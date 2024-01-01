Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 20th Street/Exit 1D (SB) and I-670/Broadway Boulevard/Exit 2.

The impacted road section is 300 feet long.

The incident was reported Sunday at 9:33 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 9:42 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between MO-210/Armour Road/Exit 6 and Parvin Road/Exit 8.

The event impacts 230 feet.

The incident was reported Sunday at 9:22 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Sunday at 9:30 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in North Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between 16th Avenue/Exit 5 and MO-210/Armour Road/Exit 6.

The event impacts 250 feet.

The warning was issued Sunday at 8:10 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Sunday at 8:20 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Warning: Crash on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-35 between Southwest Boulevard/Mission Road/Exit 233A and Southwest Boulevard (Underpass).

The event affects 210 feet.

The traffic alert was released Sunday at 4:18 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Sunday at 5:14 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 95th Street/Exit 224 and West 87th Street/Exit 225.

The impacted road section is 620 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Sunday at 2:48 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 3 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between US-40/31st Street/Exit 7 and Manchester Trafficway/Exit 7.

The event affects 600 feet.

The incident was reported Sunday at 8:52 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Sunday at 10 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Third Street/James St/Exit 423 and I-35/Beardsley Road/Exit 2.

The event affects 260 feet.

The incident was reported Sunday at 5:31 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Sunday at 7:51 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Edwardsville

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between 110th Street/Exit 410 and I-435/Exit 411.

The event affects 430 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Sunday at 5:59 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 7:06 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Third Street/James St/Exit 423 and I-35/Beardsley Road/Exit 2.

The event impacts 340 feet.

The warning was issued Sunday at 4:11 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 5:20 p.m.

Kansas City: I-70 temporarily closed

There is a road closure on I-70 between 23rd Street/Exit 4 and Jackson Avenue/Exit 5.

The impacted road section is 0.58 miles long.

The traffic alert was issued Sunday at 1:28 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 2:25 p.m.

Kansas City: I-70 closed

The road is closed between 23rd Street/Exit 4 and Jackson Avenue/Exit 5 in Kansas City.

The incident report was issued Sunday at 1:28 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Sunday at 2:19 p.m.

Incident on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is an incident on I-70 between 23rd Street/Exit 4 and Van Brunt Boulevard/Exit 6.

The event impacts 0.89 miles.

The warning was released on Sunday at 1:28 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 1:44 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Brooklyn Avenue/Exit 3 and Prospect Avenue/Exit 3.

The event impacts 410 feet.

The warning was issued Sunday at 12:52 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Sunday at 1:03 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Crash report: I-435

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on eastbound I-435 between K-10/Exit 1 and Lackman Road/Exit 1.

The event impacts 280 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Sunday at 10:33 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Sunday at 11:29 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Raytown Road/Exit 63 and Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65.

The event affects 370 feet.

The report was issued Sunday at 7:04 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Sunday at 7:17 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Raytown Road/Exit 63 and Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65.

The impacted road section is 590 feet long.

The incident was reported Sunday at 10:37 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 12:28 p.m.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 between Central Avenue/Exit 1A and Genesee Street/Wyoming St/Exit 1B (EB).

The impacted road section is 480 feet long.

The warning was issued at 6:17 p.m. on Sunday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Sunday at 6:26 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Front Street/Exit 57 and US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59.

The impacted road section is 210 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Sunday at 7:58 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 8:08 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-69 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on US-69 between 95th Street and 87th Street.

The warning was issued at 8:47 p.m. on Sunday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 9:30 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Liberty

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between I-435/US-69/Exit 12 and US-69/Exit 13.

The event impacts 560 feet.

The incident was reported Sunday at 1:23 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Sunday at 2:01 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

US-71 temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between 22nd Street and Truman Road in Kansas City.

The impacted road section is 420 feet long.

The incident report was issued Sunday at 11:31 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Sunday at 11:40 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 between East 55th Street and US-56/Swope Parkway.

The event affects 420 feet.

The incident was reported Sunday at 7:30 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 7:39 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Southwest Boulevard/Mission Road/Exit 233 and US-169/Exit 234.

The impacted road section is 630 feet long.

The incident was reported Sunday at 5:57 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 6:04 p.m.

