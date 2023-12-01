Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Pennsylvania Avenue: bridge closed between West 13th Street / Pennsylvania Avenue and I-35 South

A bridge is closed on Pennsylvania Avenue in Kansas City between West 13th Street / Pennsylvania Avenue and I-35 South

The incident report was issued Monday at 12:56 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 12:09 a.m.

Warning: Crash on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There has been a crash on I-35 between MO-1/Antioch Road/Exit 8 and North Chouteau Trafficway/Exit 9.

The event impacts 560 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 10:47 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 11:40 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between MO-210/Armour Road/Exit 6 and Parvin Road/Exit 8.

The event affects 570 feet.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 6:58 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 7:10 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Warning: Crash in Liberty

A crash has been reported in Libertynorthbound between MO-152/Kansas Street/Barry Road and I-35/MO-33/North Lightburne Street.

The event impacts 0.72 miles.

The warning was issued Thursday at 4:32 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 4:43 p.m.

Mulberry Street: bridge closed between exit 2A and I-35 South

A bridge is closed on Mulberry Street in Kansas City between exit 2A and I-35 South

The warning was issued Thursday at 1:32 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 1:38 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Liberty Drive/Exit 14 and MO-152/Exit 16.

The event affects 610 feet.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 1:20 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 1:33 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 119th Street/Exit 220 and I-435/Exit 222.

The event affects 630 feet.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 10:51 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 1:27 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between 11th Street/Exit 2 and I-670/I-70/Exit 2.

The impacted road section is 640 feet long.

The incident was reported Thursday at 11:42 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 11:51 p.m.

A crash has been reported on eastbound I-70

A crash has been reported on I-70 between Turner Diagonal Fwy/Exit 415 and 57th Street/Exit 417.

The event affects 640 feet.

The warning was issued Thursday at 10:45 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 11:29 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Van Brunt Boulevard/Exit 6 and US-40/31st Street/Exit 7.

The event impacts 490 feet.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 8:48 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 9:02 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Orville Avenue in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Orville Avenue between I-70 exit 4B and I-70 West.

The warning was issued at 3:57 p.m. on Thursday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 8:03 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 and I-70/Exit 63.

The event affects 350 feet.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 6:24 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 6:34 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-435/Exit 411 and 78th Street/Exit 414.

The event affects 200 feet.

The warning was issued at 4:04 p.m. on Thursday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 5:42 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Third Street/James St/Exit 423 and I-35/Beardsley Road/Exit 2.

The event affects 420 feet.

The warning was issued at 5:03 p.m. on Thursday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 5:13 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between I-70/Exit 63 and Stadium Drive.

The event impacts 190 feet.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 4:55 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 5:08 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between I-70/Exit 63 and Stadium Drive.

The impacted road section is 400 feet long.

The incident was reported Thursday at 4:53 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 5:01 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Edwardsville

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between K-7/Exit 224 and 110th Street/Exit 410.

The event impacts 450 feet.

The warning was released on Thursday at 3:12 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 3:21 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 and Sterling Avenue/Exit 10.

The event affects 330 feet.

The warning was released on Thursday at 2:05 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 2:41 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 48th Street/Exit 54 and Parvin Road/Exit 54.

The event affects 550 feet.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 10:45 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 11:18 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-210/Exit 55 and Front Street/Exit 57.

The impacted road section is 300 feet long.

The incident was reported Thursday at 10:20 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 10:31 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67 and 87th Street/Exit 69.

The impacted road section is 350 feet long.

The warning was issued Thursday at 9:45 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 9:55 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Raytown Road/Exit 63 and Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65.

The event impacts 580 feet.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 6:52 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 7:28 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Parvin Road/Exit 54 and MO-210/Exit 55.

The event impacts 190 feet.

The report was issued Thursday at 5:37 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 5:48 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Shawnee

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Shawnee Mission Parkway/Exit 6 and Johnson Drive/Exit 6.

The event affects 150 feet.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 5:04 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 5:19 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on U.S. 50 in Leawood

There is a broken down vehicle on U.S. 50 between State Line Road and I-435 East.

The event impacts 550 feet.

The warning was issued at 3:50 p.m. on Thursday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 4:02 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Holliday Drive/Exit 8 and Woodend Road/Exit 8.

The event impacts 200 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 3:17 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 3:26 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67 and 87th Street/Exit 69.

The event affects 630 feet.

The warning was issued Thursday at 12:55 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 1:09 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29 in Platte City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29 between I-435/Exit 17 and MO-92/Exit 18.

The event affects 560 feet.

