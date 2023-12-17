Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Antioch Road/Exit 230 and I-635/Exit 231.

The event affects 350 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Saturday at 7:27 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 10:24 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Southwest Boulevard/Pennway Street/Exit 1C (NB) and 20th Street/Exit 1D (SB).

The impacted road section is 370 feet long.

The warning was issued at 8:02 p.m. on Saturday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 8:12 p.m.

Crash update: I-35

A crash has been reported on northbound I-35 between Johnson Drive/Exit 229 and Antioch Road/Exit 230.

The event impacts 440 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Saturday at 7:47 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 7:54 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 75th Street/Exit 227 and 67th Street/Exit 228.

The event impacts 290 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Saturday at 2:59 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 4:54 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Switzer Bypass in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on Switzer Bypass between exit 225A and I-35 North.

The event affects 0.45 miles.

The incident report was issued Saturday at 3:05 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 3:18 p.m.

Crash report: I-35

There has been a crash on northbound I-35 between 20th Street/Exit 1D (SB) and I-670/Broadway Boulevard/Exit 2.

The impacted road section is 160 feet long.

The warning was released on Saturday at 2:48 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 3 p.m.

A crash has been reported on northbound I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-35 between North Chouteau Trafficway/Exit 9 and Brighton Avenue/Exit 10.

The impacted road section is 60 feet long.

The incident report was issued Saturday at 2:51 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 between Wyoming Street/Genesee St/Exit 1B (WB) and I-35/Exit 2T.

The event affects 40 feet.

The warning was issued at 12:46 p.m. on Saturday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 12:54 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Prospect Avenue temporarily closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Prospect Avenue between Prospect Avenue exit 3C and I-70 East.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 9:26 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 12:06 a.m.

Broken down vehicle on Kaw Drive in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Kaw Drive between exit 4A and I-70 East.

The event impacts 60 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Saturday at 4:18 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 7:36 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Jackson Avenue/Exit 5 and Van Brunt Boulevard/Exit 6.

The event impacts 130 feet.

The traffic alert was released Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 4:42 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 and Sterling Avenue/Exit 10.

The event impacts 230 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Saturday at 3:30 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 3:43 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 between I-70 (West) and Central Avenue/Exit 1A.

The impacted road section is 150 feet long.

The warning was issued Saturday at 2:17 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 2:24 p.m.

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on northbound I-70

A crash has been reported on I-70 between I-670/I-70/Exit 2 and Admiral Boulevard/Exit 2.

The event affects 760 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Saturday at 2:06 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 2:18 p.m.

Crash reported on northbound US-71 in Kansas City

There is a crash on US-71 between Truman Road and I-70/I-670.

The traffic alert was issued Saturday at 2:06 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 2:18 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between US-40/31st Street/Exit 7 and Manchester Trafficway/Exit 7.

The impacted road section is 600 feet long.

The incident report was issued Saturday at 12:19 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 63rd Street/East 66th St/Exit 66 and Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67.

The event impacts 240 feet.

The warning was issued at 9:33 p.m. on Saturday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 10:24 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29 between Waukomis Drive/Exit 3 and I-635/Exit 3.

The event impacts 60 feet.

The incident was reported Saturday at 8:38 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 9:30 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

A crash has been reported on northbound I-29

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-29 between Waukomis Drive/Exit 3 and I-635/Exit 3.

The event affects 600 feet.

The traffic alert was released Saturday at 1:01 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 1:12 p.m.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on Jay B. Dillingham Freeway in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Jay B. Dillingham Freeway between Truman Road North Drive / Broadway Boulevard and I-670 West.

The impacted road section is 110 feet long.

The warning was released on Saturday at 7:23 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

A crash has been reported on northbound US-169 North

There has been a crash on US-169 North between I-70/I-35/US-40/US-24 and The Downtown Airport.

The event impacts 150 feet.

The report was issued Saturday at 4:57 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 5:18 p.m.

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on northbound US-169 North

A crash has been reported on US-169 North between I-70/I-35/US-40/US-24 and The Downtown Airport.

