Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

I-35 Richtung I-435/Exit 222

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 119th Street/Exit 220 and I-435/Exit 222.

The impacted road section is 530 feet long.

The incident report was issued Monday at 10:36 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 10:43 p.m.

I-35 Richtung West 87th Street/Exit 225

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 95th Street/Exit 224 and West 87th Street/Exit 225.

The event impacts 570 feet.

The warning was released on Monday at 9:09 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 9:21 p.m.

I-29/I-35 Richtung MO-210/Armour Road/Exit 6

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between 16th Avenue/Exit 5 and MO-210/Armour Road/Exit 6.

The impacted road section is 610 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Monday at 5:54 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 6:27 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

East Cambridge Circle Drive Richtung I-35 South

There is a broken down vehicle on East Cambridge Circle Drive between Cambridge Circle exit 235 and I-35 South.

The event affects 80 feet.

The incident report was issued Monday at 3:31 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 5:22 p.m.

Pflumm Road Richtung I-35 North

There is a crash on Pflumm Road between exit 83 and I-35 North.

The event affects 710 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Monday at 4:03 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 4:12 p.m.

I-35 Richtung 119th Street/Exit 220

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218 and 119th Street/Exit 220.

The impacted road section is 240 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Monday at 4:06 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 4:12 p.m.

I-35 Richtung 119th Street/Exit 220

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218 and 119th Street/Exit 220.

The impacted road section is 580 feet long.

The warning was issued at 3:37 p.m. on Monday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 3:43 p.m.

I-35 Richtung I-435/Exit 222

A crash has been reported on I-35 between 119th Street/Exit 220 and I-435/Exit 222.

The impacted road section is 630 feet long.

The warning was released on Monday at 3:26 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 3:37 p.m.

I-35 Richtung I-635/Exit 231

A crash has been reported on I-35 between Antioch Road/Exit 230 and I-635/Exit 231.

The event impacts 660 feet.

The report was issued Monday at 11:44 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 12:51 p.m.

I-670 Richtung I-35/Exit 2T

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 between Wyoming Street/Genesee St/Exit 1B (WB) and I-35/Exit 2T.

The event impacts 60 feet.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 12:22 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 12:33 p.m.

I-35 Richtung 119th Street/Exit 220

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218 and 119th Street/Exit 220.

The event affects 610 feet.

The warning was issued Monday at 12:14 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 12:21 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

I-70 Richtung Sterling Avenue/Exit 10

A crash has been reported on I-70 between I-435/Exit 8 and Sterling Avenue/Exit 10.

The event impacts 0.78 miles.

The warning was issued Monday at 11:17 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 11:56 p.m.

I-70 Richtung Noland Road/Exit 12

A crash has been reported on I-70 between Sterling Avenue/Exit 10 and Noland Road/Exit 12.

The event affects 0.79 miles.

The incident was reported Monday at 11:17 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 11:50 p.m.

I-70 Richtung Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-70 between US-40/31st Street/Exit 7 and Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9.

The impacted road section is 0.83 miles long.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 11:17 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 11:44 p.m.

I-70 Richtung Van Brunt Boulevard/Exit 6

A crash has been reported on I-70 between Jackson Avenue/Exit 5 and Van Brunt Boulevard/Exit 6.

The event impacts 0.72 miles.

The traffic alert was reported Monday at 11:17 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 11:38 p.m.

I-70 Richtung Van Brunt Boulevard/Exit 6

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on eastbound I-70 between 27th Street/Exit 5 and Van Brunt Boulevard/Exit 6.

The event impacts 0.66 miles.

The report was issued Monday at 11:17 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 11:26 p.m.

I-635 Richtung I-70/Exit 4

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-635 between K-32/Kansas Avenue/Exit 3 and I-70/Exit 4.

The event impacts 310 feet.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 7:28 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 8:26 p.m.

I-70 Richtung Van Brunt Boulevard/Exit 6

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Jackson Avenue/Exit 5 and Van Brunt Boulevard/Exit 6.

The event affects 660 feet.

The incident was reported Monday at 7:54 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 8:02 p.m.

I-635 Richtung I-70/Exit 4

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on northbound I-635 between K-32/Kansas Avenue/Exit 3 and I-70/Exit 4.

The event impacts 310 feet.

The incident was reported Monday at 7:32 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 7:39 p.m.

I-70 Richtung Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-435/Exit 8 and Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9.

The event impacts 550 feet.

The incident was reported Monday at 7:19 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 7:27 p.m.

