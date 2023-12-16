Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

You can report issues or share your thoughts on this story format by filling out our feedback form.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 27th Street/Exit 1B (SB) and Southwest Boulevard/Pennway Street/Exit 1C (NB).

The event impacts 560 feet.

The warning was issued at 9:18 p.m. on Friday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 9:26 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on December 15th at 9:27 p.m.

Crash reported on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

A crash has been reported on I-435 between Shoal Creek Drive/Exit 51 and I-35/Exit 52.

The event impacts 650 feet.

The incident report was issued Friday at 7:48 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 7:56 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash reported on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on December 15th at 7:57 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218 and 119th Street/Exit 220.

The event affects 610 feet.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 6:16 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 7:38 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe' on December 15th at 7:39 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 119th Street/Exit 220 and I-435/Exit 222.

The event impacts 630 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 6:28 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 6:38 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa' on December 15th at 6:39 p.m.

Reports of a crash on northbound I-35

There has been a crash on I-35 between Johnson Drive/Exit 229 and Antioch Road/Exit 230.

The event affects 190 feet.

The report was issued Friday at 5:24 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 6:20 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Reports of a crash on northbound I-35' on December 15th at 6:21 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Shoal Creek Drive/Exit 51 and I-35/Exit 52.

The impacted road section is 620 feet long.

The warning was issued at 4:49 p.m. on Friday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 5:02 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on December 15th at 5:03 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Mission

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between I-635/Exit 231 and 24th Street/Exit 232.

The impacted road section is 550 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 4:43 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 4:56 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Mission' on December 15th at 4:57 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Shoal Creek Drive/Exit 51 and I-35/Exit 52.

The event impacts 590 feet.

The incident report was issued Friday at 4:30 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 4:44 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on December 15th at 4:45 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 between I-35/Exit 2T and Broadway Boulevard/Central Street/Exit 2R-2South.

The event impacts 150 feet.

The incident was reported Friday at 3:30 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 3:44 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City' on December 15th at 3:45 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on I-35 South in Liberty

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 South.

The impacted road section is 660 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 12:25 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 12:40 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on I-35 South in Liberty' on December 15th at 12:40 p.m.

Interstate 49

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on the U. S. Highway 71 in Grandview

There is a broken down vehicle on the U. S. Highway 71 between Washington and I-49 South.

The event impacts 370 feet.

The incident report was issued Friday at 7 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 7:14 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on the U. S. Highway 71 in Grandview' on December 15th at 7:15 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 between Locust Street/Truman Road/Exit 2Q (WB) and I-70 (East)/US-40/US-71/Exit 2M-2North.

The event affects 340 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 11:19 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 11:32 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City' on December 15th at 11:33 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Brooklyn Avenue/Exit 3 and Prospect Avenue/Exit 3.

The event impacts 440 feet.

The incident was reported Friday at 9:12 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 9:51 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on December 15th at 9:51 p.m.

A crash has been reported on eastbound I-70

A crash has been reported on I-70 between Turner Diagonal Fwy/Exit 415 and 57th Street/Exit 417.

The event affects 640 feet.

The incident was reported Friday at 7:25 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 7:38 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'A crash has been reported on eastbound I-70' on December 15th at 7:39 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 and I-70/Exit 63.

The event affects 410 feet.

The report was issued Friday at 5:16 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 5:50 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on December 15th at 5:51 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 and I-70/Exit 63.

The event impacts 420 feet.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 5:33 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 5:45 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on December 15th at 5:45 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70/I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70/I-35 between Delaware Street/Main St/East Second St/Exit 2 and West Ninth Street/Oak St/East Second St/Exit 2.

The event affects 430 feet.

The report was issued Friday at 5:30 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 5:45 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70/I-35 in Kansas City' on December 15th at 5:45 p.m.

A crash has been reported on eastbound I-70

There has been a crash on I-70 between Turner Diagonal Fwy/Exit 415 and I-635/Exit 418.

The event affects 0.89 miles.

The warning was released on Friday at 5:09 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 5:44 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'A crash has been reported on eastbound I-70' on December 15th at 5:45 p.m.

Reports of a crash on southbound I-435

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-435 between MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 and I-70/Exit 63.

The impacted road section is 0.79 miles long.

The incident report was issued Friday at 5:16 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 5:32 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Reports of a crash on southbound I-435' on December 15th at 5:33 p.m.

Crash update: I-70

A crash has been reported on eastbound I-70 between I-635/Exit 418 and 38th Street/Park Drive/Exit 419.

The event impacts 380 feet.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 4:20 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 4:32 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash update: I-70' on December 15th at 4:33 p.m.

Reports of a crash on northbound I-70

There is a crash on I-70 between I-670/I-70/Exit 2 and Admiral Boulevard/Exit 2.

