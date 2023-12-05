Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 95th Street/Exit 224 and West 87th Street/Exit 225.

The event impacts 450 feet.

The incident was reported Monday at 8:40 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 9:14 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Purple Heart Trail in Merriam

There is a broken down vehicle on Purple Heart Trail between West 75th Street and I-35 North.

The impacted road section is 260 feet long.

The warning was issued at 8:51 p.m. on Monday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 9:03 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas City: Jefferson Street closed

The road is closed between I-35 South and Summit Street in Kansas City.

The event affects 230 feet.

The incident was reported Monday at 3:41 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 3:48 p.m.

I-35 South closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on I-35 South between exit 2A and exit 2W.

The report was issued Tuesday at 6:02 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 3:42 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Antioch Road/Exit 230 and I-635/Exit 231.

The event affects 450 feet.

The warning was released on Monday at 2:02 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 2:49 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Prospect Avenue closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Prospect Avenue between Prospect Avenue exit 3C and I-70 East.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 9:26 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 9:49 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between 57th Street/Exit 417 and I-635/Exit 418.

The event affects 520 feet.

The warning was issued Monday at 11:05 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 7:28 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Bonner Springs

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between K-7/Exit 224 and 110th Street/Exit 410.

The impacted road section is 430 feet long.

The report was issued Monday at 7:02 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 7:10 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Van Brunt Boulevard/Exit 6 and US-40/31st Street/Exit 7.

The event impacts 410 feet.

The warning was issued Monday at 1:21 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 6:58 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Van Brunt Boulevard/Exit 6 and US-40/31st Street/Exit 7.

The impacted road section is 410 feet long.

The warning was released on Monday at 1:21 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 5:58 p.m.

Reports of a crash on eastbound I-70

There is a crash on I-70 between Jackson Avenue/Exit 5 and US-40/31st Street/Exit 7.

The impacted road section is 0.72 miles long.

The incident report was issued Monday at 5:25 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 5:34 p.m.

Kansas City: Askew Avenue temporarily closed

There is a road closure at Askew Avenue and I-70 West.

The impacted road section is 910 feet long.

The incident was reported Monday at 4:48 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 4:53 p.m.

I-70 temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between 23rd Street/Exit 4 and Benton Boulevard/Exit 4 in Kansas City.

The event affects 0.84 miles.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 3:23 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 3:54 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Kansas Avenue/Exit 11 and I-70/Kansas Tpke/Exit 12.

The impacted road section is 630 feet long.

The warning was released on Monday at 2:30 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 3:42 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Kansas Avenue/Exit 11 and I-70/Kansas Tpke/Exit 12.

The event affects 210 feet.

The report was issued Monday at 2:30 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 3:36 p.m.

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on southbound I-435

There has been a crash on I-435 between MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 and I-70/Exit 63.

The impacted road section is 0.76 miles long.

The warning was released on Monday at 2:53 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 3:01 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Kansas Avenue/Exit 11 and I-70/Kansas Tpke/Exit 12.

The incident report was issued Monday at 2:30 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 2:55 p.m.

Incident on westbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is an incident on I-70 between 23rd Street/Exit 4 and Prospect Avenue/Exit 3.

The event impacts 1.01 miles.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 2:40 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 2:44 p.m.

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on eastbound I-70

There is a crash on I-70 between Prospect Avenue/Exit 3 and Benton Boulevard/Exit 4.

The impacted road section is 310 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 2:24 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 2:31 p.m.

Kansas City: East Truman Road temporarily closed

There is a road closure at East Truman Road and I-70 West.

The warning was released on Monday at 1:01 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 1:07 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 12th Street/Exit 60 and MO-12/Truman Road/Exit 60.

The event impacts 620 feet.

The warning was issued Monday at 2:58 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 5:22 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Shawnee

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Midland Drive/Exit 5 and Shawnee Mission Parkway/Exit 6.

The event affects 550 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 2:21 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 4:17 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-350/Blue Parkway/Exit 66 and 63rd Street/East 66th St/Exit 66.