I-70 Richtung Sterling Avenue/Exit 10

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 and Sterling Avenue/Exit 10.

The impacted road section is 540 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Monday at 6:49 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 6:57 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

I-435 Richtung I-70/Kansas Tpke/Exit 12

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Kansas Avenue/Exit 11 and I-70/Kansas Tpke/Exit 12.

The impacted road section is 660 feet long.

The incident was reported Monday at 5:19 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 5:28 p.m.

I-70 Richtung I-35/Beardsley Road/Exit 2

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Third Street/James St/Exit 423 and I-35/Beardsley Road/Exit 2.

The impacted road section is 370 feet long.

The warning was issued Monday at 4:40 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 4:52 p.m.

Kansas Turnpike Richtung I-70 East

There is a broken down vehicle on the Kansas Turnpike between I-70 exit 4A and I-70 East.

The impacted road section is 260 feet long.

The warning was issued Monday at 11:20 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 4:40 p.m.

I-70 Richtung I-435/Exit 411

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between 110th Street/Exit 410 and I-435/Exit 411.

The event affects 580 feet.

The incident report was issued Monday at 2 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 3:19 p.m.

I-70 Richtung I-435/Exit 411

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between 110th Street/Exit 410 and I-435/Exit 411.

The event affects 430 feet.

The incident was reported Monday at 1:40 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 1:50 p.m.

Park Avenue Richtung I-70 East

There is a road closure on Park Avenue between Prospect Avenue exit 3C and I-70 East.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 9:26 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 12:39 p.m.

I-435 Richtung Stadium Drive

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between I-70/Exit 63 and Stadium Drive.

The event affects 310 feet.

The incident report was issued Monday at 12:02 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 12:15 p.m.

I-435 Richtung Stadium Drive

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between I-70/Exit 63 and Stadium Drive.

The event affects 840 feet.

The incident report was issued Monday at 12:02 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 12:09 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

I-435 Richtung Front Street/Exit 57

A crash has been reported on I-435 between MO-210/Exit 55 and Front Street/Exit 57.

The impacted road section is 530 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 11:15 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 11:26 p.m.

I-435 Richtung Front Street/Exit 57

A crash has been reported on I-435 between MO-210/Exit 55 and Front Street/Exit 57.

The impacted road section is 490 feet long.

The incident report was issued Monday at 11:07 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 11:14 p.m.

I-435 Richtung Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Raytown Road/Exit 63 and Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65.

The event impacts 370 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Monday at 9:56 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 10:02 p.m.

I-435 Richtung 87th Street/Exit 69

There is a crash on I-435 between Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67 and 87th Street/Exit 69.

The impacted road section is 630 feet long.

The incident report was issued Monday at 7:09 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 7:15 p.m.

I-435 Richtung Johnson Drive/Exit 6

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Shawnee Mission Parkway/Exit 6 and Johnson Drive/Exit 6.

The event affects 310 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Monday at 5:22 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 6:15 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

I-435 Richtung MO-350/Blue Parkway/Exit 66

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on southbound I-435 between Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65 and MO-350/Blue Parkway/Exit 66.

The event impacts 160 feet.

The incident report was issued Monday at 3:53 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 5:16 p.m.

I-435 Richtung MO-291/Cookingham Drive/Exit 45

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-435 between Woodland Avenue/Exit 42 and MO-291/Cookingham Drive/Exit 45.

The event affects 620 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 5:01 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 5:10 p.m.

I-435 Richtung Donahoo Road/Exit 16

A crash has been reported on northbound I-435 between Leavenworth Road/Exit 15 and Donahoo Road/Exit 16.

The impacted road section is 480 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 3:41 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 5:04 p.m.

I-435 Richtung Parvin Road/Exit 54

A crash has been reported on I-435 between 48th Street/Exit 54 and Parvin Road/Exit 54.

The impacted road section is 620 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Monday at 4:48 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 4:58 p.m.

I-435 Richtung 87th Street/Exit 69

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67 and 87th Street/Exit 69.

The impacted road section is 490 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Monday at 1:31 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 3:37 p.m.

Oldham Road Richtung Oakwood Road

There has been a crash on Oldham Road between I-435 South and Oakwood Road.

The warning was released on Monday at 12:38 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 1:33 p.m.

I-435 Richtung K-5/Exit 18

There has been a crash on I-435 between Donahoo Road/Exit 16 and K-5/Exit 18.

The event affects 640 feet.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 1:08 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 1:15 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

Interstate 435 Richtung I-435 North

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on Interstate 435 between I-470 West and I-435 North.

