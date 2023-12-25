Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between MO-210/Armour Road/Exit 6 and Parvin Road/Exit 8.

The impacted road section is 570 feet long.

The incident was reported Sunday at 11:58 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 12:10 a.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in North Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between Bedford Road/Exit 5 and 16th Avenue/Exit 5.

The event impacts 590 feet.

The incident was reported Sunday at 11:58 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 12:05 a.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 119th Street/Exit 220 and I-435/Exit 222.

The event impacts 630 feet.

The warning was issued at 10:35 p.m. on Sunday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Sunday at 11:12 p.m.

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on northbound I-35

There is a crash on I-35 between Eaton Street/Exit 235 and Southwest Trafficway/Exit 1A (SB).

The impacted road section is 310 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Sunday at 9:22 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 9:33 p.m.

Crash reported on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

A crash has been reported on I-35 between East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218 and 119th Street/Exit 220.

The impacted road section is 0.93 miles long.

The report was issued Sunday at 7:32 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 7:49 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Warning: Crash on eastbound I-35 in Gardner

There is a crash on I-35 between Gardner Road/Exit 207 and US-56/175th Street/Exit 210.

The event impacts 110 feet.

The report was issued Sunday at 1:46 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Sunday at 2:02 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Brooklyn Avenue/Exit 3 and Prospect Avenue/Exit 3.

The event affects 630 feet.

The report was issued Monday at 12:02 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 12:10 a.m.

Prospect Avenue temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between Prospect Avenue exit 3C and I-70 East in Kansas City.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 9:26 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Sunday at 10:37 p.m.

Reports of a crash on southbound I-435

A crash has been reported on I-435 between MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 and I-70/Exit 63.

The event impacts 410 feet.

The incident was reported Sunday at 10:07 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 10:21 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between I-70/Exit 63 and Stadium Drive.

The event impacts 600 feet.

The report was issued Sunday at 6:33 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Sunday at 7:25 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between 78th Street/Exit 414 and Turner Diagonal Fwy/Exit 415.

The event affects 70 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Sunday at 6:07 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Sunday at 6:14 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between 57th Street/Exit 417 and I-635/Exit 418.

The impacted road section is 90 feet long.

The warning was issued at 4:43 p.m. on Sunday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 4:53 p.m.

Warning: Crash on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-70 between Benton Boulevard/Exit 4 and 18th Street/Exit 4.

The event impacts 620 feet.

The warning was released on Sunday at 4:43 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Sunday at 4:53 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Turner Diagonal Fwy/Exit 415 and 57th Street/Exit 417.

The impacted road section is 330 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Sunday at 10:52 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 12:19 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between US-50/Exit 71 and 103rd Streetreet/104th Street.

The event affects 370 feet.

The incident report was issued Sunday at 9:27 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 12:05 a.m.

Crash reported on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

A crash has been reported on I-435 between 63rd Street/East 66th St/Exit 66 and Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67.

The impacted road section is 400 feet long.

The incident was reported Sunday at 9:52 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Sunday at 10:54 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Raytown Road/Exit 63 and Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65.

The event affects 370 feet.

The incident was reported Sunday at 5:17 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 5:29 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-210/Exit 55 and Front Street/Exit 57.

The impacted road section is 340 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Sunday at 1:28 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Sunday at 1:34 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on Hickman Mills Drive in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Hickman Mills Drive between I-49 North and I-470 East.

The event impacts 400 feet.

The warning was issued Sunday at 7:49 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 8 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

A crash has been reported on eastbound I-470

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-470 between Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1 and Raytown Road/Exit 4.

The event impacts 0.72 miles.

The traffic alert was reported Sunday at 4:34 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Sunday at 5:17 p.m.

Reports of a crash on eastbound I-470

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-470 between Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1 and Raytown Road/Exit 4.

The impacted road section is 0.80 miles long.

The warning was issued Sunday at 4:34 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Sunday at 4:48 p.m.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

Crash reported on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-635 between Merriam Drive/Exit 1 and Shawnee Drive/Exit 1.

The impacted road section is 540 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Sunday at 11:34 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Sunday at 11:42 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Front Street/Exit 57 and US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59.

The event affects 330 feet.

The incident was reported Sunday at 5:28 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 5:35 p.m.

Warning: Crash on northbound US-169 North in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on US-169 North between I-70/I-35/US-40/US-24 and The Downtown Airport.

The event impacts 0.66 miles.

The warning was issued at 1:33 p.m. on Sunday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Sunday at 1:40 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Incident on southbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is an incident on I-635 between Metropolitan Avenue/Exit 2 and I-35/US-69/Metcalf Avenue.

The impacted road section is 0.98 miles long.

The incident report was issued Sunday at 11:48 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Sunday at 11:53 p.m.

Crash reported on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

A crash has been reported on I-35 between US-69/18th Street Expressway and Southwest Boulevard/Mission Road/Exit 233A.

The event impacts 340 feet.

The incident report was issued Sunday at 11:22 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Sunday at 11:30 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-670/I-70 and US-169/US-69/7th Street/Exit 422.

The event affects 470 feet.

The incident was reported Sunday at 1:15 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Sunday at 2:08 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 between Brush Creek Boulevard and 39th Street.

The event affects 470 feet.

The incident was reported Sunday at 8:50 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 9:39 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 between US-56/Swope Parkway and Brush Creek Boulevard.

The impacted road section is 410 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Sunday at 8:50 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Sunday at 9:03 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between Longview Road and Red Bridge Road.

The event affects 70 feet.

The warning was issued at 8:42 p.m. on Sunday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 8:58 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash update: Hickman Mills Drive

There has been a crash on Hickman Mills Drive between exit 71B and US-71 North.

The impacted road section is 320 feet long.

The incident report was issued Sunday at 3:52 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Sunday at 4:01 p.m.

