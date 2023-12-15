Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Old K-56/Exit 217 and East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218.

The event impacts 170 feet.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 11:39 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 11:50 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe' on December 14th at 11:51 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 119th Street/Exit 220 and I-435/Exit 222.

The event affects 270 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 8:53 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 10:09 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa' on December 14th at 10:10 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Reports of a crash on eastbound I-35

A crash has been reported on I-35 between I-435/Exit 222 and 95th Street/Exit 224.

The impacted road section is 490 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 3:53 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 4:48 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Reports of a crash on eastbound I-35' on December 14th at 4:48 p.m.

Crash update: West 75th Street

There is a crash on West 75th Street between exit 227 and I-35 South.

The impacted road section is 290 feet long.

The incident was reported Thursday at 3:09 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 3:23 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash update: West 75th Street' on December 14th at 3:24 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 27th Street/Exit 1B (SB) and Southwest Boulevard/Pennway Street/Exit 1C (NB).

The impacted road section is 50 feet long.

The warning was issued Thursday at 2:35 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 2:47 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on December 14th at 2:48 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Southwest Boulevard (Underpass) and Southwest Boulevard/Mission Road/Exit 233.

The event affects 240 feet.

The warning was released on Thursday at 1:26 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 1:59 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on December 14th at 2 p.m.

Crash update: Adams Street

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on Adams Street between exit 235 and I-35 North.

The event affects 120 feet.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 1:29 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 1:41 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash update: Adams Street' on December 14th at 1:42 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Mission

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between I-635/Exit 231 and 24th Street/Exit 232.

The event impacts 480 feet.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 10:02 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 12:37 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Mission' on December 14th at 12:37 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Reports of a crash on East 23rd Street

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on East 23rd Street between exit 4C and I-70 East.

The impacted road section is 240 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 5:47 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Reports of a crash on East 23rd Street' on December 14th at 7:16 p.m.

Crash update: I-435

There has been a crash on northbound I-435 between I-70/Kansas Tpke/Exit 12 and Parallel Parkway/Exit 14.

The event impacts 0.85 miles.

The incident was reported Thursday at 5:36 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 6:40 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash update: I-435' on December 14th at 6:41 p.m.

Incident on westbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is an incident on I-70 between 38th Street/Park Drive/Exit 419 and 57th Street/Exit 417.

The impacted road section is 1.04 miles long.

The report was issued Thursday at 5:42 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 6:34 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Incident on westbound I-70 in Kansas City' on December 14th at 6:35 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas City: I-70 temporarily closed

There is a road closure on I-70 between 38th Street/Park Drive/Exit 419 and 57th Street/Exit 417.

The event impacts 1.77 miles.

The warning was issued Thursday at 5:53 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 6:04 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: I-70 temporarily closed' on December 14th at 6:05 p.m.

A crash has been reported on eastbound I-70

There has been a crash on I-70 between 57th Street/Exit 417 and I-635/Exit 418.

The impacted road section is 90 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 5:27 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 5:34 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'A crash has been reported on eastbound I-70' on December 14th at 5:35 p.m.

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on eastbound I-70

A crash has been reported on I-70 between 11th Street/Exit 2 and I-670/I-70/Exit 2.

The event impacts 640 feet.

The warning was issued at 5:09 p.m. on Thursday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 5:22 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on eastbound I-70' on December 14th at 5:23 p.m.

Warning: Crash on Stadium Drive in Kansas City

A crash has been reported on Stadium Drive between I-70 exit 63 and I-70 East.

The event affects 980 feet.

The warning was issued Thursday at 5:14 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 5:22 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning: Crash on Stadium Drive in Kansas City' on December 14th at 5:23 p.m.

Park Avenue temporarily closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Park Avenue between Prospect Avenue exit 3C and I-70 East.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 9:26 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 1:47 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Park Avenue temporarily closed in Kansas City' on December 14th at 1:48 p.m.

Crash report: US-71

There has been a crash on northbound US-71 between The Paseo and I-70/I-670.

The impacted road section is 0.73 miles long.

The report was issued Thursday at 1:14 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 1:23 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash report: US-71' on December 14th at 1:24 p.m.

Crash update: I-70

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on eastbound I-70 between The Paseo/Exit 3 and Brooklyn Avenue/Exit 3.

The event affects 60 feet.

The report was issued Thursday at 12:21 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 12:31 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash update: I-70' on December 14th at 12:32 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash update: I-435

A crash has been reported on northbound I-435 between Holliday Drive/Exit 8 and Woodend Road/Exit 8.

The event impacts 340 feet.

The warning was released on Thursday at 12:49 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 1:59 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash update: I-435' on December 14th at 2 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

A crash has been reported on northbound I-40/US-71

A crash has been reported on I-40/US-71 between I-470/US-50 and I-435.

The impacted road section is 350 feet long.

The warning was issued Thursday at 2:08 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 2:23 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'A crash has been reported on northbound I-40/US-71' on December 14th at 2:24 p.m.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

Warning: Crash on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-635 between K-5/Exit 8 and Horizons Parkway/Exit 9.

The event affects 650 feet.

The incident was reported Thursday at 5:25 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 6:22 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning: Crash on northbound I-635 in Kansas City' on December 14th at 6:23 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

I-435 closed in Overland Park

There is a road closure on I-435 between I-35/US-56/Exit 83 (2) and US-69/Exit 81.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 9:21 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 9:27 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'I-435 closed in Overland Park' on December 14th at 9:28 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 151st Street and Blue Valley Parkway on northbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 1.27 miles long.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 4:41 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on December 14th at 4:41 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

Warning in Belton: Crash reported on northbound I-40/US-71

There is a crash on I-40/US-71 between MO-58 and CR-Y.

The impacted road section is 320 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 6:34 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 6:46 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning in Belton: Crash reported on northbound I-40/US-71' on December 14th at 6:47 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

US-169 South closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on US-169 South between West Fifth Street and I-70 West.

The event impacts 390 feet.

The warning was released on Thursday at 12:37 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 3:17 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'US-169 South closed in Kansas City' on December 14th at 3:18 p.m.

