Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218 and 119th Street/Exit 220.

The impacted road section is 370 feet long.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 7:49 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 8:38 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218 and 119th Street/Exit 220.

The event impacts 580 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Tuesday at 8:09 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 8:20 p.m.

Crash report: I-35

A crash has been reported on northbound I-35 between Antioch Road/Exit 230 and I-635/Exit 231.

The impacted road section is 130 feet long.

The report was issued Tuesday at 5:49 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 7:08 p.m.

Crash report: I-35

There is a crash on eastbound I-35 between 119th Street/Exit 220 and I-435/Exit 222.

The impacted road section is 370 feet long.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 5:57 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 6:09 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Reports of a crash on eastbound I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-35 between 75th Street/Exit 227 and 67th Street/Exit 228.

The impacted road section is 300 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 5:43 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 5:51 p.m.

Warning: Crash on northbound I-35 in Overland Park

There has been a crash on I-35 between Antioch Road/Exit 230 and I-635/Exit 231.

The event impacts 660 feet.

The warning was issued at 2:21 p.m. on Tuesday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 3:39 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on South 24th Street in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on South 24th Street between Lamar Avenue exit 232A and I-35 South.

The impacted road section is 830 feet long.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 3:19 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 3:33 p.m.

Reports of a crash on northbound I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-35 between Johnson Drive/Exit 229 and I-635/Exit 231.

The event affects 0.78 miles.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 2:21 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 3:03 p.m.

Crash report: I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on northbound I-35 between Antioch Road/Exit 230 and I-635/Exit 231.

The event affects 0.74 miles.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 2:21 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 2:57 p.m.

A crash has been reported on northbound I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-35 between Antioch Road/Exit 230 and I-635/Exit 231.

The impacted road section is 0.81 miles long.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 2:21 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 2:33 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 119th Street/Exit 220 and I-435/Exit 222.

The event impacts 600 feet.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 1:50 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 2:04 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between North Chouteau Trafficway/Exit 9 and Brighton Avenue/Exit 10.

The event impacts 560 feet.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 1:29 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 1:40 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-56/175th Street/Exit 210 and Lone Elm Road.

The impacted road section is 550 feet long.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 12:06 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 12:42 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 and Sterling Avenue/Exit 10.

The event affects 390 feet.

The traffic alert was released Tuesday at 9:31 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 9:44 p.m.

Crash update: I-435

There has been a crash on northbound I-435 between Kansas Avenue/Exit 11 and I-70/Kansas Tpke/Exit 12.

The event impacts 210 feet.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 6:41 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 6:50 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on East 40th Terrace in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on East 40th Terrace between Blue Ridge Cut Off and I-70 East.

The impacted road section is 930 feet long.

The report was issued Tuesday at 5:18 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 5:27 p.m.

Crash update: I-70

There has been a crash on eastbound I-70 between Turner Diagonal Fwy/Exit 415 and 57th Street/Exit 417.

The impacted road section is 640 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Tuesday at 4:37 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 4:45 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Third Street/James St/Exit 423 and I-35/Beardsley Road/Exit 2.

The event impacts 140 feet.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 2:38 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 2:45 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Independence

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between US-40/Exit 11 and Noland Road/Exit 12.

The event affects 350 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Tuesday at 1:44 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 1:52 p.m.

Crash report: I-70

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on eastbound I-70 between Brooklyn Avenue/Exit 3 and Prospect Avenue/Exit 3.

The event impacts 300 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Tuesday at 1:31 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 1:40 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 95th Street/Exit 2 and 87th Street/Exit 3.

The event affects 510 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Tuesday at 8:23 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 8:32 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Raytown Road/Exit 63 and Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65.

The event affects 370 feet.

The report was issued Tuesday at 8:16 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 8:27 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-350/Blue Parkway/Exit 66 and 63rd Street/East 66th St/Exit 66.

The event affects 640 feet.

The warning was issued at 8:09 p.m. on Tuesday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 8:20 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65 and MO-350/Blue Parkway/Exit 66.

The event impacts 450 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 7:48 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 7:56 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 87th Street/Exit 3 and Midland Drive/Exit 5.

The impacted road section is 530 feet long.

The warning was issued at 7:46 p.m. on Tuesday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 7:56 p.m.

Crash reported on the George Brett Super Highway in Kansas City

There has been a crash on the George Brett Super Highway between exit 8A and I-435 South.

The event affects 370 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Tuesday at 7:33 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 7:44 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Edwardsville

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between K-32/Exit 9 and Kansas Avenue/Exit 11.

The event impacts 100 feet.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 7:36 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 7:44 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Parallel Parkway/Exit 14 and Leavenworth Road/Exit 15.

The event impacts 570 feet.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 5:42 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 7:02 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Donahoo Road/Exit 16 and K-5/Exit 18.

The event affects 580 feet.

