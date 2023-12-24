Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218 and 119th Street/Exit 220.

The event impacts 610 feet.

The warning was issued at 8:26 p.m. on Saturday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 8:36 p.m.

Crash update: I-35

A crash has been reported on northbound I-35 between Johnson Drive/Exit 229 and Antioch Road/Exit 230.

The event impacts 310 feet.

The warning was issued Saturday at 5:05 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 6:45 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in North Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between Bedford Road/Exit 5 and 16th Avenue/Exit 5.

The event impacts 600 feet.

The incident was reported Saturday at 6:01 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 6:10 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash reported on northbound I-35 in Shawnee

There is a crash on I-35 between Johnson Drive/Exit 229 and I-635/Exit 231.

The event affects 0.79 miles.

The traffic alert was reported Saturday at 5:05 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 6:04 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 119th Street/Exit 220 and I-435/Exit 222.

The event impacts 570 feet.

The warning was issued at 2:58 p.m. on Saturday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 5:06 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Shoal Creek Drive/Exit 51 and I-35/Exit 52.

The event affects 620 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Saturday at 3:48 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 4:02 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in North Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between 16th Avenue/Exit 5 and MO-210/Armour Road/Exit 6.

The event affects 300 feet.

The incident was reported Saturday at 2:12 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 3:02 p.m.

Crash update: Marshall Drive

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on Marshall Drive between 87th Street Parkway exit 225A and I-35 South.

The event affects 290 feet.

The report was issued Saturday at 2:39 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 2:50 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in North Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between MO-210/Armour Road/Exit 6 and Parvin Road/Exit 8.

The event impacts 110 feet.

The warning was released on Saturday at 2:12 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 2:33 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29 between I-35 and MO-1/Davidson Road/Exit 1.

The event affects 620 feet.

The warning was released on Saturday at 2:12 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 2:21 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between MO-210/Armour Road/Exit 6 and Parvin Road/Exit 8.

The event impacts 570 feet.

The incident was reported Saturday at 12:33 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 1:11 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on East 23rd Street in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on East 23rd Street between exit 4C and I-70 East.

The event impacts 240 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Saturday at 8:45 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 11:42 p.m.

Kansas City: Prospect Avenue temporarily closed

The road is closed between Prospect Avenue exit 3C and I-70 East in Kansas City.

The warning was issued at 9:26 a.m. on Wednesday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 11:12 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between I-70/Exit 63 and Stadium Drive.

The event affects 340 feet.

The incident was reported Saturday at 5:24 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 5:58 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67 and 87th Street/Exit 69.

The impacted road section is 320 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Saturday at 6:19 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 7:42 p.m.

Warning: Crash on State Avenue in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on State Avenue between State Avenue and I-435 North.

The event affects 460 feet.

The warning was issued at 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 7:19 p.m.

A crash has been reported on North 98th Street

There is a crash on North 98th Street between State Avenue and I-435 North.

The incident report was issued Saturday at 6:15 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 6:27 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1 and Raytown Road/Exit 4.

The event impacts 160 feet.

The warning was issued at 3:02 p.m. on Saturday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 3:14 p.m.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

A crash has been reported on South 42nd Street

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on South 42nd Street between exit 1C and I-635 North.

The event affects 160 feet.

The report was issued Saturday at 3:23 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 3:44 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between US-24/Independence Avenue/Paseo Boulevard and East Front Street.

The event affects 200 feet.

The warning was issued at 3:36 p.m. on Saturday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 4:14 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-169 North in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on US-169 North between I-70/I-35/US-40/US-24 and The Downtown Airport.

The event affects 830 feet.

The incident was reported Saturday at 2:09 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 2:21 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

A crash has been reported on northbound I-35

There is a crash on I-35 between US-56/US-69/Exit 228 and I-635/Exit 231.

The event impacts 0.83 miles.

The warning was issued at 5:05 p.m. on Saturday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 6:22 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29 between MO-283/Exit 1 and US-69/Vivion Road/Exit 1.

The impacted road section is 220 feet long.

The incident report was issued Saturday at 1:48 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 2:03 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between Hickman Mills Drive and Longview Road.

The event affects 570 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Saturday at 6:12 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 6:22 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

This article was generated by the Kansas City Star Bot, artificial intelligence software that analyzes structured information from TomTom and applies it to templates created by journalists in the newsroom.