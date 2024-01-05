Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-56/175th Street/Exit 210 and Lone Elm Road.

The event affects 470 feet.

The incident was reported Thursday at 11:55 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 12:04 a.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Antioch Road/Exit 230 and I-635/Exit 231.

The event impacts 200 feet.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 5:55 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on Pflumm Road in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on Pflumm Road between exit 83 and I-35 North.

The event impacts 710 feet.

The warning was issued Thursday at 3:49 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 5:42 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Mission

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between I-635/Exit 231 and 24th Street/Exit 232.

The event affects 500 feet.

The report was issued Thursday at 5:23 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Liberty

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Liberty Drive/Exit 14 and MO-152/Exit 16.

The impacted road section is 390 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 4:15 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 5:06 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Antioch Road/Exit 230 and I-635/Exit 231.

The event impacts 450 feet.

The incident was reported Thursday at 2:51 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 2:59 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218 and 119th Street/Exit 220.

The event affects 650 feet.

The report was issued Thursday at 2:06 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 2:17 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between I-70/Exit 63 and Stadium Drive.

The event affects 340 feet.

The warning was released on Thursday at 11:02 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 11:13 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 and I-70/Exit 63.

The event affects 80 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 7:21 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 7:29 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Kaw Drive Frontage Road in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Kaw Drive Frontage Road between exit 4A and I-70 East.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 6:55 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 7:05 p.m.

Crash report: I-70

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on eastbound I-70 between K-7/Exit 224 and 110th Street/Exit 410.

The event impacts 480 feet.

The warning was issued Thursday at 5:28 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 6:24 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-435/Exit 8 and Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9.

The event affects 440 feet.

The incident was reported Thursday at 5:37 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 5:48 p.m.

Warning: Crash on eastbound I-70 in Bonner Springs

A crash has been reported on I-70 between K-7/Exit 224 and 110th Street/Exit 410.

The event impacts 0.86 miles.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 5:28 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 5:42 p.m.

Crash update: I-70

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on eastbound I-70 between Eastern Terminal Toll Plaza and K-7/Exit 224.

The event affects 470 feet.

The warning was issued Thursday at 5:28 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 5:36 p.m.

Van Brunt Boulevard closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Van Brunt Boulevard between exit 6 and I-70 East.

The event affects 860 feet.

The incident was reported Thursday at 11:42 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 4:19 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Benton Boulevard/Exit 4 and 18th Street/Exit 4.

The event affects 60 feet.

The warning was released on Thursday at 12:50 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 1:01 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between 11th Street/Exit 2 and I-670/I-70/Exit 2.

The event impacts 50 feet.

The incident was reported Thursday at 12:53 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 1:01 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-435/Exit 411 and 78th Street/Exit 414.

The event impacts 390 feet.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 12:18 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 12:26 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Raytown Road/Exit 63 and Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65.

The impacted road section is 590 feet long.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 11:29 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 11:42 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Parallel Parkway/Exit 14 and Leavenworth Road/Exit 15.

The impacted road section is 620 feet long.

The warning was issued Thursday at 6:45 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 8:22 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Donahoo Road in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Donahoo Road between exit 16 and I-435 South.

The event affects 660 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 6:29 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 7:53 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67 and 87th Street/Exit 69.

The event affects 490 feet.

The report was issued Thursday at 6:10 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 7:05 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 103rd Streetreet/104th Street and US-50/Exit 71.

The event impacts 370 feet.

The incident was reported Thursday at 3:39 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 3:51 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 87th Street/Exit 3 and Midland Drive/Exit 5.

The event affects 640 feet.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 2:20 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 3:28 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65 and MO-350/Blue Parkway/Exit 66.

The event impacts 380 feet.

The warning was issued Thursday at 3:11 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 3:22 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 63rd Street/East 66th St/Exit 66 and Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67.

The event affects 330 feet.

The incident was reported Thursday at 2:25 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 2:35 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on East Front Street in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on East Front Street between East Front Street and I-435 South.

The impacted road section is 390 feet long.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 1:27 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 1:59 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435/I-29 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435/I-29 between I-435 (Kansas City) (East)/I-29 and Mexico City Avenue/Exit 15.

The event impacts 530 feet.

