Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 119th Street/Exit 220 and I-435/Exit 222.

The event affects 380 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Saturday at 4:57 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 5:06 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between North Chouteau Trafficway/Exit 9 and Brighton Avenue/Exit 10.

The event affects 650 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Saturday at 2:06 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 2:19 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between I-435/Exit 222 and 95th Street/Exit 224.

The impacted road section is 640 feet long.

The incident was reported Saturday at 12:47 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 12:56 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

A crash has been reported on eastbound I-670

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-670 between I-70 (West) and Central Avenue/Exit 1A.

The impacted road section is 470 feet long.

The report was issued Saturday at 11:34 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 11:40 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Prospect Avenue/Exit 3 and Benton Boulevard/Exit 4.

The impacted road section is 310 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Saturday at 10:47 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 10:58 p.m.

Warning: Crash on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-70 between I-435/Exit 8 and Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9.

The event impacts 220 feet.

The warning was issued Saturday at 7:07 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 7:23 p.m.

Reports of a crash on eastbound I-70

There is a crash on I-70 between Manchester Trafficway/Exit 7 and I-435/Exit 8.

The impacted road section is 60 feet long.

The incident was reported Saturday at 7:07 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 7:17 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Turner Diagonal Fwy/Exit 415 and 57th Street/Exit 417.

The event impacts 680 feet.

The traffic alert was released Saturday at 4:45 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 and Sterling Avenue/Exit 10.

The impacted road section is 540 feet long.

The warning was released on Saturday at 3:20 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 3:55 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Turner Diagonal Fwy/Exit 415 and 57th Street/Exit 417.

The impacted road section is 470 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Saturday at 3:05 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 3:19 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 between I-70 (West) and Central Avenue/Exit 1A.

The event affects 620 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Saturday at 3:03 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 3:13 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between 18th Street/Exit 4 and 23rd Street/Exit 4.

The event impacts 220 feet.

The incident was reported Saturday at 12:05 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 12:15 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

A crash has been reported on southbound I-435

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-435 between MO-12/Truman Road/Exit 60 and MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61.

The event affects 540 feet.

The incident was reported Saturday at 7:33 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 9:16 p.m.

Crash update: I-435

A crash has been reported on southbound I-435 between 87th Street/Exit 69 and Bannister Road/Exit 70.

The event affects 640 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Saturday at 7:48 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 8:58 p.m.

Reports of a crash on southbound I-435

A crash has been reported on I-435 between Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67 and Bannister Road/Exit 70.

The impacted road section is 0.83 miles long.

The incident was reported Saturday at 7:48 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 7:58 p.m.

Crash report: I-435

There is a crash on southbound I-435 between Raytown Road/Exit 63 and Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65.

The event impacts 590 feet.

The warning was issued Saturday at 5:46 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 6:41 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-210/Exit 55 and Front Street/Exit 57.

The impacted road section is 650 feet long.

The report was issued Saturday at 1:32 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 1:43 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on North Corrington Avenue in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on North Corrington Avenue between East Front Street and I-435 North.

The event affects 470 feet.

The warning was issued Saturday at 1:15 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 1:26 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Shawnee

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Johnson Drive/Exit 6 and Holliday Drive/Exit 8.

The impacted road section is 600 feet long.

The warning was issued at 11:58 a.m. on Saturday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 12:38 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

Crash report: I-40/US-71

There has been a crash on northbound I-40/US-71 between I-470/US-50 and I-435.

The impacted road section is 430 feet long.

The report was issued Saturday at 4:35 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 6:47 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29 between I-635/Exit 3 and 56th Street/Roanridge Road/Exit 4.

The event affects 180 feet.

The traffic alert was released Saturday at 2:11 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 3:49 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound US-24 East in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on US-24 East between exit 2H and US-71 South.

The impacted road section is 240 feet long.

The report was issued Saturday at 10:31 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 10:40 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Liberty

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between I-435/US-69/Exit 12 and US-69/Exit 13.

The impacted road section is 520 feet long.

The report was issued Saturday at 3:13 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 3:49 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 between Brush Creek Boulevard and 39th Street.

The event affects 780 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Saturday at 7:27 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 7:35 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Grandview

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between CR-Y and 155th Street.

The event affects 240 feet.

The report was issued Saturday at 1:53 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between 85th Street and 75th Street.

The traffic alert was reported Saturday at 9:07 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 1:55 p.m.

