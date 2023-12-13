Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

You can report issues or share your thoughts on this story format by filling out our feedback form.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle in Kansas City between I-35 North and US-71 South.

The impacted road section is 40 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Tuesday at 11:40 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 11:50 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle in Kansas City' on December 12th at 11:51 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Old K-56/Exit 217 and East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218.

The event impacts 410 feet.

The report was issued Tuesday at 6:01 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 6:51 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe' on December 12th at 6:52 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Mission

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Antioch Road/Exit 230 and I-635/Exit 231.

The event impacts 660 feet.

The report was issued Tuesday at 6:06 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 6:33 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Mission' on December 12th at 6:34 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Mission

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Antioch Road/Exit 230 and I-635/Exit 231.

The traffic alert was reported Tuesday at 6:06 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 6:27 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Mission' on December 12th at 6:28 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Mission

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Antioch Road/Exit 230 and I-635/Exit 231.

The event impacts 220 feet.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 6:06 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Mission' on December 12th at 6:16 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 119th Street/Exit 220 and I-435/Exit 222.

The event impacts 370 feet.

The report was issued Tuesday at 4:53 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 5:40 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe' on December 12th at 5:40 p.m.

A crash has been reported on eastbound I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-35 between East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218 and 119th Street/Exit 220.

The event affects 620 feet.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 4:52 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 5:04 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'A crash has been reported on eastbound I-35' on December 12th at 5:05 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in North Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between Bedford Road/Exit 5 and 16th Avenue/Exit 5.

The event impacts 600 feet.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 4:31 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 4:46 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in North Kansas City' on December 12th at 4:47 p.m.

Crash reported on northbound I-29/I-35 in North Kansas City

A crash has been reported on I-29/I-35 between MO-210/Armour Road/Exit 6 and Parvin Road/Exit 8.

The impacted road section is 0.78 miles long.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 4:14 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 4:22 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash reported on northbound I-29/I-35 in North Kansas City' on December 12th at 4:23 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Northeast 43rd Street in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Northeast 43rd Street between exit 8C and I-35 North.

The impacted road section is 640 feet long.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 4:01 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 4:10 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on Northeast 43rd Street in Kansas City' on December 12th at 4:11 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Southwest Trafficway/Exit 1A (SB) and 27th Street/Exit 1B (SB).

The event impacts 280 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Tuesday at 12:59 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 1:10 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on December 12th at 1:11 p.m.

Interstate 49

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on Colorado Avenue in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Colorado Avenue between West Frontage Road and I-49 South.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 2:20 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 2:34 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on Colorado Avenue in Kansas City' on December 12th at 2:35 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Independence

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between US-40/Exit 11 and Noland Road/Exit 12.

The impacted road section is 650 feet long.

The warning was issued at 8:26 p.m. on Tuesday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 9:45 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Independence' on December 12th at 9:46 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-435/Exit 8 and Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9.

The event impacts 520 feet.

The report was issued Tuesday at 9:26 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 9:39 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on December 12th at 9:40 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 and Sterling Avenue/Exit 10.

The impacted road section is 180 feet long.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 6 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 6:51 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on December 12th at 6:52 p.m.

Crash update: I-70

A crash has been reported on eastbound I-70 between Jackson Avenue/Exit 5 and US-40/31st Street/Exit 7.

The event affects 0.83 miles.

The traffic alert was released Tuesday at 4:44 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash update: I-70' on December 12th at 6:16 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-435/Exit 411 and 78th Street/Exit 414.

The impacted road section is 610 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Tuesday at 4:58 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 6:09 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on December 12th at 6:10 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash update: I-70

A crash has been reported on eastbound I-70 between Jackson Avenue/Exit 5 and US-40/31st Street/Exit 7.

The event impacts 0.74 miles.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 4:44 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 5:40 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash update: I-70' on December 12th at 5:40 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between 78th Street/Exit 414 and Turner Diagonal Fwy/Exit 415.

The impacted road section is 360 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 3:34 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 3:46 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on December 12th at 3:47 p.m.

Park Avenue temporarily closed in Kansas City until Dec. 22

There is a road closure on Park Avenue between Prospect Avenue exit 3C and I-70 East.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 9:26 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 3:16 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Park Avenue temporarily closed in Kansas City until Dec. 22' on December 12th at 3:17 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between I-70/Exit 63 and Stadium Drive.

The event impacts 340 feet.

The report was issued Tuesday at 1:20 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 1:34 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on December 12th at 1:35 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Third Street/James St/Exit 423 and I-35/Beardsley Road/Exit 2.

The impacted road section is 250 feet long.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 12:39 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 12:52 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on December 12th at 12:53 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Shawnee

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 87th Street/Exit 3 and Midland Drive/Exit 5.

The event affects 610 feet.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 10:06 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 10:15 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Shawnee' on December 12th at 10:16 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67 and 87th Street/Exit 69.

The event affects 390 feet.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 7:57 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 10:03 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on December 12th at 10:03 p.m.

Locust Street temporarily closed in Randolph

There is a road closure on Locust Street between Armour Road and I-435 North.

The impacted road section is 210 feet long.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 1:31 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Locust Street temporarily closed in Randolph' on December 12th at 6:16 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-210/Exit 55 and Front Street/Exit 57.

The impacted road section is 650 feet long.

The warning was issued at 4:43 p.m. on Tuesday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 5:51 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on December 12th at 5:52 p.m.

A crash has been reported on southbound I-435

A crash has been reported on I-435 between Raytown Road/Exit 63 and Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65.