The traffic alert was released Tuesday at 5:41 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 5:51 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65 and MO-350/Blue Parkway/Exit 66.

The event affects 150 feet.

The warning was issued at 4:57 p.m. on Tuesday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 5:09 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Shawnee

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Johnson Drive/Exit 6 and Holliday Drive/Exit 8.

The event impacts 610 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 4:34 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 4:45 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Raytown Road/Exit 63 and Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65.

The event impacts 580 feet.

The report was issued Tuesday at 4:27 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 4:39 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Raytown Road/Exit 63 and Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65.

The event affects 370 feet.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 2:05 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 3:57 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Shawnee

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Johnson Drive/Exit 6 and Holliday Drive/Exit 8.

The impacted road section is 410 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Tuesday at 1:33 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 1:40 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on East Truman Road in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on East Truman Road between East 12th Street / East Truman Road and I-435 South.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 1:19 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 1:29 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Woodend Road/Exit 8 and K-32/Exit 9.

The event affects 440 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Tuesday at 10:23 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 1 p.m.

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on southbound I-435

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-435 between MO-210/Exit 55 and Front Street/Exit 57.

The impacted road section is 610 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Tuesday at 12:44 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 12:54 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Warning: Crash on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

A crash has been reported on I-470 between Raytown Road/Exit 4 and View High Drive/Exit 5.

The impacted road section is 610 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Tuesday at 5:15 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 5:27 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1 and Raytown Road/Exit 4.

The event impacts 340 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 4:43 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 4:51 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1 and Raytown Road/Exit 4.

The impacted road section is 530 feet long.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 1:35 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 2:28 p.m.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

Crash reported on Charlotte Street in Kansas City

There has been a crash on Charlotte Street between exit 2L and I-670 West.

The impacted road section is 250 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 5:40 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 6:44 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 between Genesee Street/Wyoming St/Exit 1B (EB) and Wyoming Street/Genesee St/Exit 1B (WB).

The event impacts 270 feet.

The warning was issued at 3:49 p.m. on Tuesday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 5:45 p.m.

Kansas City: West 13th Street closed

The road is closed between West 12th Street and I-670 West in Kansas City.

The event impacts 320 feet.

The warning was released on Saturday at 5:07 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 4:51 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 between Broadway Boulevard/Central Street/Exit 2R-2South and Locust Street/Truman Road/Exit 2Q (WB).

The event impacts 130 feet.

The traffic alert was released Tuesday at 12:08 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 12:42 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between US-24/Independence Avenue/Paseo Boulevard and East Front Street.

The event affects 200 feet.

The warning was issued at 5:09 p.m. on Tuesday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 5:45 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between I-70/Kansas Tpke/Exit 12 and US-40/US-24/US-73/State Avenue/Exit 13.

The impacted road section is 650 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Tuesday at 4:37 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 4:45 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between I-70/Exit 4 and US-24/State Avenue/Exit 5.

The event impacts 130 feet.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 2:01 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 2:10 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on southbound US-69 South in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on US-69 South between the 18th Southtreet Expressway South and I-35 South.

The event affects 100 feet.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 9:11 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 9:26 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between US-69/South 18th Street/Exit 420 and U P RR Service Road/Exit 421.

The impacted road section is 320 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Tuesday at 8:16 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 8:27 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-670/I-70 and US-169/US-69/7th Street/Exit 422.

The event affects 630 feet.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 6:12 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 7:44 p.m.

Warning: Crash on northbound I-29 in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-29 between US-69/Vivion Road/Exit 1 and Waukomis Drive/Exit 3.

The event affects 0.80 miles.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 6:01 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 6:21 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Reports of a crash on northbound I-35

There is a crash on I-35 between MO-291/Exit 17 and US-69/MO-33/Exit 20.

The impacted road section is 0.83 miles long.

The traffic alert was released Tuesday at 4:26 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 4:45 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Brighton Avenue/Exit 10 and US-69/Exit 11.

The impacted road section is 140 feet long.

The report was issued Tuesday at 3:22 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 3:33 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 95th Street and I-435 on southbound US-69.

The event affects 0.50 miles.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 3:27 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between 85th Street and 75th Street.

The report was issued Tuesday at 4:31 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 4:39 p.m.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

A crash has been reported on northbound I-29

There is a crash on I-29 between US-169/Exit 2 and Waukomis Drive/Exit 3.

The event impacts 410 feet.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 6:01 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 6:09 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas City: US-169 South temporarily closed

The road is closed between West Fifth Street and I-70 West in Kansas City.

The event affects 390 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Tuesday at 1:15 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 3:21 p.m.

This article was generated by the Kansas City Star Bot, artificial intelligence software that analyzes structured information from TomTom and applies it to templates created by journalists in the newsroom. We are experimenting with this and other new ways of providing more useful content to our readers and subscribers. You can report errors or share your thoughts by filling out our feedback form.