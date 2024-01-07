Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

You can report issues or share your thoughts on this story format by filling out our feedback form.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 between Wyoming Street/Genesee St/Exit 1B (WB) and I-35/Exit 2T.

The impacted road section is 360 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Saturday at 10:29 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 11:37 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City' on January 6th at 11:38 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 between I-35/Exit 2T and Broadway Boulevard/Central Street/Exit 2R-2South.

The event affects 150 feet.

The warning was issued at 10:29 p.m. on Saturday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 10:43 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City' on January 6th at 10:44 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between North Chouteau Trafficway/Exit 9 and Brighton Avenue/Exit 10.

The impacted road section is 270 feet long.

The incident was reported Saturday at 8:21 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 8:31 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on January 6th at 8:32 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Shawnee

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Johnson Drive/Exit 229 and Antioch Road/Exit 230.

The event impacts 550 feet.

The incident report was issued Saturday at 7:21 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 7:32 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Shawnee' on January 6th at 7:33 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 49

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on East 104 Street in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on East 104 Street between exit 71 and I-49 South.

The impacted road section is 690 feet long.

The incident was reported Saturday at 5:39 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 5:51 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on East 104 Street in Kansas City' on January 6th at 5:51 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Prospect Avenue closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between Prospect Avenue exit 3C and I-70 East in Kansas City.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 9:26 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Sunday at 12:01 a.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Prospect Avenue closed in Kansas City' on January 7th at 12:02 a.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70/I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70/I-35 between Delaware Street/Main St/East Second St/Exit 2 and West Ninth Street/Oak St/East Second St/Exit 2.

The impacted road section is 430 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Saturday at 9:44 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 9:55 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70/I-35 in Kansas City' on January 6th at 9:56 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-435/Exit 8 and Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9.

The event impacts 520 feet.

The incident was reported Saturday at 9:04 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 9:13 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on January 6th at 9:14 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between 18th Street/Exit 4 and 23rd Street/Exit 4.

The impacted road section is 520 feet long.

The warning was issued at 4:36 p.m. on Saturday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 4:48 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on January 6th at 4:48 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between 23rd Street/Exit 4 and 27th Street/Exit 5.

The event impacts 650 feet.

The traffic alert was released Saturday at 4:24 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 4:36 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on January 6th at 4:37 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Turner Diagonal Fwy/Exit 415 and 57th Street/Exit 417.

The event impacts 570 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Saturday at 3:24 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 3:34 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on January 6th at 3:35 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1 and Raytown Road/Exit 4.

The event affects 380 feet.

The incident was reported Saturday at 2:04 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 3:10 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City' on January 6th at 3:11 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/18th Street Expressway and Southwest Boulevard/Mission Road/Exit 233A.

The event impacts 500 feet.

The incident was reported Saturday at 3:19 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 3:34 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on January 6th at 3:35 p.m.

Crash report: I-35

There is a crash on northbound I-35 between US-69/18th Street Expressway and Southwest Boulevard/Mission Road/Exit 233.

The event affects 0.69 miles.

The warning was issued Saturday at 1:56 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 2:06 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash report: I-35' on January 6th at 2:07 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between I-35/US-69/Metcalf Avenue and Merriam Drive/Exit 1.

The impacted road section is 70 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Saturday at 12:04 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 12:10 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City' on January 6th at 12:11 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on northbound I-40/US-71

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-40/US-71 between 85th Street and 75th Street.

The event affects 380 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Saturday at 6:03 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 6:14 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on northbound I-40/US-71' on January 6th at 6:15 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

This article was generated by the Kansas City Star Bot, artificial intelligence software that analyzes structured information from TomTom and applies it to templates created by journalists in the newsroom. We are experimenting with this and other new ways of providing more useful content to our readers and subscribers. You can report errors or share your thoughts by filling out our feedback form.