The event impacts 0.80 miles.

The traffic alert was released Tuesday at 5:20 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 5:34 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'A crash has been reported on southbound I-435' on December 12th at 5:35 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Edwardsville

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between K-32/Exit 9 and Kansas Avenue/Exit 11.

The impacted road section is 640 feet long.

The warning was issued at 3:57 p.m. on Tuesday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 4:34 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Edwardsville' on December 12th at 4:35 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Holliday Drive/Exit 8 and Woodend Road/Exit 8.

The event impacts 200 feet.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 4:08 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 4:16 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City' on December 12th at 4:17 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on U.S. 50 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on U.S. 50 between Overland Parkway and I-435 East.

The impacted road section is 340 feet long.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 2:26 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 2:40 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on U.S. 50 in Overland Park' on December 12th at 2:41 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65 and MO-350/Blue Parkway/Exit 66.

The impacted road section is 380 feet long.

The warning was issued at 1:38 p.m. on Tuesday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 2:34 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on December 12th at 2:35 p.m.

Crash reported on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a crash on I-435 between MO-210/Exit 55 and Front Street/Exit 57.

The event affects 550 feet.

The traffic alert was released Tuesday at 1:51 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 2:04 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash reported on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on December 12th at 2:05 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1 and Raytown Road/Exit 4.

The event impacts 340 feet.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 10:26 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 10:39 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City' on December 12th at 10:40 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between I-435/US-71/Exit 1 and Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1.

The impacted road section is 660 feet long.

The report was issued Tuesday at 5:42 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 5:51 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City' on December 12th at 5:52 p.m.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between Shawnee Drive/Exit 1 and Metropolitan Avenue/Exit 2.

The impacted road section is 590 feet long.

The report was issued Tuesday at 2:56 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 3:34 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City' on December 12th at 3:35 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between US-24/Independence Avenue/Paseo Boulevard and East Front Street.

The event affects 40 feet.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 11:51 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 12:02 a.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City' on December 13th at 12:03 a.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on East 9th Street in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on East 9th Street between Admiral Boulevard exit 2H and US-24 East.

The event affects 270 feet.

The report was issued Tuesday at 3:53 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 4:04 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on East 9th Street in Kansas City' on December 12th at 4:05 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between I-70/Exit 4 and US-24/State Avenue/Exit 5.

The impacted road section is 120 feet long.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 2:09 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 2:58 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City' on December 12th at 2:59 p.m.

Kansas City: Independence Avenue/US-24 closed

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 between Topping Avenue and Benton Boulevard.

The event affects 510 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 11:23 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 1:10 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: Independence Avenue/US-24 closed' on December 12th at 1:11 p.m.

Kansas City: Independence Avenue/US-24 closed

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 between Benton Boulevard and Topping Avenue.

The impacted road section is 650 feet long.

The warning was issued at 11:47 a.m. on Tuesday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 1:10 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: Independence Avenue/US-24 closed' on December 12th at 1:11 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Brighton Avenue/Exit 10 and US-69/Exit 11.

The event impacts 580 feet.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 8:46 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 8:57 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on December 12th at 8:58 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between I-35/US-69/Metcalf Avenue and Merriam Drive/Exit 1.

The event impacts 70 feet.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 8:30 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 8:39 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City' on December 12th at 8:40 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-69 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on US-69 between I-435 and 103rd Street.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 6:25 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound US-69 in Overland Park' on December 12th at 7:16 p.m.

Reports of a crash on northbound I-35

There has been a crash on I-35 between US-56/US-69/Exit 228 and Johnson Drive/Exit 229.

The event impacts 640 feet.

The warning was issued at 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 6:39 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Reports of a crash on northbound I-35' on December 12th at 6:40 p.m.

Warning: Crash on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park

A crash has been reported on I-35 between US-69/Exit 225 and 75th Street/Exit 227.

The impacted road section is 640 feet long.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 6:28 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 6:39 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning: Crash on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park' on December 12th at 6:40 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Liberty

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between I-435/US-69/Exit 12 and US-69/Exit 13.

The event impacts 520 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Tuesday at 5 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 5:40 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Liberty' on December 12th at 5:40 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 119th Street and 151st Street on southbound US-69.

The event affects 3.45 miles.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 4:34 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on December 12th at 4:35 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

Warning: Crash on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-40/US-71 between 85th Street and 75th Street.

The traffic alert was released Tuesday at 9:34 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 9:45 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning: Crash on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City' on December 12th at 9:46 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on Hickman Mills Drive in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Hickman Mills Drive between exit 71 and US-71 North.

The event impacts 370 feet.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 1:47 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 3:04 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on Hickman Mills Drive in Kansas City' on December 12th at 3:05 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Grandview

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between 140th Street and Main Street.

The impacted road section is 620 feet long.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 2:08 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 2:58 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Grandview' on December 12th at 2:59 p.m.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

US-169 South temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between West Fifth Street and I-70 West in Kansas City.

The event impacts 390 feet.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 1:01 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 3:22 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'US-169 South temporarily closed in Kansas City' on December 12th at 3:23 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Southwest Boulevard/Mission Road/Exit 233 and US-169/Exit 234.

The event impacts 590 feet.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 1:58 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 3:04 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on December 12th at 3:05 p.m.

This article was generated by the Kansas City Star Bot, artificial intelligence software that analyzes structured information from TomTom and applies it to templates created by journalists in the newsroom. We are experimenting with this and other new ways of providing more useful content to our readers and subscribers. You can report errors or share your thoughts by filling out our feedback form.