The warning was issued Friday at 4:08 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 4:26 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Reports of a crash on northbound I-70' on December 15th at 4:27 p.m.

Warning: Crash on East Truman Road in Kansas City

A crash has been reported on East Truman Road between I-29 exit 2N and I-70 East.

The event impacts 160 feet.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 4:08 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 4:14 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning: Crash on East Truman Road in Kansas City' on December 15th at 4:15 p.m.

Warning: Crash on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-70 between 78th Street/Exit 414 and 57th Street/Exit 417.

The event affects 0.84 miles.

The incident was reported Friday at 3:48 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 3:56 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning: Crash on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on December 15th at 3:57 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Spruce Avenue in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Spruce Avenue between Jackson Avenue / East 29th Street and I-70 East.

The impacted road section is 340 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 1:02 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 2:38 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on Spruce Avenue in Kansas City' on December 15th at 2:39 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Raytown Road/Exit 63 and Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65.

The event impacts 350 feet.

The report was issued Friday at 8:30 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 10:38 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on December 15th at 10:39 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 48th Street/Exit 54 and Parvin Road/Exit 54.

The event affects 420 feet.

The warning was issued at 8:01 p.m. on Friday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 8:45 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on December 15th at 8:45 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between US-71/Exit 71 and US-50/Exit 71.

The event impacts 420 feet.

The incident report was issued Friday at 7:06 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 7:44 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on December 15th at 7:45 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on East 104th Street in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on East 104th Street between East 104th Street and I-435 East.

The warning was issued Friday at 9:34 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 7:26 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on East 104th Street in Kansas City' on December 15th at 7:27 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on southbound I-435

There is a crash on I-435 between Raytown Road/Exit 63 and Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65.

The event affects 0.66 miles.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 5:16 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 5:26 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on southbound I-435' on December 15th at 5:27 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between K-5/Exit 18 and MO-45/Exit 22.

The event impacts 620 feet.

The warning was released on Friday at 1:45 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 4:56 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City' on December 15th at 4:57 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 63rd Street/East 66th St/Exit 66 and Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67.

The event affects 440 feet.

The report was issued Friday at 10:11 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 1:45 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on December 15th at 1:46 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between I-435/US-71/Exit 1 and Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1.

The event affects 180 feet.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 7:36 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 11:32 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City' on December 15th at 11:33 p.m.

Crash report: I-470

There has been a crash on eastbound I-470 between I-435/US-71/Exit 1 and Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1.

The event impacts 460 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 5:29 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 7:44 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash report: I-470' on December 15th at 7:45 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1 and Raytown Road/Exit 4.

The event impacts 590 feet.

The warning was issued at 1:05 p.m. on Friday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 1:15 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City' on December 15th at 1:16 p.m.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on Truman Road in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Truman Road between exit 2U and I-670 East.

The event impacts 220 feet.

The warning was released on Friday at 11:19 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 11:38 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on Truman Road in Kansas City' on December 15th at 11:39 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash report: I-670 East

A crash has been reported on eastbound I-670 East between exit 2M and exit 3B.

The incident was reported Friday at 4:51 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 5:02 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash report: I-670 East' on December 15th at 5:03 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 East in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 East between exit 420B and Genesee Street exit 1B.

The event impacts 620 feet.

The warning was released on Friday at 1:18 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 2:08 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 East in Kansas City' on December 15th at 2:08 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

US-169 North: bridge closed between I-70/I-35/US-40/US-24 and The Downtown Airport

A bridge is closed on northbound US-169 North in Kansas City between I-70/I-35/US-40/US-24 and The Downtown Airport

The impacted road section is 70 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 6:03 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 6:20 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'US-169 North: bridge closed between I-70/I-35/US-40/US-24 and The Downtown Airport' on December 15th at 6:21 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-24/Independence Avenue and Paseo Boulevard.

The event affects 210 feet.

The incident report was issued Friday at 4:05 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 4:44 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on December 15th at 4:45 p.m.

Crash reported on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a crash on I-635 between I-70/Exit 4 and US-24/State Avenue/Exit 5.

The impacted road section is 530 feet long.

The incident report was issued Friday at 4:18 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 4:26 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash reported on northbound I-635 in Kansas City' on December 15th at 4:27 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Front Street/Exit 57 and US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59.

The event affects 210 feet.

The report was issued Friday at 1:12 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 1:45 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on December 15th at 1:46 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/Exit 225 and 75th Street/Exit 227.

The impacted road section is 460 feet long.

The warning was issued at 7:08 p.m. on Friday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 7:50 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park' on December 15th at 7:51 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 119th Street and College Boulevard on northbound US-69.

The event affects 0.73 miles.

