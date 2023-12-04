Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between East Front Street and Levee Road/Exit 5.

The event affects 560 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Sunday at 11:20 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 11:30 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 between Wyoming Street/Genesee St/Exit 1B (WB) and I-35/Exit 2T.

The event affects 40 feet.

The traffic alert was released Sunday at 2:01 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Sunday at 2:15 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218 and 119th Street/Exit 220.

The event impacts 210 feet.

The warning was issued Sunday at 1:12 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Sunday at 1:22 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 119th Street/Exit 220 and I-435/Exit 222.

The event impacts 570 feet.

The warning was released on Sunday at 12:31 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Sunday at 1:10 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Park Avenue closed in Kansas City until Dec. 22

There is a road closure on Park Avenue between Prospect Avenue exit 3C and I-70 East.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 9:26 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Sunday at 7:40 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Admiral Boulevard in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Admiral Boulevard between East Eighth Street and I-70 East.

The event affects 350 feet.

The incident report was issued Sunday at 6:09 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Sunday at 6:22 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on westbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 and I-435/Exit 8.

The event affects 530 feet.

The traffic alert was released Sunday at 10:35 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Sunday at 6:16 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between K-32/Kansas Avenue/Exit 3 and I-70/Exit 4.

The event impacts 130 feet.

The report was issued Sunday at 5:28 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 5:34 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between 18th Street/Exit 4 and 23rd Street/Exit 4.

The event impacts 440 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Sunday at 4:48 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 5:28 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Crash reported on northbound I-435 in Shawnee

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-435 between 87th Street/Exit 3 and Midland Drive/Exit 5.

The event impacts 640 feet.

The traffic alert was released Sunday at 7:07 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 7:16 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Edwardsville

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between K-32/Exit 9 and Kansas Avenue/Exit 11.

The event affects 560 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Sunday at 5:33 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 5:40 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash reported on Blue Ridge Boulevard in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on Blue Ridge Boulevard between Blue Ridge Boulevard exit 2 and I-470 West.

The event affects 550 feet.

The warning was issued Sunday at 2:13 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Sunday at 2:21 p.m.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between Shawnee Drive/Exit 1 and Metropolitan Avenue/Exit 2.

The event impacts 590 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Sunday at 4:41 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Sunday at 5:34 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between 38th Street/Park Drive/Exit 419 and US-69/South 18th Street/Exit 420.

The impacted road section is 610 feet long.

The incident report was issued Sunday at 9:41 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Sunday at 11:48 p.m.

A crash has been reported on eastbound I-70

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-70 between 38th Street/Park Drive/Exit 419 and US-69/South 18th Street/Exit 420.

The event affects 270 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Sunday at 9:38 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Sunday at 10:33 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between College Boulevard and 119th Street on southbound US-69.

The event affects 120 feet.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Sunday at 12:46 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

Hickman Mills Drive closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between exit 71B and US-71 North in Kansas City.

The event affects 320 feet.

The warning was issued Sunday at 9:09 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Sunday at 9:46 p.m.

Crash update: Hickman Mills Drive

There is a crash on Hickman Mills Drive between exit 71B and US-71 North.

The impacted road section is 320 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Sunday at 9:09 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Sunday at 9:22 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29 between US-169/Exit 2 and Waukomis Drive/Exit 3.

The event impacts 600 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Sunday at 10:14 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 12:52 p.m.

