Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218 and 119th Street/Exit 220.

The impacted road section is 290 feet long.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 10:18 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 10:25 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe' on January 3rd at 10:26 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between North Chouteau Trafficway/Exit 9 and Brighton Avenue/Exit 10.

The event affects 520 feet.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 8:53 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 8:59 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on January 3rd at 9 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 119th Street/Exit 220 and I-435/Exit 222.

The event impacts 420 feet.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 7:53 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 8 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa' on January 3rd at 8:01 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Southwest Boulevard (Underpass) and Southwest Boulevard/Mission Road/Exit 233.

The event impacts 640 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 7 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 7:13 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on January 3rd at 7:14 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

A crash has been reported on eastbound I-35

There has been a crash on I-35 between 119th Street/Exit 220 and I-435/Exit 222.

The event affects 270 feet.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 5:34 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 5:44 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'A crash has been reported on eastbound I-35' on January 3rd at 5:45 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on East Frontage Road in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on East Frontage Road between exit 225A and I-35 North.

The event affects 140 feet.

The warning was issued at 4:46 p.m. on Wednesday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 5:21 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on East Frontage Road in Overland Park' on January 3rd at 5:21 p.m.

Warning in North Kansas City: Crash reported on northbound I-29/I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-29/I-35 between Levee Road/Exit 5 and MO-210/Armour Road/Exit 6.

The event impacts 0.80 miles.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 4:10 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 4:21 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning in North Kansas City: Crash reported on northbound I-29/I-35' on January 3rd at 4:22 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Antioch Road/Exit 230 and I-635/Exit 231.

The event impacts 660 feet.

The warning was issued at 1:43 p.m. on Wednesday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 1:51 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Overland Park' on January 3rd at 1:51 p.m.

Warning: Crash on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

A crash has been reported on I-35 between 27th Street/Exit 1B (SB) and I-670/Broadway Boulevard/Exit 2.

The impacted road section is 0.71 miles long.

The warning was issued at 12:10 p.m. on Wednesday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning: Crash on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on January 3rd at 12:31 p.m.

Reports of a crash on northbound I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-35 between Southwest Boulevard/Pennway Street/Exit 1C (NB) and 20th Street/Exit 1D (SB).

The impacted road section is 70 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 12:10 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 12:19 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Reports of a crash on northbound I-35' on January 3rd at 12:19 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-435/Exit 8 and Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9.

The event affects 270 feet.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 11 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 11:11 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on January 3rd at 11:11 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on the Kansas Turnpike in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on the Kansas Turnpike between exit 4A and I-70 East.

The event affects 300 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 9:04 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 9:17 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on the Kansas Turnpike in Kansas City' on January 3rd at 9:18 p.m.

Crash reported on North 130th Street in Bonner Springs

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on North 130th Street between the Canaan Center Drive / North K 7 Highway and I-70 West.

The impacted road section is 180 feet long.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 8:28 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 8:35 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash reported on North 130th Street in Bonner Springs' on January 3rd at 8:36 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 and I-70/Exit 63.

The event impacts 640 feet.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 7:58 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 8:29 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on January 3rd at 8:29 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Reports of a crash on eastbound I-70

A crash has been reported on I-70 between Admiral Boulevard/Exit 2 and 11th Street/Exit 2.

The event impacts 170 feet.

The report was issued Wednesday at 3:15 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 3:28 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Reports of a crash on eastbound I-70' on January 3rd at 3:29 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 and Sterling Avenue/Exit 10.

The event affects 230 feet.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 2:43 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 2:55 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on January 3rd at 2:56 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between I-70/Exit 63 and Stadium Drive.

The event impacts 20 feet.

The warning was issued at 2:33 p.m. on Wednesday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 2:42 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on January 3rd at 2:42 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Edwardsville

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Kansas Avenue/Exit 11 and I-70/Kansas Tpke/Exit 12.