The event impacts 590 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Saturday at 4:57 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 5:06 p.m.

A crash has been reported on East 9th Street

A crash has been reported on East 9th Street between Admiral Boulevard exit 2H and US-24 East.

The impacted road section is 640 feet long.

The warning was issued at 2:06 p.m. on Saturday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 2:18 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Front Street/Exit 57 and US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59.

The event affects 330 feet.

The traffic alert was released Saturday at 12:02 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 12:12 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-69 North in Mission

There is a broken down vehicle on US-69 North between I-635 North / Metcalf Avenue and I-35 North.

The impacted road section is 610 feet long.

The report was issued Saturday at 9:39 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 11:19 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-69 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on US-69 between College Boulevard and I-435.

The impacted road section is 720 feet long.

The warning was issued at 10:10 p.m. on Saturday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 10:24 p.m.

Crash report: US-69

There has been a crash on northbound US-69 between 135th Street and Blue Valley Parkway.

The impacted road section is 90 feet long.

The incident report was issued Saturday at 6:57 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 7:42 p.m.

A crash has been reported on northbound US-69

A crash has been reported on US-69 between 151st Street and 135th Street.

The event affects 250 feet.

The incident report was issued Saturday at 6:57 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 7:12 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 24th Street/Exit 232 and US-69/18th Street Expressway.

The impacted road section is 640 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Saturday at 6:36 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 7:12 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Warning: Crash on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

A crash has been reported on I-35 between US-69/Exit 11 and I-435/US-69/Exit 12.

The event affects 660 feet.

The report was issued Saturday at 5:14 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 5:24 p.m.

Crash report: I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on northbound I-35 between Brighton Avenue/Exit 10 and US-69/Exit 11.

The event impacts 580 feet.

The warning was released on Saturday at 2:59 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 4:13 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-69 in Liberty

There is a broken down vehicle on US-69 between I-435 and I-35/Liberty Drive/Pleasant Valley Road.

The event affects 190 feet.

The report was issued Saturday at 2:25 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 2:36 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-69 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on US-69 between I-70/I-670 and I-670/I-70/US-40.

The event impacts 630 feet.

The incident report was issued Saturday at 2:19 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Pleasant Valley

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between I-435/US-69/Exit 12 and US-69/Exit 13.

The event impacts 520 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Saturday at 2:02 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 2:12 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Merriam

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 67th Street/Exit 228 and US-56/US-69/Exit 228.

The event affects 460 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Saturday at 1:10 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 1:48 p.m.

A crash has been reported on northbound US-69

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on US-69 between 135th Street and Blue Valley Parkway.

The event impacts 0.91 miles.

The traffic alert was issued Saturday at 12:13 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 1:48 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Pleasant Valley

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between I-435/US-69/Exit 12 and US-69/Exit 13.

The event affects 270 feet.

The warning was issued Saturday at 12:03 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 12:12 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 between East 55th Street and US-56/Swope Parkway.

The event impacts 670 feet.

The incident was reported Saturday at 9:11 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 9:24 p.m.

Reports of a crash on northbound I-40/US-71

A crash has been reported on I-40/US-71 between 85th Street and 75th Street.

The event impacts 0.85 miles.

The traffic alert was issued Saturday at 6:51 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Grandview

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between Harry South Truman Drive and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

The impacted road section is 240 feet long.

The warning was issued Saturday at 2:19 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 4:13 p.m.

Reports of a crash on northbound US-71 North

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on US-71 North between Bruce R. Watkins Drive and Admiral Boulevard exit 2H.

The event impacts 600 feet.

The warning was issued Saturday at 2:06 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 2:18 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on US-71 between 22nd Street and Truman Road.

The event impacts 380 feet.

The report was issued Saturday at 1:27 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 2:06 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 between East 55th Street and US-56/Swope Parkway.

The impacted road section is 650 feet long.

The warning was released on Saturday at 11:48 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 1:06 p.m.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29 between US-169/Exit 2 and Waukomis Drive/Exit 3.

The event impacts 600 feet.

The warning was released on Saturday at 11:55 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 12:48 p.m.

