section is 380 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 1:21 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 1:57 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on December 13th at 1:58 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between 38th Street/Park Drive/Exit 419 and US-69/South 18th Street/Exit 420.

The event impacts 660 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 1:48 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 1:57 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on December 13th at 1:58 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 95th Street and I-435 on southbound US-69.

The event impacts 0.46 miles.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 12:34 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on December 13th at 12:34 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

Crash report: US-71 North

A crash has been reported on northbound US-71 North between I-29 exit 2N and Admiral Boulevard exit 2H.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 10:33 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 10:39 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash report: US-71 North' on December 13th at 10:40 p.m.

A crash has been reported on northbound US-71 North

There has been a crash on US-71 North between Admiral Boulevard exit 2H and Front Street exit 4.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 10:33 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 10:39 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'A crash has been reported on northbound US-71 North' on December 13th at 10:40 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Hickman Mills Drive in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Hickman Mills Drive between exit 71 and US-71 North.

The event impacts 370 feet.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 7:53 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 9:45 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on Hickman Mills Drive in Kansas City' on December 13th at 9:46 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on southbound US-169 South in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on US-169 South between exit 215 and K-7 / South Harrison Street.

The impacted road section is 490 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 10:01 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 10:15 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound US-169 South in Olathe' on December 13th at 10:16 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

This article was generated by the Kansas City Star Bot, artificial intelligence software that analyzes structured information from TomTom and applies it to templates created by journalists in the newsroom. We are experimenting with this and other new ways of providing more useful content to our readers and subscribers. You can report errors or share your thoughts by filling out our feedback form.