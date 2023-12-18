Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on South Strang Line Road in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on South Strang Line Road between West 119th Street and I-35 North.

The impacted road section is 380 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Sunday at 7:27 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 9:48 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 between Wyoming Street/Genesee St/Exit 1B (WB) and I-35/Exit 2T.

The impacted road section is 360 feet long.

The warning was issued at 8:38 p.m. on Sunday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 8:48 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 119th Street/Exit 220 and I-435/Exit 222.

The event affects 330 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Sunday at 6:10 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Sunday at 6:54 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on East Frontage Road in Merriam

There is a broken down vehicle on East Frontage Road between exit 228A and I-35 North.

The event impacts 620 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Sunday at 3:25 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 3:48 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in North Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between East Front Street and Levee Road/Exit 5.

The event affects 520 feet.

The report was issued Sunday at 2:45 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 3:01 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in North Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between MO-210/Armour Road/Exit 6 and Parvin Road/Exit 8.

The event affects 110 feet.

The warning was released on Sunday at 1:41 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Sunday at 2:54 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between East Front Street and Levee Road/Exit 5.

The event impacts 650 feet.

The report was issued Sunday at 1:07 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 2:06 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Pleasant Valley

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Shoal Creek Drive/Exit 51 and I-35/Exit 52.

The event affects 470 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Sunday at 1:52 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in North Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between East Front Street and Levee Road/Exit 5.

The event affects 230 feet.

The report was issued Sunday at 1:41 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Sunday at 1:55 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Mission

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Antioch Road/Exit 230 and I-635/Exit 231.

The event impacts 660 feet.

The report was issued Sunday at 12:57 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Sunday at 1:36 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Merriam

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 75th Street/Exit 227 and 67th Street/Exit 228.

The event affects 510 feet.

The warning was issued at 11:34 a.m. on Sunday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Sunday at 12:42 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-435/Exit 8 and Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9.

The impacted road section is 540 feet long.

The report was issued Sunday at 10:58 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 11:06 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between 18th Street/Exit 4 and 23rd Street/Exit 4.

The event affects 440 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Sunday at 7:09 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Sunday at 7:24 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 and Sterling Avenue/Exit 10.

The event affects 560 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Sunday at 7:12 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Sunday at 7:24 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Brooklyn Avenue/Exit 3 and Prospect Avenue/Exit 3.

The event affects 580 feet.

The incident was reported Sunday at 6:18 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 6:54 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between 57th Street/Exit 417 and I-635/Exit 418.

The event impacts 330 feet.

The incident report was issued Sunday at 3:46 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Sunday at 5:24 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on the South 18th Street Expressway in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on the South 18th Street Expressway between the 18th Southtreet Expressway South and I-70 East.

The traffic alert was issued Sunday at 12 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Sunday at 12:12 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Shawnee

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Midland Drive/Exit 5 and Shawnee Mission Parkway/Exit 6.

The impacted road section is 580 feet long.

The report was issued Sunday at 5:01 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Sunday at 6:54 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-210/Exit 55 and Front Street/Exit 57.

The event impacts 530 feet.

The traffic alert was released Sunday at 12:27 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 1:06 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between I-435/US-71/Exit 1 and Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1.

The event affects 140 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Sunday at 6:10 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Sunday at 6:24 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Lee's Summit

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between View High Drive/Exit 5 and US-50/MO-350/Exit 7.

The event impacts 410 feet.

The incident report was issued Sunday at 3:24 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Sunday at 5:42 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Lee's Summit

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between View High Drive/Exit 5 and US-50/MO-350/Exit 7.

The event impacts 580 feet.

The traffic alert was released Sunday at 3:24 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 4:48 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Lee's Summit

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between View High Drive/Exit 5 and US-50/MO-350/Exit 7.

The warning was released on Sunday at 3:24 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Sunday at 4:24 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on westbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between Raytown Road/Exit 4 and Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1.

The event impacts 490 feet.

The warning was released on Sunday at 2:59 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 3:12 p.m.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

North 38th Street closed in Kansas City

The road is closed at North 38th Street and I-635 South in Kansas City.

The traffic alert was reported Sunday at 4:37 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 4:42 p.m.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 between Genesee Street/Wyoming St/Exit 1B (EB) and Wyoming Street/Genesee St/Exit 1B (WB).

The event affects 600 feet.

The warning was released on Sunday at 2:54 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 3:01 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between US-24/Independence Avenue/Paseo Boulevard and Levee Road/Exit 5.

The incident report was issued Sunday at 1:07 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Sunday at 1:55 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between US-24/Independence Avenue/Paseo Boulevard and East Front Street.

The event impacts 620 feet.

The report was issued Sunday at 1:07 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 1:42 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 12th Street/Exit 2 and I-70/US-169/US-24/Exit 2.

The impacted road section is 170 feet long.

The warning was issued Sunday at 12:17 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-169 North in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on US-169 North between I-70/I-35/US-40/US-24 and The Downtown Airport.

The event affects 150 feet.

The warning was issued at 12:17 p.m. on Sunday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 12:24 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between 38th Street/Park Drive/Exit 419 and US-69/South 18th Street/Exit 420.

The event affects 270 feet.

The report was issued Sunday at 3:17 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Sunday at 3:24 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 between East Meyer Boulevard and East 63rd Street.

The warning was issued at 11:07 p.m. on Sunday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 11:18 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between 85th Street and 75th Street.

The impacted road section is 360 feet long.

The warning was issued Sunday at 5:30 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Sunday at 5:42 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 between East 55th Street and US-56/Swope Parkway.

The event impacts 670 feet.

The incident was reported Sunday at 4:49 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Sunday at 5:24 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on US-71 between The Paseo and 22nd Street.

The event affects 450 feet.

The warning was issued at 4:14 p.m. on Sunday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Sunday at 4:24 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between Bannister Road and Blue River Road/Hickman Mills Drive.

The impacted road section is 410 feet long.

The warning was released on Sunday at 3:46 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Sunday at 4:01 p.m.

