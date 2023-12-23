Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between North Chouteau Trafficway/Exit 9 and Brighton Avenue/Exit 10.

The impacted road section is 650 feet long.

The report was issued Friday at 9:13 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 9:23 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on December 22nd at 9:23 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in North Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between East Front Street and Levee Road/Exit 5.

The event affects 570 feet.

The warning was released on Friday at 5:04 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 6:29 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in North Kansas City' on December 22nd at 6:29 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash report: I-29/I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on northbound I-29/I-35 between East Front Street and Levee Road/Exit 5.

The impacted road section is 650 feet long.

The incident was reported Friday at 5:04 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 5:18 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash report: I-29/I-35' on December 22nd at 5:18 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between I-435/Exit 222 and 95th Street/Exit 224.

The event impacts 250 feet.

The report was issued Friday at 3:13 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 4:04 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa' on December 22nd at 4:05 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 between Wyoming Street/Genesee St/Exit 1B (WB) and I-35/Exit 2T.

The impacted road section is 470 feet long.

The incident report was issued Friday at 3:03 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 3:17 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City' on December 22nd at 3:17 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-435/Exit 411 and 78th Street/Exit 414.

The event affects 650 feet.

The incident report was issued Friday at 5:18 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 11:48 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on December 22nd at 11:49 p.m.

Reports of a crash on eastbound I-70

A crash has been reported on I-70 between Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 and Sterling Avenue/Exit 10.

The impacted road section is 0.79 miles long.

The warning was issued at 5:59 p.m. on Friday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 6:29 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Reports of a crash on eastbound I-70' on December 22nd at 6:29 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Reports of a crash on eastbound I-70

There has been a crash on I-70 between I-435/Exit 8 and Sterling Avenue/Exit 10.

The impacted road section is 0.84 miles long.

The warning was released on Friday at 5:59 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 6:11 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Reports of a crash on eastbound I-70' on December 22nd at 6:11 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Bonner Springs

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between K-7/Exit 224 and 110th Street/Exit 410.

The event impacts 560 feet.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 3:09 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 3:23 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Bonner Springs' on December 22nd at 3:24 p.m.

Independence: Blue Ridge Boulevard temporarily closed

There is a road closure at Blue Ridge Boulevard and I-70 East.

The event impacts 910 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 4:32 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 2:12 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Independence: Blue Ridge Boulevard temporarily closed' on December 22nd at 2:12 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 between I-70 (West) and Central Avenue/Exit 1A.

The impacted road section is 560 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 12:51 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 1:04 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City' on December 22nd at 1:05 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 103rd Streetreet/104th Street and US-50/Exit 71.

The event impacts 370 feet.

The warning was released on Friday at 10:38 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 10:50 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City' on December 22nd at 10:51 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between State Line Road/Exit 75/MO--KS State Border and Wornall Road/Exit 75.

The event impacts 640 feet.

The report was issued Friday at 5:30 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 5:42 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-435 in Kansas City' on December 22nd at 5:42 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on the U. S. Highway 71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on the U. S. Highway 71 between US-71 South and I-435 South.

The event affects 770 feet.

The report was issued Friday at 3:12 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 3:23 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on the U. S. Highway 71 in Kansas City' on December 22nd at 3:24 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

A crash has been reported on Hickman Mills Drive

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on Hickman Mills Drive between I-49 North and I-470 East.

The event impacts 400 feet.

The incident was reported Friday at 6:52 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 7:04 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'A crash has been reported on Hickman Mills Drive' on December 22nd at 7:05 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Front Street/Exit 57 and US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59.

The impacted road section is 380 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 12:23 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 12:30 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on December 22nd at 12:30 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Pleasant Valley

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between I-435/US-69/Exit 12 and US-69/Exit 13.

The impacted road section is 600 feet long.

The warning was issued Friday at 4:07 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 4:16 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Pleasant Valley' on December 22nd at 4:16 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Merriam

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 67th Street/Exit 228 and US-56/US-69/Exit 228.

The event impacts 460 feet.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 2:18 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 2:53 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Merriam' on December 22nd at 2:53 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between 85th Street and 75th Street.

The impacted road section is 670 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 6:16 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 10:39 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City' on December 22nd at 10:40 p.m.

Crash update: Hickman Mills Drive

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on Hickman Mills Drive between exit 71B and US-71 North.

The event impacts 770 feet.

The warning was released on Friday at 6:15 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 6:29 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash update: Hickman Mills Drive' on December 22nd at 6:29 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on US-71 between 22nd Street and Truman Road.

The impacted road section is 420 feet long.

The incident was reported Friday at 1:23 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 1:32 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound US-71 in Kansas City' on December 22nd at 1:33 p.m.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Warning: Crash on northbound US-169 in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on US-169 between The Downtown Airport and MO-9.

The impacted road section is 0.85 miles long.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 4:51 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 5:18 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning: Crash on northbound US-169 in Kansas City' on December 22nd at 5:18 p.m.

