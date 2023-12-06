Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in North Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between Bedford Road/Exit 5 and 16th Avenue/Exit 5.

The event affects 600 feet.

The report was issued Tuesday at 6:05 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 6:17 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in North Kansas City' on December 5th at 6:18 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Warning in North Kansas City: Crash reported on northbound I-29/I-35

There is a crash on I-29/I-35 between 16th Avenue/Exit 5 and MO-210/Armour Road/Exit 6.

The event impacts 240 feet.

The traffic alert was released Tuesday at 5:47 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 5:53 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning in North Kansas City: Crash reported on northbound I-29/I-35' on December 5th at 5:54 p.m.

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on northbound I-35

There is a crash on I-35 between I-29/US-71/Exit 8 and North Chouteau Trafficway/Exit 9.

The event impacts 0.77 miles.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 4:10 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 5:35 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on northbound I-35' on December 5th at 5:36 p.m.

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on northbound I-35 North

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-35 North between exit 8A and exit 8C.

The impacted road section is 300 feet long.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 4:10 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 5:35 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on northbound I-35 North' on December 5th at 5:36 p.m.

Reports of a crash on northbound I-35

A crash has been reported on I-35 between I-29/US-71/Exit 8 and North Chouteau Trafficway/Exit 9.

The event impacts 0.65 miles.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 4:10 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 4:35 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Reports of a crash on northbound I-35' on December 5th at 4:36 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 27th Street/Exit 1B (SB) and Southwest Boulevard/Pennway Street/Exit 1C (NB).

The event impacts 560 feet.

The traffic alert was released Tuesday at 4:23 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 4:29 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on December 5th at 4:30 p.m.

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on northbound I-35

There has been a crash on I-35 between I-29/US-71/Exit 8 and MO-1/Antioch Road/Exit 8.

The impacted road section is 620 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Tuesday at 4:10 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 4:23 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on northbound I-35' on December 5th at 4:24 p.m.

Reports of a crash on eastbound I-35

There has been a crash on I-35 between I-435/Exit 222 and 95th Street/Exit 224.

The event affects 590 feet.

The traffic alert was released Tuesday at 3:29 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 3:41 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Reports of a crash on eastbound I-35' on December 5th at 3:42 p.m.

Incident on westbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is an incident on I-35 between 95th Street/Exit 224 and I-435/Exit 222.

The event impacts 1.03 miles.

The warning was issued at 3:06 p.m. on Tuesday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 3:11 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Incident on westbound I-35 in Lenexa' on December 5th at 3:11 p.m.

Lenexa: I-35 temporarily closed

The road is closed between 95th Street/Exit 224 and I-435/Exit 222 in Lenexa.

The impacted road section is 0.61 miles long.

The warning was issued at 3:07 p.m. on Tuesday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 3:11 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lenexa: I-35 temporarily closed' on December 5th at 3:11 p.m.

Warning in Lenexa: Crash reported on eastbound I-35

A crash has been reported on I-35 between I-435/Exit 222 and 95th Street/Exit 224.

The impacted road section is 590 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Tuesday at 2:53 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning in Lenexa: Crash reported on eastbound I-35' on December 5th at 3 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

I-70: bridge closed between I-35/Beardsley Road/Exit 2 and Third Street/James St/Exit 423

A bridge is closed on westbound I-70 in Kansas City between I-35/Beardsley Road/Exit 2 and Third Street/James St/Exit 423

The event impacts 0.84 miles.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 8:59 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 9:28 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'I-70: bridge closed between I-35/Beardsley Road/Exit 2 and Third Street/James St/Exit 423' on December 5th at 9:29 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-635/Exit 418 and 38th Street/Park Drive/Exit 419.

The event impacts 630 feet.

The traffic alert was released Tuesday at 8:24 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 8:34 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on December 5th at 8:35 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between The Paseo/Exit 3 and Brooklyn Avenue/Exit 3.

The warning was issued at 6:57 p.m. on Tuesday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 7:47 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on December 5th at 7:48 p.m.

I-70: bridge closed between I-35/Beardsley Road/Exit 2 and Third Street/James St/Exit 423

A bridge is closed on westbound I-70 in Kansas City between I-35/Beardsley Road/Exit 2 and Third Street/James St/Exit 423

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 7:23 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 7:29 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'I-70: bridge closed between I-35/Beardsley Road/Exit 2 and Third Street/James St/Exit 423' on December 5th at 7:30 p.m.

Crash update: East 14th Street

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on East 14th Street between I-70 West and I-70 East.

The event affects 70 feet.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 6:38 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 6:47 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash update: East 14th Street' on December 5th at 6:48 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Benton Boulevard/Exit 4 and 18th Street/Exit 4.

The event impacts 110 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Tuesday at 5:05 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 5:17 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on December 5th at 5:18 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 and Sterling Avenue/Exit 10.

