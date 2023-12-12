Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

You can report issues or share your thoughts on this story format by filling out our feedback form.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in North Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between 16th Avenue/Exit 5 and MO-210/Armour Road/Exit 6.

The event impacts 220 feet.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 11:52 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 12:04 a.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in North Kansas City' on December 12th at 12:05 a.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Old K-56/Exit 217 and East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218.

The event impacts 580 feet.

The report was issued Monday at 7:37 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 7:49 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe' on December 11th at 7:50 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218 and 119th Street/Exit 220.

The impacted road section is 470 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 5:19 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 5:33 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe' on December 11th at 5:34 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 between Wyoming Street/Genesee St/Exit 1B (WB) and I-35/Exit 2T.

The impacted road section is 250 feet long.

The warning was issued at 2:46 p.m. on Monday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 2:58 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City' on December 11th at 2:59 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Southwest Boulevard (Underpass) and Southwest Boulevard/Mission Road/Exit 233.

The impacted road section is 610 feet long.

The warning was released on Monday at 1:28 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 1:34 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on December 11th at 1:35 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Third Street/James St/Exit 423 and I-35/Beardsley Road/Exit 2.

The impacted road section is 140 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Monday at 4:47 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 5:39 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on December 11th at 5:40 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Van Brunt Boulevard/Exit 6 and US-40/31st Street/Exit 7.

The event affects 540 feet.

The warning was issued at 4:39 p.m. on Monday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 4:46 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on December 11th at 4:47 p.m.

A crash has been reported on Leeds Road

A crash has been reported on Leeds Road between I-70 exit 63 and I-70 East.

The impacted road section is 730 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 4:10 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 4:22 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'A crash has been reported on Leeds Road' on December 11th at 4:23 p.m.

Blue Ridge Boulevard temporarily closed in Independence

The road is closed at Blue Ridge Boulevard and I-70 East in Independence.

The impacted road section is 910 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 4:32 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 4:10 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Blue Ridge Boulevard temporarily closed in Independence' on December 11th at 4:11 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 and Sterling Avenue/Exit 10.

The event affects 400 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 12:23 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 12:34 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on December 11th at 12:35 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Turner Diagonal Fwy/Exit 415 and 57th Street/Exit 417.

The event affects 680 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 12:18 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 12:28 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on December 11th at 12:29 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Raytown Road/Exit 63 and Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65.

The event affects 510 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Monday at 8:40 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 9:25 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on December 11th at 9:26 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-350/Blue Parkway/Exit 66 and 63rd Street/East 66th St/Exit 66.

The event affects 640 feet.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 5:26 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 5:39 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on December 11th at 5:40 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Raytown Road/Exit 63 and Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65.

The event impacts 360 feet.

The report was issued Monday at 4:27 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 4:40 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on December 11th at 4:41 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on the George Brett Super Highway in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on the George Brett Super Highway between exit 8B and I-435 North.

The impacted road section is 540 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 1:41 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 1:52 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on the George Brett Super Highway in Kansas City' on December 11th at 1:53 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on East 104th Street in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on East 104th Street between East 104th Street and I-435 East.

The warning was issued Monday at 1:25 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 1:34 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on East 104th Street in Kansas City' on December 11th at 1:35 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67 and 87th Street/Exit 69.

The event affects 490 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Monday at 12:44 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 1:22 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on December 11th at 1:23 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67 and 87th Street/Exit 69.

The event affects 180 feet.

The warning was issued Monday at 12:44 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 12:58 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on December 11th at 12:59 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between US-71/Exit 71 and US-50/Exit 71.

The event impacts 420 feet.

The incident report was issued Monday at 12:09 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 12:46 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on December 11th at 12:47 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 63rd Street/East 66th St/Exit 66 and Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67.

The event impacts 470 feet.

The warning was issued at 11:39 a.m. on Monday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 12:16 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on December 11th at 12:17 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between I-435/US-71/Exit 1 and Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1.

The impacted road section is 530 feet long.

The report was issued Monday at 7:07 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 7:14 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City' on December 11th at 7:15 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between I-435/US-71/Exit 1 and Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1.

The event impacts 460 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 6:27 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 7:14 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City' on December 11th at 7:15 p.m.

Warning: Crash on eastbound I-470 in Lee's Summit

A crash has been reported on I-470 between Raytown Road/Exit 4 and View High Drive/Exit 5.

The event impacts 550 feet.

The report was issued Monday at 6:28 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 6:45 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning: Crash on eastbound I-470 in Lee's Summit' on December 11th at 6:46 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash reported on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-470 between Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1 and Raytown Road/Exit 4.

The event affects 0.75 miles.

The traffic alert was reported Monday at 5:28 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 5:45 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash reported on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City' on December 11th at 5:46 p.m.

Crash update: I-470

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on eastbound I-470 between Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1 and Raytown Road/Exit 4.

The event impacts 340 feet.

The warning was issued Monday at 5:28 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 5:39 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash update: I-470' on December 11th at 5:40 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between Red Bridge Road and I-470/US-50.

The event impacts 320 feet.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 4:37 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 4:46 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City' on December 11th at 4:47 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Blue Ridge Boulevard in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Blue Ridge Boulevard between exit 2 and I-470 East.

The impacted road section is 890 feet long.

The warning was issued Monday at 1:27 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 1:34 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on Blue Ridge Boulevard in Kansas City' on December 11th at 1:35 p.m.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between Merriam Drive/Exit 1 and Shawnee Drive/Exit 1.

The impacted road section is 540 feet long.

The incident report was issued Monday at 4:33 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 4:40 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City' on December 11th at 4:41 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between Shawnee Drive/Exit 1 and Metropolitan Avenue/Exit 2.

The impacted road section is 520 feet long.