The event impacts 430 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 1:52 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 2:03 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Edwardsville' on January 3rd at 2:03 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 87th Street/Exit 69 and Bannister Road/Exit 70.

The impacted road section is 480 feet long.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 11:58 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 12:08 a.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on January 4th at 12:08 a.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67 and 87th Street/Exit 69.

The event affects 630 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 9:05 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 9:17 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on January 3rd at 9:18 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between US-71/Exit 71 and US-50/Exit 71.

The event impacts 30 feet.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 6:07 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 6:14 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on January 3rd at 6:14 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on 23rd Street South in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on 23rd Street South between exit 61 and I-435 South.

The event affects 500 feet.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 5:35 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 6:14 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on 23rd Street South in Kansas City' on January 3rd at 6:14 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between K-10/Exit 1 and 95th Street/Exit 2.

The event impacts 120 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 5:50 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 6:02 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Lenexa' on January 3rd at 6:02 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Bannister Road/Exit 70 and US-71/Exit 71.

The impacted road section is 500 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 3:48 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 4:27 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on January 3rd at 4:27 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 103rd Streetreet/104th Street and US-50/Exit 71.

The event impacts 370 feet.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 3:33 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 4:21 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City' on January 3rd at 4:22 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-210/Exit 55 and Front Street/Exit 57.

The event impacts 100 feet.

The warning was issued at 3:08 p.m. on Wednesday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 3:46 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on January 3rd at 3:47 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between I-470/US-50 and I-435.

The event impacts 280 feet.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 11:31 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 11:39 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City' on January 3rd at 11:40 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between Red Bridge Road and I-470/US-50.

The event affects 460 feet.

The report was issued Wednesday at 7:08 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 7:19 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City' on January 3rd at 7:19 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on northbound I-635

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-635 between Merriam Drive/Exit 1 and Shawnee Drive/Exit 1.

The event impacts 560 feet.

The warning was issued at 4:02 p.m. on Wednesday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 5:27 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on northbound I-635' on January 3rd at 5:28 p.m.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 East in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 East between exit 420B and Genesee Street exit 1B.

The event affects 120 feet.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 6:28 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 6:38 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 East in Kansas City' on January 3rd at 6:39 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between US-24/Independence Avenue/Paseo Boulevard and East Front Street.

The impacted road section is 70 feet long.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 3:13 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 3:52 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City' on January 3rd at 3:53 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash report: I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on northbound I-35 between US-56/US-69/Exit 228 and Antioch Road/Exit 230.

The impacted road section is 0.76 miles long.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 3:56 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 5:15 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash report: I-35' on January 3rd at 5:15 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 151st Street and Blue Valley Parkway on northbound US-69.

The event impacts 1.27 miles.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 4:45 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on January 3rd at 4:46 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between 38th Street/Park Drive/Exit 419 and US-69/South 18th Street/Exit 420.

The impacted road section is 610 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 2:24 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 4:33 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on January 3rd at 4:34 p.m.

A crash has been reported on northbound I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-35 between US-56/US-69/Exit 228 and Antioch Road/Exit 230.

The event affects 0.91 miles.

The report was issued Wednesday at 3:56 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 4:09 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'A crash has been reported on northbound I-35' on January 3rd at 4:10 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/Exit 11 and I-435/US-69/Exit 12.

The event impacts 620 feet.

The warning was issued at 2:57 p.m. on Wednesday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 3:34 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on January 3rd at 3:35 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

Crash reported on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

A crash has been reported on I-40/US-71 between 85th Street and 75th Street.

The event impacts 0.74 miles.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 7:25 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 7:37 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash reported on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City' on January 3rd at 7:38 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between Hickman Mills Drive and Longview Road.

The event affects 640 feet.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 1:14 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 1:45 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City' on January 3rd at 1:46 p.m.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Southwest Boulevard/Mission Road/Exit 233 and US-169/Exit 234.

The event affects 630 feet.

The warning was issued at 6:42 p.m. on Wednesday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 6:50 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on January 3rd at 6:51 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

