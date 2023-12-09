Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218 and 119th Street/Exit 220.

The impacted road section is 620 feet long.

The warning was issued at 8:43 p.m. on Friday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 8:54 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe' on December 8th at 8:54 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between MO-210/Armour Road/Exit 6 and Parvin Road/Exit 8.

The impacted road section is 590 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 7:30 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 8:36 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City' on December 8th at 8:37 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in North Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between Bedford Road/Exit 5 and 16th Avenue/Exit 5.

The event affects 50 feet.

The warning was released on Friday at 7:40 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 8:18 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in North Kansas City' on December 8th at 8:19 p.m.

Warning: Crash on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

A crash has been reported on I-35 between North Chouteau Trafficway/Exit 9 and Brighton Avenue/Exit 10.

The impacted road section is 660 feet long.

The report was issued Friday at 7:44 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 8 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning: Crash on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on December 8th at 8:01 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Purple Heart Trail in Mission

There is a broken down vehicle on Purple Heart Trail between Lamar Avenue exit 232A and I-35 North.

The event affects 540 feet.

The warning was issued at 5:32 p.m. on Friday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 6:50 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on Purple Heart Trail in Mission' on December 8th at 6:51 p.m.

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on MO-9

There has been a crash on MO-9 between I-35 South and I-35 North.

The event impacts 60 feet.

The warning was released on Friday at 5:19 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 6:44 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on MO-9' on December 8th at 6:45 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 between Wyoming Street/Genesee St/Exit 1B (WB) and I-35/Exit 2T.

The impacted road section is 360 feet long.

The warning was issued at 4:21 p.m. on Friday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 6:27 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City' on December 8th at 6:27 p.m.

Crash update: I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on eastbound I-35 between Old K-56/Exit 217 and 119th Street/Exit 220.

The event affects 0.79 miles.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 5:31 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 6:27 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash update: I-35' on December 8th at 6:27 p.m.

Reports of a crash on eastbound I-35

There has been a crash on I-35 between Old K-56/Exit 217 and 119th Street/Exit 220.

The impacted road section is 0.92 miles long.

The warning was issued at 5:47 p.m. on Friday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 6:15 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Reports of a crash on eastbound I-35' on December 8th at 6:16 p.m.

Crash reported on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

A crash has been reported on I-35 between Old K-56/Exit 217 and East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218.

The event affects 0.67 miles.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 5:31 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 6:10 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash reported on eastbound I-35 in Olathe' on December 8th at 6:10 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 75th Street/Exit 227 and 67th Street/Exit 228.

The event affects 290 feet.

The warning was issued at 5:52 p.m. on Friday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 6:04 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park' on December 8th at 6:04 p.m.

Crash update: I-35

There is a crash on northbound I-35 between 24th Street/Exit 232 and Southwest Boulevard/Mission Road/Exit 233A.

The impacted road section is 0.75 miles long.

The incident report was issued Friday at 5:39 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 5:52 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash update: I-35' on December 8th at 5:53 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 119th Street/Exit 220 and I-435/Exit 222.

The event affects 630 feet.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 2:35 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 5:16 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa' on December 8th at 5:17 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 119th Street/Exit 220 and I-435/Exit 222.

The impacted road section is 630 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 2:35 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 4:22 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa' on December 8th at 4:23 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 119th Street/Exit 220 and I-435/Exit 222.

The incident was reported Friday at 2:35 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 4:16 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa' on December 8th at 4:17 p.m.

Reports of a crash on eastbound I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-35 between 119th Street/Exit 220 and I-435/Exit 222.

The event impacts 570 feet.

The incident report was issued Friday at 3:47 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 4:16 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Reports of a crash on eastbound I-35' on December 8th at 4:17 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 119th Street/Exit 220 and I-435/Exit 222.

The impacted road section is 470 feet long.

The incident report was issued Friday at 4:01 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 4:10 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa' on December 8th at 4:11 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 North in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 North between exit 8A and exit 8C.

The event impacts 610 feet.

The warning was issued Friday at 2:46 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 2:53 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 North in Kansas City' on December 8th at 2:54 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-56/175th Street/Exit 210 and Lone Elm Road.

