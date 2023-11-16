Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218 and 119th Street/Exit 220.

The impacted road section is 620 feet long.

The warning was issued at 8:17 p.m. on Wednesday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 8:54 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Shawnee

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between I-635/Exit 231 and 24th Street/Exit 232.

The event impacts 550 feet.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 6:25 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Warning: Crash on northbound I-35 in Overland Park

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-35 between Antioch Road/Exit 230 and I-635/Exit 231.

The event affects 130 feet.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 6 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 119th Street/Exit 220 and I-435/Exit 222.

The event affects 370 feet.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 5:24 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 5:29 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218 and 119th Street/Exit 220.

The event affects 340 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 4:34 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 4:47 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 119th Street/Exit 220 and I-435/Exit 222.

The event affects 630 feet.

The warning was issued at 9:41 a.m. on Wednesday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 12:14 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 and Sterling Avenue/Exit 10.

The event affects 430 feet.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 4:55 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 6:06 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on the East US Highway 40 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on the East US Highway 40 between I-70 exit 63 and I-70 West.

The event impacts 440 feet.

The warning was issued at 5:03 p.m. on Wednesday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 5:35 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Edwardsville

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Kansas Avenue/Exit 11 and I-70/Kansas Tpke/Exit 12.

The event affects 190 feet.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 4:08 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 4:19 p.m.

Reports of a crash on eastbound I-70

A crash has been reported on I-70 between Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 and US-40/Exit 11.

The event affects 0.68 miles.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 3:39 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 3:49 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Third Street/James St/Exit 423 and I-35/Beardsley Road/Exit 2.

The impacted road section is 240 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 2:27 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 3:49 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between I-70/Exit 63 and Stadium Drive.

The event impacts 640 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 11:47 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 12:20 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on East 87th Street in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on East 87th Street between East 87th Street and I-435 South.

The event affects 890 feet.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 8:24 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 11:41 p.m.

Warning: Crash on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

A crash has been reported on I-435 between Raytown Road/Exit 63 and Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65.

The event affects 370 feet.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 8:35 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 8:54 p.m.

Reports of a crash on southbound I-435

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-435 between Raytown Road/Exit 63 and Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65.

The event impacts 370 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 8:35 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 8:48 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Warning: Crash on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-435 between MO-210/Exit 55 and Front Street/Exit 57.

The impacted road section is 550 feet long.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 5:50 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 5:59 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Shawnee

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 87th Street/Exit 3 and Midland Drive/Exit 5.

The event impacts 560 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 5:12 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 5:23 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435/I-29 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435/I-29 between I-435 (Kansas City) (East)/I-29 and Mexico City Avenue/Exit 15.

The impacted road section is 480 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 3:22 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 4:31 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Parallel Parkway in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Parallel Parkway between Parallel Parkway and I-435 North.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 12:22 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 3:42 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Shawnee

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Midland Drive/Exit 5 and Shawnee Mission Parkway/Exit 6.

The impacted road section is 160 feet long.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 2:45 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 3:01 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on 23rd Street South in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on 23rd Street South between exit 61 and I-435 South.

The event affects 500 feet.

The warning was issued at 12:18 p.m. on Wednesday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 12:32 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between Raytown Road/Exit 4 and View High Drive/Exit 5.

The event affects 480 feet.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 3:58 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 4:31 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between I-435/US-71/Exit 1 and Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1.

The event affects 570 feet.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 11:46 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 12:20 p.m.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between 38th Street/Exit 7 and K-5/Leavenworth Road/Exit 7.

The event affects 530 feet.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 11:42 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 12:14 p.m.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas City: Wyandotte Street temporarily closed

The road is closed between Southwest Boulevard and I-670 East in Kansas City.

The impacted road section is 340 feet long.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 3:36 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 3:42 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-69 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on US-69 between I-70/I-670 and I-670/I-70/US-40.

The impacted road section is 110 feet long.

The report was issued Wednesday at 8:26 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 11:11 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/Exit 225 and 75th Street/Exit 227.

The impacted road section is 460 feet long.

The report was issued Wednesday at 6:27 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 9:29 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between 38th Street/Park Drive/Exit 419 and US-69/South 18th Street/Exit 420.

The event impacts 610 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 8:28 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 8:35 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between Blue Valley Parkway and 151st Street on southbound US-69.

The event affects 2.45 miles.

The report was issued Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 7:35 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/Exit 11 and I-435/US-69/Exit 12.

The event impacts 290 feet.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 5:20 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 7:12 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Pleasant Valley

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between I-435/US-69/Exit 12 and US-69/Exit 13.

The impacted road section is 520 feet long.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 5:38 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 6:47 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Claycomo

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between US-69/Exit 52 and 48th Street/Exit 54.

The event affects 550 feet.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 6:12 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 6:47 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between Blue Valley Parkway and College Boulevard on northbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 0.92 miles long.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 3:37 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

Crash reported on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a crash on I-40/US-71 between 85th Street and 75th Street.

The impacted road section is 60 feet long.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 7:21 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 7:29 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on US-71 between 22nd Street and Truman Road.

The event affects 420 feet.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 4:41 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 4:54 p.m.

Crash update: US-71 North

There is a crash on northbound US-71 North between 75th Street and East Gregory Boulevard.

The event impacts 130 feet.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 12:57 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 1:08 p.m.

