Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash update: Wyandotte Street

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on Wyandotte Street between exit 2T and I-35 South.

The warning was released on Friday at 2:58 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 3:08 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between MO-210/Armour Road/Exit 6 and Parvin Road/Exit 8.

The event impacts 230 feet.

The report was issued Friday at 2:53 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 3:03 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218 and 119th Street/Exit 220.

The event affects 650 feet.

The report was issued Friday at 2:19 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 2:32 p.m.

Crash reported in Liberty

A crash has been reported in Libertynorthbound between MO-291 and I-35/MO-33/North Lightburne Street.

The event affects 630 feet.

The incident report was issued Friday at 12:42 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 12:49 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Crash update: I-70

A crash has been reported on eastbound I-70 between 18th Street/Exit 4 and 23rd Street/Exit 4.

The event affects 440 feet.

The incident was reported Friday at 9:31 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 9:43 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on the Harry Darby Memorial Highway in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on the Harry Darby Memorial Highway between I-70 exit 4B and I-635 South.

The event impacts 460 feet.

The warning was issued at 6:07 p.m. on Friday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 6:46 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 and I-70/Exit 63.

The event affects 420 feet.

The warning was issued at 4:42 p.m. on Friday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City: Marsh Avenue closed

There is a road closure on Marsh Avenue between I-70 exit 63 and I-70 West.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 1:12 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 1:40 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on East 104th Street in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on East 104th Street between East 104th Street and I-435 East.

The warning was issued at 5:03 p.m. on Friday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 7:09 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on West 87th Street in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on West 87th Street between 87th Street exit 3 and I-435 North.

The warning was released on Friday at 2:13 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 2:26 p.m.

Warning: Crash on U.S. 50 in Overland Park

There is a crash on U.S. 50 between Overland Parkway and I-435 East.

The impacted road section is 340 feet long.

The warning was issued at 1:14 p.m. on Friday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 1:24 p.m.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between Metropolitan Avenue/Exit 2 and Swartz Road/Exit 2.

The impacted road section is 610 feet long.

The warning was issued Friday at 4:27 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 5:29 p.m.

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on northbound I-635

There is a crash on I-635 between Merriam Drive/Exit 1 and Shawnee Drive/Exit 1.

The event impacts 230 feet.

The warning was issued Friday at 2:45 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 2:56 p.m.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 between Broadway Boulevard/Central Street/Exit 2R-2South and Locust Street/Truman Road/Exit 2Q (WB).

The impacted road section is 330 feet long.

The report was issued Friday at 3:30 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 4:36 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between I-70/Exit 4 and US-24/State Avenue/Exit 5.

The impacted road section is 560 feet long.

The incident report was issued Friday at 7:18 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 7:27 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

I-70 temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between 11th Street/Exit 2 and I-35/US-40/US-71/US-24/Exit 2 in Kansas City.

The incident was reported Friday at 10:42 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 3:03 p.m.

Reports of a crash on eastbound US-24 East

A crash has been reported on US-24 East between exit 2H and Independence Avenue.

The event impacts 360 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 2:26 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 2:38 p.m.

US-24 West closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on US-24 West between Troost Avenue and I-35 South.

The warning was released on Friday at 12:19 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 12:25 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Crash reported on northbound US-69 in Lenexa

There is a crash on US-69 between 87th Street and I-35.

The event affects 50 feet.

The warning was issued Friday at 8:35 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 8:44 p.m.

Warning: Crash on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There has been a crash on I-35 between 24th Street/Exit 232 and US-69/18th Street Expressway.

The event impacts 640 feet.

The warning was issued at 7:25 p.m. on Friday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 7:39 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between I-35/US-69/Metcalf Avenue and Merriam Drive/Exit 1.

The event impacts 360 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 1:25 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 2:14 p.m.

Crash report: US-69

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on northbound US-69 between 167th Street and 151st Street.

The impacted road section is 210 feet long.

The incident was reported Friday at 1:07 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 2:03 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/Exit 225 and 75th Street/Exit 227.

The impacted road section is 460 feet long.

The warning was released on Friday at 1:45 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 1:57 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-69 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on US-69 between 95th Street and 87th Street.

The event impacts 560 feet.

The warning was released on Friday at 1:40 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 1:51 p.m.

Warning: Crash on northbound US-69 in Overland Park

There is a crash on US-69 between 167th Street and 151st Street.

The event impacts 550 feet.

The report was issued Friday at 1:07 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 1:18 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between 85th Street and 75th Street.

The event affects 380 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 11:17 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 11:35 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between 85th Street and 75th Street.

The incident was reported Friday at 11:17 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 11:24 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 between East 55th Street and US-56/Swope Parkway.

The event impacts 650 feet.

The incident report was issued Friday at 10:34 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 10:49 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between 85th Street and 75th Street.

The event impacts 360 feet.

The incident report was issued Friday at 10:01 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 10:13 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between Longview Road and Red Bridge Road.

The event impacts 420 feet.

The incident was reported Friday at 4:41 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 5:47 p.m.

Warning: Crash on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

A crash has been reported on I-40/US-71 between 85th Street and 75th Street.

The event affects 560 feet.

The warning was released on Friday at 3:13 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 3:36 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on US-71 between 22nd Street and Truman Road.

The impacted road section is 420 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 12:21 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 12:55 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Belton

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between CR-Y and 155th Street.

The event affects 600 feet.

The warning was issued at 12:07 p.m. on Friday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 12:14 p.m.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

Reports of a crash on northbound US-169

A crash has been reported on US-169 between NW 96th Street and NW 108th Street.

The impacted road section is 510 feet long.

The report was issued Friday at 6:56 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 7:51 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-169 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on US-169 between Englewood Road and 68th Street.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 4:51 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 4:59 p.m.