The event affects 100 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 2 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 2:36 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe' on December 8th at 2:37 p.m.

K-7 closed in Olathe

The road is closed between East Old US-56/South Harrison Street and I-35/US-56/US-50 in Olathe.

The warning was issued at 1:07 p.m. on Friday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 1:42 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'K-7 closed in Olathe' on December 8th at 1:43 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218 and 119th Street/Exit 220.

The impacted road section is 580 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 12:19 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 1:42 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe' on December 8th at 1:43 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on South 24th Street in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on South 24th Street between Lamar Avenue exit 232A and I-35 South.

The event impacts 830 feet.

The warning was issued Friday at 1:20 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 1:30 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on South 24th Street in Kansas City' on December 8th at 1:31 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218 and 119th Street/Exit 220.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 12:19 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 1:24 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe' on December 8th at 1:25 p.m.

Interstate 49

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on the U. S. Highway 71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on the U. S. Highway 71 between East State Route 150 and I-49 South.

The impacted road section is 930 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 1:57 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 2:36 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on the U. S. Highway 71 in Kansas City' on December 8th at 2:37 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Prospect Avenue temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between Prospect Avenue exit 3C and I-70 East in Kansas City.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 9:26 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 11:16 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Prospect Avenue temporarily closed in Kansas City' on December 8th at 11:17 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70/I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70/I-35 between Delaware Street/Main St/East Second St/Exit 2 and West Ninth Street/Oak St/East Second St/Exit 2.

The event affects 640 feet.

The warning was issued at 10:15 p.m. on Friday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 10:28 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70/I-35 in Kansas City' on December 8th at 10:29 p.m.

Crash reported on eastbound I-70 in Independence

A crash has been reported on I-70 between US-40/Exit 11 and Noland Road/Exit 12.

The event impacts 480 feet.

The warning was issued Friday at 10:07 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 10:16 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash reported on eastbound I-70 in Independence' on December 8th at 10:17 p.m.

Warning: Crash on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There has been a crash on I-670 between I-70 (West) and Central Avenue/Exit 1A.

The event impacts 470 feet.

The incident report was issued Friday at 8:54 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 8:59 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning: Crash on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City' on December 8th at 9 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Turner Diagonal Fwy/Exit 415 and 57th Street/Exit 417.

The event affects 300 feet.

The warning was released on Friday at 6:05 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 8 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on December 8th at 8:01 p.m.

Warning: Crash on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

A crash has been reported on I-70 between I-435/Exit 411 and 78th Street/Exit 414.

The event impacts 0.80 miles.

The warning was released on Friday at 6:07 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 7:36 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning: Crash on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on December 8th at 7:37 p.m.

Warning: Crash on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-70 between I-435/Exit 411 and 78th Street/Exit 414.

The event affects 0.81 miles.

The incident was reported Friday at 6:07 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 7:31 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning: Crash on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on December 8th at 7:31 p.m.

Reports of a crash on eastbound I-70

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-70 between I-435/Exit 411 and 78th Street/Exit 414.

The event affects 540 feet.

The warning was issued at 6:07 p.m. on Friday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 6:15 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Reports of a crash on eastbound I-70' on December 8th at 6:16 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-435/Exit 8 and Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9.

The event impacts 550 feet.

The warning was issued at 4:11 p.m. on Friday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 5:16 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on December 8th at 5:17 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Admiral Boulevard in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Admiral Boulevard between Admiral Boulevard and I-70 East.

The event affects 360 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 4:54 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 5:04 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on Admiral Boulevard in Kansas City' on December 8th at 5:05 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Third Street/James St/Exit 423 and I-35/Beardsley Road/Exit 2.

The event impacts 580 feet.

The warning was issued Friday at 4:28 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 4:34 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on December 8th at 4:35 p.m.

Independence: Blue Ridge Boulevard closed

There is a road closure at Blue Ridge Boulevard and I-70 East.

The event affects 910 feet.

The warning was released on Monday at 4:32 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 4:16 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Independence: Blue Ridge Boulevard closed' on December 8th at 4:17 p.m.

Warning in Edwardsville: Crash reported on eastbound I-70

There has been a crash on I-70 between I-435/Exit 411 and 78th Street/Exit 414.