The impacted road section is 460 feet long.

The warning was issued at 3:54 p.m. on Tuesday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 4:05 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on December 5th at 4:06 p.m.

Kansas City: East Truman Road closed

The road is closed at East Truman Road and I-70 West in Kansas City.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 11:31 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 3:47 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: East Truman Road closed' on December 5th at 3:48 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between 23rd Street/Exit 4 and 27th Street/Exit 5.

The event affects 470 feet.

The report was issued Tuesday at 2:13 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 2:19 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on December 5th at 2:19 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-435/Exit 8 and Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9.

The event affects 600 feet.

The report was issued Tuesday at 1:43 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 1:50 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on December 5th at 1:50 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on westbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Benton Boulevard/Exit 4 and Prospect Avenue/Exit 3.

The event affects 440 feet.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 12:52 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 1:01 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on westbound I-70 in Kansas City' on December 5th at 1:02 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between K-5/Exit 18 and MO-45/Exit 22.

The event affects 620 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 10:48 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 11:52 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City' on December 5th at 11:53 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Raytown Road/Exit 63 and Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65.

The impacted road section is 590 feet long.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 11:08 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 11:17 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on December 5th at 11:17 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between K-5/Exit 18 and MO-45/Exit 22.

The event affects 0.53 miles.

The warning was issued at 10:48 p.m. on Tuesday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 11:04 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City' on December 5th at 11:05 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-210/Exit 55 and Front Street/Exit 57.

The event affects 400 feet.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 1:23 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 9:40 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on December 5th at 9:41 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 87th Street/Exit 69 and Bannister Road/Exit 70.

The event affects 40 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Tuesday at 6:24 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on December 5th at 6:36 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-350/Blue Parkway/Exit 66 and 63rd Street/East 66th St/Exit 66.

The event impacts 380 feet.

The report was issued Tuesday at 6:11 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 6:23 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on December 5th at 6:24 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67 and 87th Street/Exit 69.

The event affects 390 feet.

The traffic alert was released Tuesday at 4:36 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 5:53 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on December 5th at 5:54 p.m.

Crash update: I-435

There is a crash on southbound I-435 between Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67 and 87th Street/Exit 69.

The event affects 630 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 4:26 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 5:29 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash update: I-435' on December 5th at 5:30 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67 and 87th Street/Exit 69.

The report was issued Tuesday at 4:36 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 5:11 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on December 5th at 5:12 p.m.

Crash update: I-435

There has been a crash on southbound I-435 between Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67 and 87th Street/Exit 69.

The event impacts 0.84 miles.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 4:26 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 5:11 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash update: I-435' on December 5th at 5:12 p.m.

Reports of a crash on southbound I-435

A crash has been reported on I-435 between 87th Street/Exit 69 and Bannister Road/Exit 70.

The event impacts 370 feet.

The warning was issued at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 5:11 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Reports of a crash on southbound I-435' on December 5th at 5:12 p.m.

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on southbound I-435

There has been a crash on I-435 between Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67 and 87th Street/Exit 69.

The impacted road section is 630 feet long.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 4:26 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 4:35 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on southbound I-435' on December 5th at 4:36 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Interstate 435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Interstate 435 between Blue Ridge Cutoff exit 8A and I-435 South.

The event affects 890 feet.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 1 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 3:06 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on Interstate 435 in Kansas City' on December 5th at 3:06 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 48th Street/Exit 54 and Parvin Road/Exit 54.

The event affects 560 feet.

The report was issued Tuesday at 12:06 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 12:19 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on December 5th at 12:20 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1 and Raytown Road/Exit 4.

The event affects 340 feet.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 7:04 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 7:59 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City' on December 5th at 8 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between Merriam Drive/Exit 1 and Shawnee Drive/Exit 1.

The event affects 580 feet.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 3:14 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 3:23 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City' on December 5th at 3:24 p.m.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 between Genesee Street/Wyoming St/Exit 1B (EB) and Wyoming Street/Genesee St/Exit 1B (WB).

The impacted road section is 100 feet long.

The warning was issued at 9:57 p.m. on Tuesday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 10:10 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City' on December 5th at 10:11 p.m.

Reports of a crash on eastbound I-670

There is a crash on I-670 between Wyoming Street/Genesee St/Exit 1B (WB) and Locust Street/Truman Road/Exit 2Q (WB).

The event affects 0.71 miles.

The warning was issued at 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 7:41 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Reports of a crash on eastbound I-670' on December 5th at 7:42 p.m.

Reports of a crash on eastbound I-670

A crash has been reported on I-670 between Broadway Boulevard/Central Street/Exit 2R-2South and Locust Street/Truman Road/Exit 2Q (WB).

The event affects 140 feet.