The event affects 320 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 6:18 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 8:02 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

I-635 Richtung US-24/State Avenue/Exit 5

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-635 between K-32/Kansas Avenue/Exit 3 and US-24/State Avenue/Exit 5.

The impacted road section is 0.72 miles long.

The report was issued Monday at 7:28 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 7:56 p.m.

US-24 East Richtung US-71 South

There is a broken down vehicle on US-24 East between exit 2H and US-71 South.

The event impacts 240 feet.

The warning was issued Monday at 5:45 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 6:21 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

I-435 Richtung US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on southbound I-435 between Front Street/Exit 57 and US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59.

The impacted road section is 0.77 miles long.

The warning was issued at 2:12 p.m. on Monday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 2:20 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

US-69 Richtung 119th Street

One lane is closed between College Boulevard and 119th Street on southbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 0.52 miles long.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 9:44 p.m.

US-69 Richtung 95th Street

There is a broken down vehicle on US-69 between 103rd Street and 95th Street.

The report was issued Monday at 9:27 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 9:38 p.m.

I-35 Richtung Johnson Drive/Exit 229

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-56/US-69/Exit 228 and Johnson Drive/Exit 229.

The event affects 650 feet.

The warning was issued Monday at 8:44 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 8:50 p.m.

US-69 Richtung 151st Street

One lane is closed between 119th Street and 151st Street on southbound US-69.

The event affects 3.45 miles.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 8:44 p.m.

US-69 Richtung Ruby Avenue

One lane is closed between Steele Road and Ruby Avenue on northbound US-69.

The event impacts 600 feet.

The incident report was issued Monday at 8 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 8:44 p.m.

US-69 Richtung 95th Street

A crash has been reported on northbound US-69 between College Boulevard and 95th Street.

The impacted road section is 0.71 miles long.

The warning was issued at 8:07 p.m. on Monday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 8:20 p.m.

US-69 Richtung 103rd Street

There is a crash on US-69 between I-435 and 103rd Street.

The event impacts 130 feet.

The incident was reported Monday at 8:07 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 8:14 p.m.

US-69 Richtung College Boulevard

One lane is closed between Blue Valley Parkway and College Boulevard on northbound US-69.

The event affects 0.92 miles.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 7:45 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

I-35 Richtung US-56/US-69/Exit 228

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 67th Street/Exit 228 and US-56/US-69/Exit 228.

The event impacts 620 feet.

The report was issued Monday at 4:21 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 4:29 p.m.

I-70 Richtung US-69/South 18th Street/Exit 420

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between 38th Street/Park Drive/Exit 419 and US-69/South 18th Street/Exit 420.

The impacted road section is 610 feet long.

The warning was issued Monday at 3:18 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 3:25 p.m.

I-70 Richtung US-169/US-69/7th Street/Exit 422

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-670/I-70 and US-169/US-69/7th Street/Exit 422.

The event affects 470 feet.

The warning was released on Monday at 3:18 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 3:25 p.m.

I-35 Richtung US-69/Exit 13

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between I-435/US-69/Exit 12 and US-69/Exit 13.

The impacted road section is 250 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Monday at 12:26 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 12:33 p.m.

I-35 Richtung US-69/Exit 13

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between I-435/US-69/Exit 12 and US-69/Exit 13.

The impacted road section is 120 feet long.

The report was issued Monday at 12:15 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 12:21 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

I-40/US-71 Richtung Main Street

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between 140th Street and Main Street.

The impacted road section is 650 feet long.

The incident report was issued Monday at 12:12 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 2:14 p.m.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

US-169 Richtung MO-152

There is a broken down vehicle on US-169 between Barry Road and MO-152.

The event affects 480 feet.

The report was issued Monday at 11:23 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 11:32 p.m.

US-169 Richtung NW 96th Street

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on US-169 between Barry Road and NW 96th Street.

The event impacts 0.73 miles.

The report was issued Monday at 9:29 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 10:37 p.m.

US-169 Richtung MO-152

A crash has been reported on northbound US-169 between Barry Road and MO-152.

The warning was released on Monday at 9:29 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 10:25 p.m.

US-169 Richtung MO-152

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on US-169 between Barry Road and MO-152.

The event impacts 0.83 miles.

The incident report was issued Monday at 9:29 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 9:38 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

I-35 Richtung US-169/K-7/Exit 215

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Lone Elm Road and US-169/K-7/Exit 215.

The impacted road section is 180 feet long.

The warning was issued Monday at 3:22 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 3:31 p.m.