The impacted road section is 190 feet long.

The warning was issued at 3:44 p.m. on Friday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 3:58 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning in Edwardsville: Crash reported on eastbound I-70' on December 8th at 3:59 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 and I-70/Exit 63.

The impacted road section is 160 feet long.

The warning was released on Friday at 2:59 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 3:11 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on December 8th at 3:12 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on East 23rd Street in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on East 23rd Street between exit 4C and I-70 East.

The event impacts 240 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 1:39 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 1:48 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on East 23rd Street in Kansas City' on December 8th at 1:48 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-435/Exit 411 and 78th Street/Exit 414.

The impacted road section is 350 feet long.

The warning was issued at 1:07 p.m. on Friday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 1:18 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on December 8th at 1:19 p.m.

Kansas City: East Truman Road closed

The road is closed at East Truman Road and I-70 West in Kansas City.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 11:31 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 12:18 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: East Truman Road closed' on December 8th at 12:19 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67 and 87th Street/Exit 69.

The impacted road section is 630 feet long.

The incident was reported Friday at 8:07 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 8:42 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on December 8th at 8:43 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash report: I-435

A crash has been reported on southbound I-435 between MO-210/Exit 55 and Front Street/Exit 57.

The impacted road section is 650 feet long.

The incident report was issued Friday at 3:41 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 4:34 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash report: I-435' on December 8th at 4:35 p.m.

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on southbound I-435

There is a crash on I-435 between MO-210/Exit 55 and Front Street/Exit 57.

The event impacts 0.84 miles.

The warning was issued at 3:41 p.m. on Friday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 3:52 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on southbound I-435' on December 8th at 3:53 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Shawnee

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Johnson Drive/Exit 6 and Holliday Drive/Exit 8.

The impacted road section is 570 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 2:07 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 2:18 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Shawnee' on December 8th at 2:19 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Shawnee

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Johnson Drive/Exit 6 and Holliday Drive/Exit 8.

The event affects 600 feet.

The warning was released on Friday at 1:53 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 2 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Shawnee' on December 8th at 2:01 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-210/Exit 55 and Front Street/Exit 57.

The event affects 200 feet.

The incident report was issued Friday at 12:51 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 1:54 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on December 8th at 1:55 p.m.

Warning: Crash on northbound I-435 in Shawnee

A crash has been reported on I-435 between Midland Drive/Exit 5 and Shawnee Mission Parkway/Exit 6.

The event affects 550 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 12:54 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 1:06 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning: Crash on northbound I-435 in Shawnee' on December 8th at 1:07 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Bannister Road/Exit 70 and US-71/Exit 71.

The event impacts 490 feet.

The report was issued Friday at 12:18 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 12:24 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on December 8th at 12:25 p.m.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between Shawnee Drive/Exit 1 and Metropolitan Avenue/Exit 2.

The impacted road section is 550 feet long.

The incident report was issued Friday at 10:01 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 11:52 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City' on December 8th at 11:53 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between K-5/Leavenworth Road/Exit 7 and K-5/Exit 8.

The event affects 580 feet.

The warning was released on Friday at 5:42 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 6:21 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City' on December 8th at 6:22 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 between Broadway Boulevard/Central Street/Exit 2R-2South and Locust Street/Truman Road/Exit 2Q (WB).

The impacted road section is 40 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 4:21 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 4:28 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City' on December 8th at 4:29 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 between Broadway Boulevard/Central Street/Exit 2R-2South and Locust Street/Truman Road/Exit 2Q (WB).

The event impacts 320 feet.

The warning was issued Friday at 3:01 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 3:40 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City' on December 8th at 3:41 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 between Broadway Boulevard/Central Street/Exit 2R-2South and Locust Street/Truman Road/Exit 2Q (WB).

The impacted road section is 320 feet long.

The incident report was issued Friday at 3:01 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 3:34 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City' on December 8th at 3:35 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

A crash has been reported on southbound I-435

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-435 between Front Street/Exit 57 and US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59.

The impacted road section is 0.77 miles long.

The warning was issued at 3:41 p.m. on Friday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 3:58 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'A crash has been reported on southbound I-435' on December 8th at 3:59 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Front Street/Exit 57 and US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59.