The report was issued Tuesday at 7:20 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 7:29 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Reports of a crash on eastbound I-670' on December 5th at 7:30 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on East 16th Street in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on East 16th Street between Bruce R. Watkins Drive and I-670 East.

The event impacts 290 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 2:41 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 2:54 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on East 16th Street in Kansas City' on December 5th at 2:55 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Incident on westbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is an incident on I-70 between Admiral Boulevard/Exit 2 and I-35/US-40/US-71/US-24/Exit 2.

The traffic alert was released Tuesday at 7:06 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 7:11 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Incident on westbound I-70 in Kansas City' on December 5th at 7:12 p.m.

Incident on westbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is an incident on I-35 between US-24/Independence Avenue and I-70/US-40/US-71.

The event affects 40 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Tuesday at 7:06 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 7:11 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Incident on westbound I-35 in Kansas City' on December 5th at 7:12 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between I-70/Exit 4 and US-24/State Avenue/Exit 5.

The impacted road section is 450 feet long.

The warning was issued at 6:27 p.m. on Tuesday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City' on December 5th at 6:36 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Warning: Crash on westbound US-24 West in Kansas City

There is a crash on US-24 West between Independence Avenue and I-35 South.

The impacted road section is 580 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Tuesday at 4:32 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 4:41 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning: Crash on westbound US-24 West in Kansas City' on December 5th at 4:42 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between Blue Valley Parkway and College Boulevard on northbound US-69.

The event impacts 0.92 miles.

The warning was issued at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 6:11 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on December 5th at 6:12 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Merriam

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 67th Street/Exit 228 and US-56/US-69/Exit 228.

The impacted road section is 620 feet long.

The report was issued Tuesday at 5:31 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 5:41 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Merriam' on December 5th at 5:42 p.m.

Crash update: I-35

There is a crash on eastbound I-35 between 75th Street/Exit 227 and US-56/US-69/Exit 228.

The impacted road section is 0.75 miles long.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 4:37 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 5:17 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash update: I-35' on December 5th at 5:18 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between I-35/US-69/Metcalf Avenue and Merriam Drive/Exit 1.

The event impacts 570 feet.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 3:14 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 5:17 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City' on December 5th at 5:18 p.m.

Crash update: I-35

There is a crash on eastbound I-35 between US-69/Exit 225 and 75th Street/Exit 227.

The event impacts 0.78 miles.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 4:37 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash update: I-35' on December 5th at 5 p.m.

Crash report: I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on eastbound I-35 between US-69/Exit 225 and 75th Street/Exit 227.

The event affects 550 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 4:37 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 4:47 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash report: I-35' on December 5th at 4:48 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 151st Street and Blue Valley Parkway on northbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 1.47 miles long.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 4:11 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on December 5th at 4:12 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-69 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on US-69 between I-435 and 103rd Street.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 3:38 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 4:11 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound US-69 in Overland Park' on December 5th at 4:12 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-69 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on US-69 between Blue Valley Parkway and 119th Street.

The traffic alert was released Tuesday at 3:32 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 4:05 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound US-69 in Overland Park' on December 5th at 4:06 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 95th Street and I-435 on southbound US-69.

The event impacts 0.50 miles.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 3:11 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on December 5th at 3:11 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 24th Street/Exit 232 and US-69/18th Street Expressway.

The event impacts 420 feet.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 12:45 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 1:50 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on December 5th at 1:50 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on US-71 between 22nd Street and Truman Road.

The impacted road section is 90 feet long.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 3:19 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 3:29 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound US-71 in Kansas City' on December 5th at 3:30 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between Longview Road and Red Bridge Road.

The event affects 190 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 3:11 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 3:23 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City' on December 5th at 3:24 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Grandview

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between 140th Street and Main Street.

The impacted road section is 620 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 1:14 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 1:25 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Grandview' on December 5th at 1:26 p.m.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

I-70/I-35 closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between Delaware Street/Main St/East Second St/Exit 2 and US-169/East Second Street/Exit 2 in Kansas City.

The impacted road section is 570 feet long.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 7:05 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 8:05 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'I-70/I-35 closed in Kansas City' on December 5th at 8:05 p.m.

Incident on westbound I-70/I-35 in Kansas City

There is an incident on I-70/I-35 between I-70 (Kansas City) (East)/I-35 and US-169/East Second Street/Exit 2.

The event affects 0.65 miles.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 7:06 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 7:11 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Incident on westbound I-70/I-35 in Kansas City' on December 5th at 7:12 p.m.

West 5th Street: bridge closed between West Fifth Southtreet / US-169 South and I-35 South

A bridge is closed on West 5th Street in Kansas City between West Fifth Southtreet / US-169 South and I-35 South

The event affects 920 feet.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 7:29 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 7:11 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'West 5th Street: bridge closed between West Fifth Southtreet / US-169 South and I-35 South' on December 5th at 7:12 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

