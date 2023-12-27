Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between MO-210/Armour Road/Exit 6 and Parvin Road/Exit 8.

The event impacts 660 feet.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 6:20 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Gardner

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Gardner Road/Exit 207 and US-56/175th Street/Exit 210.

The event impacts 440 feet.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 5:12 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 5:21 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218 and 119th Street/Exit 220.

The event affects 600 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 4:04 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 4:17 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in North Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between 16th Avenue/Exit 5 and MO-210/Armour Road/Exit 6.

The impacted road section is 250 feet long.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 2:03 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 3:49 p.m.

Reports of a crash on northbound I-35

A crash has been reported on I-35 between North Chouteau Trafficway/Exit 9 and Brighton Avenue/Exit 10.

The event impacts 520 feet.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 2:32 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 3:49 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on South 24th Street in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on South 24th Street between Lamar Avenue exit 232A and I-35 South.

The event affects 940 feet.

The report was issued Tuesday at 3:08 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 3:15 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Southwest Boulevard/Pennway Street/Exit 1C (NB) and 20th Street/Exit 1D (SB).

The event impacts 630 feet.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 12:20 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 12:59 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Van Brunt Boulevard/Exit 6 and US-40/31st Street/Exit 7.

The event affects 110 feet.

The traffic alert was released Tuesday at 10:53 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 11:31 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Van Brunt Boulevard/Exit 6 and US-40/31st Street/Exit 7.

The event impacts 100 feet.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 9:26 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 9:34 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between I-70/Exit 63 and Stadium Drive.

The event affects 340 feet.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 6 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 9:05 p.m.

Kansas City: Park Avenue temporarily closed until Nov. 30

There is a road closure on Park Avenue between Prospect Avenue exit 3C and I-70 East.

The warning was issued at 9:26 a.m. on Wednesday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 7:26 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 and Sterling Avenue/Exit 10.

The event impacts 240 feet.

The traffic alert was released Tuesday at 5:17 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 6:07 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Manchester Trafficway/Exit 7 and I-435/Exit 8.

The impacted road section is 430 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Tuesday at 1:48 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 2:24 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on southbound I-435

There is a crash on I-435 between Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67 and 87th Street/Exit 69.

The event affects 0.77 miles.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 6:26 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 6:41 p.m.

Crash report: I-435

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on southbound I-435 between Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67 and 87th Street/Exit 69.

The impacted road section is 140 feet long.

The warning was issued at 6:26 p.m. on Tuesday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 6:36 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 63rd Street/East 66th St/Exit 66 and Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67.

The impacted road section is 400 feet long.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 2:43 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 3:55 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on westbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between US-50/Exit 71 and 103rd Streetreet/104th Street.

The event affects 480 feet.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 12:31 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 12:41 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between I-435/US-71/Exit 1 and Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1.

The event impacts 660 feet.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 2:07 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 2:19 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between US-24/Independence Avenue/Paseo Boulevard and East Front Street.

The event affects 620 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 4:08 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 5:27 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound US-24 East in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on US-24 East between exit 2H and US-71 South.

The impacted road section is 240 feet long.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 3:42 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 4:17 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 24th Street/Exit 232 and US-69/18th Street Expressway.

The event impacts 420 feet.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 6:27 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 7:38 p.m.

Reports of a crash on northbound I-35

A crash has been reported on I-35 between US-69/Exit 11 and I-435/US-69/Exit 12.

The event impacts 620 feet.

The report was issued Tuesday at 7:02 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 7:09 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 151st Street and Blue Valley Parkway on northbound US-69.

The event impacts 1.27 miles.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 6:41 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 24th Street/Exit 232 and US-69/18th Street Expressway.

The event affects 420 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 6:27 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 6:36 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

A crash has been reported on eastbound I-35

There is a crash on I-35 between US-69/Exit 225 and 75th Street/Exit 227.

The impacted road section is 460 feet long.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 5:19 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 5:33 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between College Boulevard and 119th Street on southbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 0.47 miles long.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 4:41 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-69 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on US-69 between 103rd Street and 95th Street.

The event affects 960 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Tuesday at 11:48 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 12:29 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 between East Gregory Boulevard and East Meyer Boulevard.

The event impacts 150 feet.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 9:45 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 9:57 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Lone Elm Road and US-169/K-7/Exit 215.

The event impacts 230 feet.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 1:32 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 2:52 p.m.