The event affects 610 feet.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 2:37 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 2:49 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-210/Exit 55 and Front Street/Exit 57.

The impacted road section is 400 feet long.

The warning was released on Monday at 1:56 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 2:31 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Eastern Avenue in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Eastern Avenue between exit 65 and I-435 North.

The event affects 460 feet.

The incident was reported Monday at 11:55 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 2:13 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-210/Exit 55 and Front Street/Exit 57.

The event impacts 610 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 1:48 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 1:55 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Donahoo Road/Exit 16 and K-5/Exit 18.

The impacted road section is 400 feet long.

The warning was issued Monday at 1:16 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 1:25 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on East 104 Street in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on East 104 Street between Grandview Road and I-435 South.

The impacted road section is 70 feet long.

The report was issued Monday at 1:03 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 1:19 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Raytown Road/Exit 63 and Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65.

The event impacts 590 feet.

The warning was issued Monday at 11:54 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 12:08 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on View High Drive in Lee's Summit

There is a broken down vehicle on View High Drive between exit 5 and I-470 West.

The impacted road section is 190 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 4:07 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 5:28 p.m.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29 between Waukomis Drive/Exit 3 and I-635/Exit 3.

The event impacts 600 feet.

The warning was issued Monday at 3:35 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 3:48 p.m.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Genessee Street: bridge closed between Genesee Street exit 1B and I-670 East

A bridge is closed on Genessee Street in Kansas City between Genesee Street exit 1B and I-670 East

The incident was reported Tuesday at 8:05 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 3:12 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 between Broadway Boulevard/Central Street/Exit 2R-2South and Locust Street/Truman Road/Exit 2Q (WB).

The event affects 320 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Monday at 12:12 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 12:20 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between I-70/Exit 4 and US-24/State Avenue/Exit 5.

The impacted road section is 560 feet long.

The incident report was issued Monday at 2:01 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 2:49 p.m.

A crash has been reported on northbound I-35

There is a crash on I-35 between US-24/Independence Avenue and Paseo Boulevard.

The event affects 520 feet.

The incident was reported Monday at 12:26 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 12:39 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Crash update: I-35

There is a crash on northbound I-35 between US-69/Exit 11 and I-435/US-69/Exit 12.

The impacted road section is 620 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 5:17 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 6:46 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/Exit 11 and I-435/US-69/Exit 12.

The event affects 90 feet.

The incident was reported Monday at 5:17 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 6:46 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/Exit 11 and I-435/US-69/Exit 12.

The warning was issued Monday at 5:17 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 6:40 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/Exit 11 and I-435/US-69/Exit 12.

The impacted road section is 620 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 5:17 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 6:22 p.m.

A crash has been reported on northbound I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-35 between US-69/Exit 11 and I-435/US-69/Exit 12.

The event affects 620 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 6:12 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 6:22 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/Exit 11 and I-435/US-69/Exit 12.

The event affects 620 feet.

The warning was issued at 5:17 p.m. on Monday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 6:04 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 95th Street and I-435 on southbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 0.50 miles long.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 4:47 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Brighton Avenue/Exit 10 and US-69/Exit 11.

The event affects 240 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 3:19 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 3:54 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 151st Street and Blue Valley Parkway on northbound US-69.

The event affects 1.47 miles.

The report was issued Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 3:48 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/18th Street Expressway and Southwest Boulevard/Mission Road/Exit 233A.

The event affects 550 feet.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 1:59 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 2:49 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Grandview

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between 140th Street and Main Street.

The event affects 130 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 5:38 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 5:53 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between Hickman Mills Drive and Longview Road.

The event impacts 570 feet.

The incident report was issued Monday at 3:29 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 5:28 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between 85th Street and 75th Street.

The event affects 800 feet.

The incident report was issued Monday at 9:13 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 12:44 p.m.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29 between US-169/Exit 2 and Waukomis Drive/Exit 3.

The impacted road section is 230 feet long.

The warning was issued Monday at 2:06 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 2:19 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29 between US-169/Exit 2 and Waukomis Drive/Exit 3.

The event impacts 600 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Monday at 12:44 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 12:56 p.m.