The event affects 610 feet.

The incident report was issued Friday at 2:06 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 2:42 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on December 8th at 2:43 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between I-70/Exit 4 and US-24/State Avenue/Exit 5.

The impacted road section is 550 feet long.

The report was issued Friday at 8:11 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 1:18 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City' on December 8th at 1:19 p.m.

Crash reported on northbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-29/I-35 between US-24/Independence Avenue/Paseo Boulevard and East Front Street.

The impacted road section is 310 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 1:02 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 1:12 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash reported on northbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City' on December 8th at 1:13 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between US-24/State Avenue/Exit 5 and Parallel Parkway/Exit 6.

The event impacts 360 feet.

The report was issued Friday at 12:16 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 1:06 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City' on December 8th at 1:07 p.m.

Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 between Benton Boulevard and Topping Avenue.

The event impacts 650 feet.

The incident was reported Friday at 12:05 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 12:54 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City' on December 8th at 12:55 p.m.

Independence Avenue/US-24 temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between Topping Avenue and Benton Boulevard in Kansas City.

The event impacts 510 feet.

The warning was issued Friday at 12:11 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 12:54 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Independence Avenue/US-24 temporarily closed in Kansas City' on December 8th at 12:55 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 24th Street/Exit 232 and US-69/18th Street Expressway.

The event impacts 530 feet.

The incident report was issued Friday at 6:17 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 7:19 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on December 8th at 7:20 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/Exit 11 and I-435/US-69/Exit 12.

The event affects 570 feet.

The warning was issued at 6:02 p.m. on Friday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 7:08 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on December 8th at 7:08 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 24th Street/Exit 232 and US-69/18th Street Expressway.

The event affects 530 feet.

The warning was released on Friday at 6:17 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 6:27 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on December 8th at 6:27 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-69 North in Mission

There is a broken down vehicle on US-69 North between I-635 North / Metcalf Avenue and I-35 North.

The impacted road section is 610 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 4:31 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 4:40 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound US-69 North in Mission' on December 8th at 4:41 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 151st Street and Blue Valley Parkway on northbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 1.47 miles long.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 4:16 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on December 8th at 4:17 p.m.

Reports of a crash on northbound I-35

A crash has been reported on I-35 between MO-291/Exit 17 and US-69/MO-33/Exit 20.

The impacted road section is 0.81 miles long.

The incident was reported Friday at 2:18 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 2:30 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Reports of a crash on northbound I-35' on December 8th at 2:31 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

A crash has been reported on northbound US-71

A crash has been reported on US-71 between 22nd Street and Truman Road.

The event impacts 320 feet.

The warning was released on Friday at 6:35 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 6:44 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'A crash has been reported on northbound US-71' on December 8th at 6:45 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on Hickman Mills Drive

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on Hickman Mills Drive between exit 71B and US-71 North.

The event impacts 770 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 1:36 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 1:48 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on Hickman Mills Drive' on December 8th at 1:48 p.m.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

Reports of a crash on eastbound I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-35 between Lone Elm Road and US-169/K-7/Exit 215.

The event impacts 570 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 6:49 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 7:48 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Reports of a crash on eastbound I-35' on December 8th at 7:49 p.m.

Warning: Crash on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-35 between US-169/K-7/Exit 215 and East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218.

The event affects 0.71 miles.

The incident report was issued Friday at 5:31 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 6:44 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning: Crash on eastbound I-35 in Olathe' on December 8th at 6:45 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Lone Elm Road and US-169/K-7/Exit 215.

The event affects 150 feet.

The warning was issued Friday at 2 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 2:24 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe' on December 8th at 2:25 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Lone Elm Road and US-169/K-7/Exit 215.

The event impacts 70 feet.

The report was issued Friday at 2 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 2:12 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe' on December 8th at 2:13 p.m.

US-169 South: bridge closed between West Fifth Street and I-70 West

A bridge is closed on southbound US-169 South in Kansas City between West Fifth Street and I-70 West

The event impacts 380 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 1:09 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 1:12 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'US-169 South: bridge closed between West Fifth Street and I-70 West' on December 8th at 1:13 p.m.

