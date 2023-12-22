Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Liberty Drive/Exit 14 and MO-152/Exit 16.

The impacted road section is 530 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 7:57 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 8:06 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on December 21st at 8:06 p.m.

Crash update: I-29

A crash has been reported on northbound I-29 between I-35 and MO-1/Davidson Road/Exit 1.

The event impacts 500 feet.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 6:46 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 6:55 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash update: I-29' on December 21st at 6:56 p.m.

Reports of a crash on eastbound I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-35 between 95th Street/Exit 224 and West 87th Street/Exit 225.

The event impacts 550 feet.

The incident was reported Thursday at 6:17 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 6:26 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Reports of a crash on eastbound I-35' on December 21st at 6:27 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 119th Street/Exit 220 and I-435/Exit 222.

The event impacts 570 feet.

The warning was released on Thursday at 4:20 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 4:59 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa' on December 21st at 4:59 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 between Wyoming Street/Genesee St/Exit 1B (WB) and I-35/Exit 2T.

The event affects 190 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 12:38 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 3:38 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City' on December 21st at 3:39 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 between Genesee Street/Wyoming St/Exit 1B (EB) and I-35/Exit 2T.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 12:38 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 3:33 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City' on December 21st at 3:34 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-435/Exit 411 and 78th Street/Exit 414.

The event impacts 610 feet.

The warning was released on Thursday at 5:27 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 11:44 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on December 21st at 11:45 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 and I-70/Exit 63.

The impacted road section is 80 feet long.

The warning was issued Thursday at 11:11 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 11:33 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on December 21st at 11:34 p.m.

Reports of a crash on southbound I-435

There has been a crash on I-435 between MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 and I-70/Exit 63.

The event impacts 550 feet.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 9:50 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 11:16 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Reports of a crash on southbound I-435' on December 21st at 11:16 p.m.

Park Avenue temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between Prospect Avenue exit 3C and I-70 East in Kansas City.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 9:26 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 8 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Park Avenue temporarily closed in Kansas City' on December 21st at 8:01 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Third Street/James St/Exit 423 and I-35/Beardsley Road/Exit 2.

The event impacts 540 feet.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 6:31 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 6:44 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on December 21st at 6:45 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between I-70/Exit 63 and Stadium Drive.

The event impacts 210 feet.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 3:31 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 6:20 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on December 21st at 6:20 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Warning: Crash on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-70 between Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 and Sterling Avenue/Exit 10.

The event affects 0.64 miles.

The incident was reported Thursday at 4:23 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 5:34 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning: Crash on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on December 21st at 5:35 p.m.

Reports of a crash on eastbound I-70

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-70 between Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 and US-40/Exit 11.

The event affects 0.74 miles.

The warning was issued Thursday at 4:23 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 5:22 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Reports of a crash on eastbound I-70' on December 21st at 5:22 p.m.

Reports of a crash on eastbound I-70

A crash has been reported on I-70 between Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 and Sterling Avenue/Exit 10.

The event affects 0.72 miles.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 4:23 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 5:16 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Reports of a crash on eastbound I-70' on December 21st at 5:17 p.m.

Reports of a crash on eastbound I-70

A crash has been reported on I-70 between Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 and Sterling Avenue/Exit 10.

The impacted road section is 0.79 miles long.

The warning was issued at 4:23 p.m. on Thursday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 4:59 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Reports of a crash on eastbound I-70' on December 21st at 4:59 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Edwardsville

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between 110th Street/Exit 410 and I-435/Exit 411.

The event affects 460 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 2:33 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 4:36 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Edwardsville' on December 21st at 4:37 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 and Sterling Avenue/Exit 10.

The impacted road section is 540 feet long.

The warning was issued at 4:23 p.m. on Thursday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 4:36 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on December 21st at 4:37 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Independence

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between US-40/Exit 11 and Noland Road/Exit 12.

The event affects 350 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 2:08 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 4:13 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Independence' on December 21st at 4:14 p.m.

Kansas City: Prospect Avenue temporarily closed

The road is closed between Prospect Avenue exit 3C and I-70 East in Kansas City.

The warning was issued at 9:26 a.m. on Wednesday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 4:07 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: Prospect Avenue temporarily closed' on December 21st at 4:08 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between I-70/Exit 63 and Stadium Drive.

The event impacts 600 feet.

The report was issued Thursday at 1:31 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 3:09 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on December 21st at 3:10 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between I-70/Exit 63 and Stadium Drive.

The impacted road section is 980 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 1:31 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 2:47 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on December 21st at 2:48 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Manchester Trafficway/Exit 7 and I-435/Exit 8.

The impacted road section is 400 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 2:16 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on December 21st at 2:31 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between US-40/31st Street/Exit 7 and Manchester Trafficway/Exit 7.

The impacted road section is 390 feet long.

The warning was issued at 12:53 p.m. on Thursday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 12:59 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on December 21st at 1 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 87th Street/Exit 69 and Bannister Road/Exit 70.

The impacted road section is 480 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 5:50 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 6:03 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on December 21st at 6:04 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 95th Street/Exit 2 and 87th Street/Exit 3.

The event impacts 340 feet.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 5:08 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 6:03 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Lenexa' on December 21st at 6:04 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on the Kansas Turnpike in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on the Kansas Turnpike between exit 411A and I-435 South.

The event impacts 760 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 4:58 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 5:05 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on the Kansas Turnpike in Kansas City' on December 21st at 5:06 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Shawnee Mission Parkway in Shawnee

There is a broken down vehicle on Shawnee Mission Parkway between Renner Boulevard and I-435 North.