The incident was reported Thursday at 12:06 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 12:40 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

Reports of a crash on eastbound I-470

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-470 between Raytown Road/Exit 4 and View High Drive/Exit 5.

The event affects 60 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 9:08 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 9:37 p.m.

Reports of a crash on eastbound I-470

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-470 between Raytown Road/Exit 4 and View High Drive/Exit 5.

The event impacts 480 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 9:08 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 9:20 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between Red Bridge Road and I-470/US-50.

The impacted road section is 460 feet long.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 4:08 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 4:43 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1 and Raytown Road/Exit 4.

The impacted road section is 620 feet long.

The warning was issued at 3:14 p.m. on Thursday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 3:21 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on U.S. 50 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on U.S. 50 between exit 1 and I-470 East.

The event affects 150 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 2:57 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 3:09 p.m.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between Shawnee Drive/Exit 1 and Metropolitan Avenue/Exit 2.

The event affects 500 feet.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 9:24 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 9:31 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between Swartz Road/Exit 2 and K-32/Kansas Avenue/Exit 3.

The impacted road section is 570 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 6:19 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 6:29 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between K-5/Leavenworth Road/Exit 7 and K-5/Exit 8.

The event affects 110 feet.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 12:50 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 1:04 p.m.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 between Genesee Street/Wyoming St/Exit 1B (EB) and Wyoming Street/Genesee St/Exit 1B (WB).

The event impacts 330 feet.

The warning was issued at 6:44 p.m. on Thursday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 7:34 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Warning: Crash on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

A crash has been reported on I-670 between Broadway Boulevard/Central Street/Exit 2R-2South and Locust Street/Truman Road/Exit 2Q (WB).

The event affects 140 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 3:34 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 3:50 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

I-35 closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on I-35 between I-70/US-169/US-24/Exit 2 and 12th Street/Exit 2.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 12:02 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 3:50 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between US-69/Exit 52 and 48th Street/Exit 54.

The event affects 420 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 10:34 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 10:43 p.m.

Reports of a crash on northbound I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-35 between I-435/US-69/Exit 12 and US-69/Exit 13.

The impacted road section is 250 feet long.

The incident was reported Thursday at 10:27 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 10:37 p.m.

Crash reported on northbound US-69 in Overland Park

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on US-69 between 119th Street and College Boulevard.

The event impacts 160 feet.

The warning was issued Thursday at 6:22 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 7:34 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between US-69/Exit 52 and 48th Street/Exit 54.

The impacted road section is 450 feet long.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 5:58 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 6:06 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Merriam

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 67th Street/Exit 228 and US-56/US-69/Exit 228.

The event impacts 460 feet.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 3:05 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 4:43 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 119th Street and 151st Street on southbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 3.45 miles long.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 4:38 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Pleasant Valley

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between I-435/US-69/Exit 12 and US-69/Exit 13.

The event impacts 270 feet.

The warning was released on Thursday at 4:13 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 4:20 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 151st Street and Blue Valley Parkway on northbound US-69.

The event affects 1.47 miles.

The report was issued Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 3:38 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 95th Street and I-435 on southbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 0.50 miles long.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 2:35 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/Exit 225 and 75th Street/Exit 227.

The event affects 460 feet.

The warning was released on Thursday at 1:47 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 2:24 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-69 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on US-69 between 151st Street and 135th Street.

The incident was reported Thursday at 1:53 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 2:18 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on northbound US-71

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on US-71 between The Paseo and 22nd Street.

The event affects 190 feet.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 6:38 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 6:46 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash update: I-40/US-71

A crash has been reported on northbound I-40/US-71 between CR-Y and 155th Street.

The event affects 550 feet.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 5:22 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Grandview

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between 140th Street and Main Street.

The event affects 620 feet.

The report was issued Thursday at 3:07 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 3:15 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on US-71 between 22nd Street and Truman Road.

The event affects 140 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 2:45 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 2:58 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between Blue River Road/Hickman Mills Drive and 85th Street.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 12:24 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 2:18 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between Blue River Road/Hickman Mills Drive and 85th Street.

The warning was released on Thursday at 12:24 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 12:34 p.m.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-169/K-7/Exit 215 and Old K-56/Exit 217.

The event affects 380 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 12:31 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 1:21 p.m.

This article was generated by the Kansas City Star Bot, artificial intelligence software that analyzes structured information from TomTom and applies it to templates created by journalists in the newsroom. We are experimenting with this and other new ways of providing more useful content to our readers and subscribers. You can report errors or share your thoughts by filling out our feedback form.