The warning was released on Thursday at 11:44 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 12:44 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435/I-29 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435/I-29 between I-435 (Kansas City) (East)/I-29 and Mexico City Avenue/Exit 15.

The incident was reported Thursday at 11:44 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 12:20 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

View High Drive closed in Lee's Summit

The road is closed between exit 5 and I-470 West in Lee's Summit.

The impacted road section is 430 feet long.

The warning was released on Thursday at 9:18 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 10:02 p.m.

Crash reported on View High Drive in Lee's Summit

There is a crash on View High Drive between exit 5 and I-470 West.

The event affects 430 feet.

The warning was released on Thursday at 9:18 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 9:32 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Lee's Summit

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between View High Drive/Exit 5 and US-50/MO-350/Exit 7.

The impacted road section is 430 feet long.

The warning was issued at 1:03 p.m. on Thursday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 1:13 p.m.

A crash has been reported on eastbound I-470

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-470 between Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1 and Raytown Road/Exit 4.

The impacted road section is 540 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 12:28 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 12:38 p.m.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between Metropolitan Avenue/Exit 2 and Swartz Road/Exit 2.

The impacted road section is 610 feet long.

The warning was issued Thursday at 7:23 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 8:33 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between Shawnee Drive/Exit 1 and Metropolitan Avenue/Exit 2.

The event affects 200 feet.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 7:22 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 7:59 p.m.

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on northbound I-29

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-29 between Waukomis Drive/Exit 3 and I-635/Exit 3.

The event affects 600 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 6:13 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 6:18 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash reported on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-635 between Swartz Road/Exit 2 and K-32/Kansas Avenue/Exit 3.

The event impacts 570 feet.

The incident was reported Thursday at 4:48 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 4:54 p.m.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 East in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 East between exit 420B and Genesee Street exit 1B.

The impacted road section is 620 feet long.

The warning was issued at 12:42 p.m. on Thursday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 2:59 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between I-70/Exit 4 and US-24/State Avenue/Exit 5.

The impacted road section is 160 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 12:55 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 1:07 p.m.

Kansas City: Independence Avenue/US-24 closed

The road is closed between Prospect Avenue and Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo in Kansas City.

The impacted road section is 440 feet long.

The warning was issued Monday at 12:14 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 12:56 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/18th Street Expressway and Southwest Boulevard/Mission Road/Exit 233A.

The event affects 460 feet.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 5:04 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 7:11 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound US-69 South in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on US-69 South between the 18th Southtreet Expressway South and I-35 South.

The impacted road section is 450 feet long.

The warning was issued at 6:34 p.m. on Thursday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 6:47 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/18th Street Expressway and Southwest Boulevard/Mission Road/Exit 233A.

The event affects 920 feet.

The report was issued Thursday at 5:04 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 6:24 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Warning: Crash on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-35 between 24th Street/Exit 232 and US-69/18th Street Expressway.

The event affects 70 feet.

The warning was issued Thursday at 5:47 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 5:54 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/18th Street Expressway and Southwest Boulevard/Mission Road/Exit 233A.

The event impacts 340 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 5:45 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 5:54 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-69 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on US-69 between 135th Street and Blue Valley Parkway.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 2:35 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 4:19 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 119th Street and 151st Street on southbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 3.45 miles long.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 3:51 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/Exit 225 and 75th Street/Exit 227.

The event affects 190 feet.

The warning was released on Thursday at 2:58 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 3:10 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/Exit 225 and 75th Street/Exit 227.

The event affects 190 feet.

The warning was released on Thursday at 2:58 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 3:04 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 151st Street and Blue Valley Parkway on northbound US-69.

The event impacts 1.27 miles.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 2:53 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/Exit 225 and 75th Street/Exit 227.

The event affects 550 feet.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 12:26 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 1:01 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/Exit 225 and 75th Street/Exit 227.

The impacted road section is 490 feet long.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 11:55 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 12:32 p.m.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-169/K-7/Exit 215 and Old K-56/Exit 217.

The event affects 460 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 6:19 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 6:59 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

US-169 South closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on US-169 South between West Fifth Street and I-70 West.

The impacted road section is 390 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 12:40 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 3:28 p.m.