The warning was issued Thursday at 1:05 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on Shawnee Mission Parkway in Shawnee' on December 21st at 2:31 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on westbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between Raytown Road/Exit 4 and Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1.

The event affects 490 feet.

The warning was released on Thursday at 4:59 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 5:11 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on westbound I-470 in Kansas City' on December 21st at 5:11 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between Raytown Road/Exit 4 and View High Drive/Exit 5.

The impacted road section is 610 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 11:44 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 2:52 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City' on December 21st at 2:53 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on the U. S. Highway 71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on the U. S. Highway 71 between I-49 North and I-470 East.

The event impacts 150 feet.

The warning was issued at 1:37 p.m. on Thursday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 1:44 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on the U. S. Highway 71 in Kansas City' on December 21st at 1:44 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between Raytown Road/Exit 4 and View High Drive/Exit 5.

The impacted road section is 400 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 11:44 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 12:19 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City' on December 21st at 12:20 p.m.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Riverside

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between MO-9/Exit 11 and I-29/US-71/Exit 12.

The event impacts 670 feet.

The warning was released on Thursday at 2:18 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Riverside' on December 21st at 2:31 p.m.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

Reports of a crash on eastbound I-670

A crash has been reported on I-670 between Broadway Boulevard/Central Street/Exit 2R-2South and Locust Street/Truman Road/Exit 2Q (WB).

The event impacts 30 feet.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 10:17 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 11:10 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Reports of a crash on eastbound I-670' on December 21st at 11:11 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash reported on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There has been a crash on I-670 between Broadway Boulevard/Central Street/Exit 2R-2South and Locust Street/Truman Road/Exit 2Q (WB).

The impacted road section is 80 feet long.

The warning was issued Thursday at 4:54 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 5:05 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash reported on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City' on December 21st at 5:06 p.m.

A crash has been reported on eastbound I-670

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-670 between Broadway Boulevard/Central Street/Exit 2R-2South and Locust Street/Truman Road/Exit 2Q (WB).

The event impacts 330 feet.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 3:45 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 3:56 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'A crash has been reported on eastbound I-670' on December 21st at 3:57 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 between Genesee Street/Wyoming St/Exit 1B (EB) and Wyoming Street/Genesee St/Exit 1B (WB).

The event impacts 400 feet.

The warning was issued at 12:38 p.m. on Thursday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 3:15 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City' on December 21st at 3:16 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between US-24/Independence Avenue/Paseo Boulevard and East Front Street.

The impacted road section is 310 feet long.

The incident was reported Thursday at 2:15 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 3:09 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City' on December 21st at 3:10 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 24th Street/Exit 232 and US-69/18th Street Expressway.

The event impacts 530 feet.

The warning was issued at 11:29 p.m. on Thursday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 11:39 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on December 21st at 11:39 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/Exit 225 and 75th Street/Exit 227.

The impacted road section is 640 feet long.

The report was issued Thursday at 5:22 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 5:34 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park' on December 21st at 5:35 p.m.

Crash reported on northbound I-35 in Merriam

A crash has been reported on I-35 between 67th Street/Exit 228 and US-56/US-69/Exit 228.

The impacted road section is 460 feet long.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 5:21 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 5:34 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash reported on northbound I-35 in Merriam' on December 21st at 5:35 p.m.

Crash update: I-435

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on southbound I-435 between US-69/Exit 52 and 48th Street/Exit 54.

The event impacts 0.84 miles.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 3:24 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 3:50 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash update: I-435' on December 21st at 3:51 p.m.

Warning: Crash on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

A crash has been reported on I-435 between US-69/Exit 52 and 48th Street/Exit 54.

The event affects 430 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 3:24 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 3:33 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning: Crash on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on December 21st at 3:34 p.m.

Crash update: US-69

A crash has been reported on northbound US-69 between 119th Street and 103rd Street.

The event impacts 0.80 miles.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 3:02 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 3:33 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash update: US-69' on December 21st at 3:34 p.m.

Crash report: US-69

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on northbound US-69 between 119th Street and I-435.

The event impacts 0.80 miles.

The warning was released on Thursday at 3:02 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 3:15 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash report: US-69' on December 21st at 3:16 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/18th Street Expressway and 24th Street/Exit 232.

The impacted road section is 310 feet long.

The warning was issued Thursday at 1:44 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 1:56 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-35 in Kansas City' on December 21st at 1:56 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 103rd Street and I-435 on southbound US-69.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 1:33 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on December 21st at 1:34 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 between East Gregory Boulevard and East Meyer Boulevard.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 10:36 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 10:48 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 in Kansas City' on December 21st at 10:49 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 between Brush Creek Boulevard and 39th Street.

The event affects 470 feet.

The incident was reported Thursday at 10:17 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 10:24 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 in Kansas City' on December 21st at 10:25 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Reports of a crash on northbound I-40/US-71

A crash has been reported on I-40/US-71 between MO-150 and 140th Street.

The impacted road section is 230 feet long.

The warning was issued Thursday at 5:29 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 5:40 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Reports of a crash on northbound I-40/US-71' on December 21st at 5:41 p.m.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-169 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on US-169 between The Downtown Airport and MO-9.

The event affects 750 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 3:26 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 3:44 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound US-169 in Kansas City' on December 21st at 3:44 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-169 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on US-169 between The Downtown Airport and MO-9.

The event affects 880 feet.

The warning was issued at 3:26 p.m. on Thursday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 3:38 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound US-169 in Kansas City' on December 21st at 3:39 p.m.