The warning was issued at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 7:44 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on December 15th at 7:45 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 24th Street/Exit 232 and US-69/18th Street Expressway.

The impacted road section is 640 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 6:53 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 7:02 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on December 15th at 7:03 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Merriam

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 67th Street/Exit 228 and US-56/US-69/Exit 228.

The impacted road section is 460 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 5 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 5:38 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Merriam' on December 15th at 5:39 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 151st Street and Blue Valley Parkway on northbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 1.27 miles long.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 4:44 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on December 15th at 4:45 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound US-69 South in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on US-69 South between Overland Parkway exit 225B and West 87th Street.

The event impacts 310 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 4:24 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 4:38 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound US-69 South in Lenexa' on December 15th at 4:39 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/Exit 225 and 75th Street/Exit 227.

The event affects 490 feet.

The report was issued Friday at 3:23 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 4:02 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park' on December 15th at 4:03 p.m.

Warning: Crash on eastbound I-35 in Merriam

There is a crash on I-35 between 75th Street/Exit 227 and US-56/US-69/Exit 228.

The impacted road section is 0.69 miles long.

The warning was issued at 3:23 p.m. on Friday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 3:38 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning: Crash on eastbound I-35 in Merriam' on December 15th at 3:39 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-69 North in Mission

There is a broken down vehicle on US-69 North between I-635 North / Metcalf Avenue and I-35 North.

The incident report was issued Friday at 1:30 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 2:38 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound US-69 North in Mission' on December 15th at 2:39 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 167th Street and 151st Street on northbound US-69.

The event affects 130 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 12:45 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on December 15th at 12:46 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 between East 55th Street and US-56/Swope Parkway.

The event impacts 670 feet.

The incident was reported Friday at 10:40 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 10:50 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 in Kansas City' on December 15th at 10:51 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Belton

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between CR-Y and 155th Street.

The impacted road section is 220 feet long.

The warning was issued Friday at 3:24 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 6:32 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Belton' on December 15th at 6:33 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between Longview Road and Red Bridge Road.

The event impacts 630 feet.

The report was issued Friday at 3:58 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 4:32 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City' on December 15th at 4:33 p.m.

Reports of a crash on northbound US-71 North

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on US-71 North between I-29 exit 2N and Admiral Boulevard exit 2H.

The report was issued Friday at 4:08 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 4:26 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Reports of a crash on northbound US-71 North' on December 15th at 4:27 p.m.

Crash update: I-40/US-71

There is a crash on northbound I-40/US-71 between 155th Street and MO-150.

The event impacts 190 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 4:05 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 4:14 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash update: I-40/US-71' on December 15th at 4:15 p.m.

Warning in Grandview: Crash reported on northbound I-40/US-71

A crash has been reported on I-40/US-71 between 140th Street and Main Street.

The event impacts 650 feet.

The report was issued Friday at 3:34 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 3:50 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning in Grandview: Crash reported on northbound I-40/US-71' on December 15th at 3:51 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Belton

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between CR-Y and 155th Street.

The event impacts 520 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 3:13 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 3:20 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Belton' on December 15th at 3:21 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Marion Park Drive in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Marion Park Drive between exit 71 and US-71 North.

The event impacts 210 feet.

The warning was issued at 2:58 p.m. on Friday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 3:08 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on Marion Park Drive in Kansas City' on December 15th at 3:09 p.m.

Warning: Crash on northbound I-40/US-71 in Grandview

A crash has been reported on I-40/US-71 between Harry South Truman Drive and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

The impacted road section is 310 feet long.

The warning was issued Friday at 2:21 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 2:32 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning: Crash on northbound I-40/US-71 in Grandview' on December 15th at 2:33 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 between US-56/Swope Parkway and Brush Creek Boulevard.

The event impacts 360 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 12:30 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 1:33 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 in Kansas City' on December 15th at 1:34 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on US-71 between 27th Street and The Paseo.

The impacted road section is 640 feet long.

The warning was released on Friday at 12:30 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 1:09 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound US-71 in Kansas City' on December 15th at 1:10 p.m.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

West 5th Street: bridge closed between West Fifth Southtreet / US-169 South and I-35 South

A bridge is closed on West 5th Street in Kansas City between West Fifth Southtreet / US-169 South and I-35 South

The event affects 920 feet.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 7:35 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 6:14 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'West 5th Street: bridge closed between West Fifth Southtreet / US-169 South and I-35 South' on December 15th at 6:15 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

This article was generated by the Kansas City Star Bot, artificial intelligence software that analyzes structured information from TomTom and applies it to templates created by journalists in the newsroom. We are experimenting with this and other new ways of providing more useful content to our readers and subscribers. You can report errors or share your thoughts by filling out our feedback form.