The warning was issued at 3:37 p.m. on Monday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 4:28 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City' on December 11th at 4:29 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between Shawnee Drive/Exit 1 and Metropolitan Avenue/Exit 2.

The impacted road section is 580 feet long.

The report was issued Monday at 3:37 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 4:22 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City' on December 11th at 4:23 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between Shawnee Drive/Exit 1 and Metropolitan Avenue/Exit 2.

The warning was issued Monday at 3:37 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 4:16 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City' on December 11th at 4:17 p.m.

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on northbound I-635

There is a crash on I-635 between K-5/Exit 8 and Horizons Parkway/Exit 9.

The event affects 400 feet.

The incident report was issued Monday at 4:02 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 4:10 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on northbound I-635' on December 11th at 4:11 p.m.

Crash reported on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There has been a crash on I-635 between K-5/Leavenworth Road/Exit 7 and K-5/Exit 8.

The impacted road section is 610 feet long.

The warning was issued Monday at 3:43 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 3:52 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash reported on northbound I-635 in Kansas City' on December 11th at 3:53 p.m.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on East 14th Street in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on East 14th Street between exit 2L and I-670 West.

The impacted road section is 660 feet long.

The incident was reported Monday at 6:15 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 6:27 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on East 14th Street in Kansas City' on December 11th at 6:28 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on westbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 between Locust Street/Truman Road/Exit 2Q (WB) and Broadway Boulevard/Central Street/Exit 2R-2South.

The event affects 150 feet.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 2:46 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 3:34 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on westbound I-670 in Kansas City' on December 11th at 3:35 p.m.

Kansas City: Baltimore Avenue closed

There is a road closure on Baltimore Avenue between I-670 West and West 12th Street.

The event impacts 480 feet.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 1:36 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 1:40 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: Baltimore Avenue closed' on December 11th at 1:41 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Front Street/Exit 57 and US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59.

The impacted road section is 610 feet long.

The incident report was issued Monday at 7:45 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 8:25 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on December 11th at 8:26 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/Exit 225 and 75th Street/Exit 227.

The impacted road section is 460 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 7:50 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 9:01 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park' on December 11th at 9:02 p.m.

Warning: Crash on northbound US-69 in Overland Park

There has been a crash on US-69 between 119th Street and College Boulevard.

The event impacts 440 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 5:51 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 7:43 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning: Crash on northbound US-69 in Overland Park' on December 11th at 7:44 p.m.

A crash has been reported on southbound US-69

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on US-69 between I-35 and 87th Street.

The event impacts 0.54 miles.

The warning was released on Monday at 5:53 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 6:45 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'A crash has been reported on southbound US-69' on December 11th at 6:46 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Reports of a crash on southbound US-69

A crash has been reported on US-69 between I-35 and 87th Street.

The warning was issued Monday at 5:53 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 6:03 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Reports of a crash on southbound US-69' on December 11th at 6:04 p.m.

Crash update: I-35

A crash has been reported on northbound I-35 between US-56/US-69/Exit 228 and I-635/Exit 231.

The impacted road section is 0.83 miles long.

The warning was issued at 3:46 p.m. on Monday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 4:52 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash update: I-35' on December 11th at 4:53 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 151st Street and Blue Valley Parkway on northbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 1.27 miles long.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 4:35 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on December 11th at 4:35 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29 in Gladstone

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29 between US-69/Vivion Road/Exit 1 and US-169/Exit 2.

The impacted road section is 430 feet long.

The incident report was issued Monday at 3:53 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 4:04 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29 in Gladstone' on December 11th at 4:05 p.m.

Crash update: I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on northbound I-35 between US-56/US-69/Exit 228 and I-635/Exit 231.

The event impacts 0.81 miles.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 3:46 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 3:58 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash update: I-35' on December 11th at 3:59 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Riverside

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between Horizons Parkway/Exit 9 and US-69/Exit 10.

The event affects 590 feet.

The warning was issued Monday at 2:42 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 3:34 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Riverside' on December 11th at 3:35 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 95th Street and I-435 on southbound US-69.

The event impacts 0.46 miles.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 3:34 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on December 11th at 3:35 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-69 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on US-69 between 135th Street and Blue Valley Parkway.

The traffic alert was reported Monday at 3:06 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 3:16 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound US-69 in Overland Park' on December 11th at 3:17 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

Crash update: Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 between East Gregory Boulevard and East Meyer Boulevard.

The incident report was issued Monday at 8:30 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 8:43 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash update: Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71' on December 11th at 8:44 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between Longview Road and Red Bridge Road.

The event impacts 630 feet.

The report was issued Monday at 6:59 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 7:08 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City' on December 11th at 7:09 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Hickman Mills Drive in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Hickman Mills Drive between exit 71B and US-71 North.

The event affects 770 feet.

The incident was reported Monday at 6:10 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 6:21 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on Hickman Mills Drive in Kansas City' on December 11th at 6:22 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between 85th Street and 75th Street.

The event affects 100 feet.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 1:44 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 1:52 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City' on December 11th at 1:53 p.m.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

Crash reported on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

A crash has been reported on I-35 between Southwest Boulevard/Mission Road/Exit 233 and US-169/Exit 234.

The event affects 590 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 6:04 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 6:15 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash reported on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on December 11th at 6:16 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29 between US-169/Exit 2 and Waukomis Drive/Exit 3.

The event impacts 600 feet.

The warning was released on Monday at 2:43 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 3:34 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29 in Kansas City' on December 11th at 3:35 p.m.

This article was generated by the Kansas City Star Bot, artificial intelligence software that analyzes structured information from TomTom and applies it to templates created by journalists in the newsroom. We are experimenting with this and other new ways of providing more useful content to our readers and subscribers. You can report errors or share your thoughts by filling out our feedback form.