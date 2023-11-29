Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Lancaster: I-35 closed

There is a road closure on I-35 between 12th Street/Exit 2 and I-670/Broadway Boulevard/Exit 2.

The warning was released on Monday at 6:37 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 11:54 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218 and 119th Street/Exit 220.

The impacted road section is 290 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 6:50 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 8:03 p.m.

Reports of a crash on northbound I-35

There is a crash on I-35 between Antioch Road/Exit 230 and I-635/Exit 231.

The event affects 660 feet.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 6:29 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 6:43 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Mission

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between I-635/Exit 231 and 24th Street/Exit 232.

The event affects 550 feet.

The traffic alert was released Tuesday at 2:59 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 3:15 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between MO-210/Armour Road/Exit 6 and Parvin Road/Exit 8.

The event affects 590 feet.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 2:07 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 2:59 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 and I-70/Exit 63.

The impacted road section is 640 feet long.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 11:23 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 12:01 a.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Third Street/James St/Exit 423 and I-35/Beardsley Road/Exit 2.

The event impacts 140 feet.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 10:10 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 11:26 p.m.

Prospect Avenue closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between Prospect Avenue exit 3C and I-70 East in Kansas City.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 9:26 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 9:54 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between US-40/31st Street/Exit 7 and Manchester Trafficway/Exit 7.

The event impacts 90 feet.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 5:31 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 6:59 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Third Street/James St/Exit 423 and I-35/Beardsley Road/Exit 2.

The event impacts 120 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Tuesday at 6:03 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 6:59 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

A crash has been reported on eastbound I-70

A crash has been reported on I-70 between Van Brunt Boulevard/Exit 6 and US-40/31st Street/Exit 7.

The event affects 540 feet.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 5:34 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 5:47 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 between I-70 (West) and Central Avenue/Exit 1A.

The event impacts 530 feet.

The traffic alert was released Tuesday at 5:23 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 5:39 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-435/Exit 8 and Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9.

The impacted road section is 540 feet long.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 5:20 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 5:39 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Edwardsville

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Kansas Avenue/Exit 11 and I-70/Kansas Tpke/Exit 12.

The event affects 380 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Tuesday at 3:32 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 3:47 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Crash report: Mastin Street

There is a crash on Mastin Street between Overland Parkway and I-435 East.

The event affects 720 feet.

The traffic alert was released Tuesday at 6:12 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

Warning in Lenexa: Crash reported on northbound I-435

A crash has been reported on I-435 between K-10/Exit 1 and 95th Street/Exit 2.

The event affects 530 feet.

The warning was issued at 5:51 p.m. on Tuesday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 6:51 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash report: I-435

There is a crash on southbound I-435 between 12th Street/Exit 60 and MO-12/Truman Road/Exit 60.

The event affects 580 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 5:29 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 5:39 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-210/Exit 55 and Front Street/Exit 57.

The impacted road section is 400 feet long.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 3:57 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 4:59 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on North Corrington Avenue in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on North Corrington Avenue between East Front Street and I-435 North.

The event affects 470 feet.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 3:57 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 4:51 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Strupwood Court in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Strupwood Court between exit 67 and I-435 South.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 3:44 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 4:27 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on West 104th Terrace in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on West 104th Terrace between exit 75A and I-435 East.

The impacted road section is 460 feet long.

The warning was issued at 1:05 p.m. on Tuesday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 1:47 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 87th Street/Exit 3 and Midland Drive/Exit 5.

The event affects 610 feet.

The warning was issued at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 1:47 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 87th Street/Exit 69 and Bannister Road/Exit 70.

The event affects 570 feet.

The traffic alert was released Tuesday at 12:48 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 12:59 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Manchester Avenue in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Manchester Avenue between Blue Parkway and I-435 North.

The event impacts 0.47 miles.

The warning was issued at 12:29 p.m. on Tuesday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 12:43 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 108th Street/Exit 46 and 96th Street/Exit 47.

The event affects 270 feet.

The warning was issued at 11:58 a.m. on Tuesday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 12:11 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between View High Drive/Exit 5 and US-50/MO-350/Exit 7.

The impacted road section is 250 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Tuesday at 4:40 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 5:23 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between I-435/US-71/Exit 1 and Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1.

The event impacts 660 feet.

The report was issued Tuesday at 3:03 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 3:15 p.m.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash reported on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

A crash has been reported on I-635 between Merriam Drive/Exit 1 and Shawnee Drive/Exit 1.

The event impacts 580 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 5:41 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 5:55 p.m.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

West 13th Street closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between West 12th Street and I-670 West in Kansas City.

The event impacts 320 feet.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 11:57 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 1:31 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Front Street/Exit 57 and US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59.

The event impacts 100 feet.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 4:02 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 4:19 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Front Street/Exit 57 and US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59.

The impacted road section is 580 feet long.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 2:41 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 3:39 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Front Street/Exit 57 and US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59.

The event impacts 580 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 1:40 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 2:19 p.m.

Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 between Prospect Avenue and Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo.

The event affects 440 feet.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 12:29 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 12:35 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

A crash has been reported on eastbound I-35

A crash has been reported on I-35 between 67th Street/Exit 228 and US-56/US-69/Exit 228.

The event impacts 620 feet.

The traffic alert was released Tuesday at 5:56 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 7:55 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash update: I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on eastbound I-35 between US-69/Exit 225 and 75th Street/Exit 227.

The event affects 610 feet.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 4:51 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 5:07 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 151st Street and Blue Valley Parkway on northbound US-69.

The event affects 1.47 miles.

The report was issued Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 4:35 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/Exit 225 and 75th Street/Exit 227.

The event affects 640 feet.

The report was issued Tuesday at 3:07 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 3:47 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 119th Street and 151st Street on southbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 3.45 miles long.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 2:35 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/Exit 225 and 75th Street/Exit 227.

The impacted road section is 550 feet long.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 12:58 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 1:07 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Belton

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between CR-Y and 155th Street.

The event affects 600 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 5:36 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 5:47 p.m.

A crash has been reported on northbound I-40/US-71

A crash has been reported on I-40/US-71 between CR-Y and 155th Street.

The event affects 440 feet.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 3:30 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 3:47 p.m.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

US-169 South: bridge closed between West Fifth Street and I-70 West

A bridge is closed on southbound US-169 South in Kansas City between West Fifth Street and I-70 West

The event affects 380 feet.

The traffic alert was released Tuesday at 12:27 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 12:35 p.m.

