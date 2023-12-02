Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between East Front Street and Levee Road/Exit 5.

The event affects 60 feet.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 11:30 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 11:40 p.m.

I-35 closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between MO-1/Antioch Road/Exit 8 and North Chouteau Trafficway/Exit 9 in Kansas City.

The warning was released on Friday at 8:36 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 9:40 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Mission

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Antioch Road/Exit 230 and I-635/Exit 231.

The event impacts 300 feet.

The incident report was issued Friday at 6:38 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 7:46 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 119th Street/Exit 220 and I-435/Exit 222.

The event affects 410 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 6:56 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 7:04 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in North Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between MO-210/Armour Road/Exit 6 and Parvin Road/Exit 8.

The event affects 570 feet.

The warning was issued at 1:08 p.m. on Friday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 5:28 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218 and 119th Street/Exit 220.

The event impacts 470 feet.

The warning was issued Friday at 4:37 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 4:46 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between MO-210/Armour Road/Exit 6 and 16th Avenue/Exit 5.

The event impacts 550 feet.

The incident was reported Friday at 2:42 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 3:18 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218 and 119th Street/Exit 220.

The impacted road section is 620 feet long.

The warning was issued at 3:09 p.m. on Friday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 3:18 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218 and 119th Street/Exit 220.

The impacted road section is 510 feet long.

The incident was reported Friday at 2:24 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 3 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 119th Street/Exit 220 and I-435/Exit 222.

The event impacts 630 feet.

The warning was released on Friday at 2:12 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 2:19 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Turner Diagonal Fwy/Exit 415 and 57th Street/Exit 417.

The impacted road section is 470 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 10 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 10:10 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Palmer Terrace in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Palmer Terrace between I-70 exit 63 and I-70 West.

The impacted road section is 550 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 7:44 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 8:35 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between US-40/31st Street/Exit 7 and Manchester Trafficway/Exit 7.

The event impacts 300 feet.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 8:23 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 8:35 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between 57th Street/Exit 417 and I-635/Exit 418.

The event affects 580 feet.

The report was issued Friday at 6 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 8:28 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Manchester Trafficway/Exit 7 and I-435/Exit 8.

The event affects 270 feet.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 7:44 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 8:22 p.m.

Warning: Crash on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-70 between I-435/Exit 8 and Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9.

The impacted road section is 270 feet long.

The report was issued Friday at 7:23 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 8:10 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between 57th Street/Exit 417 and I-635/Exit 418.

The event affects 390 feet.

The warning was issued Friday at 6 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 6:46 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Benton Boulevard in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Benton Boulevard between Benton Boulevard and I-70 West.

The event affects 610 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 6:33 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 6:40 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between 57th Street/Exit 417 and I-635/Exit 418.

The impacted road section is 960 feet long.

The report was issued Friday at 6 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 6:40 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between 57th Street/Exit 417 and I-635/Exit 418.

The impacted road section is 220 feet long.

The warning was issued at 6:23 p.m. on Friday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 6:34 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 and Sterling Avenue/Exit 10.

The event affects 310 feet.

The report was issued Friday at 6:03 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 6:22 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Independence: Blue Ridge Boulevard closed

The road is closed at Blue Ridge Boulevard and I-70 East in Independence.

The event affects 910 feet.

The incident was reported Monday at 4:32 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 4:12 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on the Dwight D. Eisenhower Highway in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on the Dwight D. Eisenhower Highway between Blue and I-70 East.

The event affects 220 feet.

The warning was released on Friday at 3:57 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 4:06 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-435/Exit 8 and Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9.

The impacted road section is 540 feet long.

The incident report was issued Friday at 3:48 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 4 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between K-32/Kansas Avenue/Exit 3 and I-70/Exit 4.

The event affects 120 feet.

The warning was issued at 3:32 p.m. on Friday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 3:42 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between 78th Street/Exit 414 and Turner Diagonal Fwy/Exit 415.

The event impacts 360 feet.

The warning was released on Friday at 12:34 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 1:49 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-435/Exit 8 and Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9.

The event impacts 600 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 1:35 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 1:49 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Turner Diagonal Fwy/Exit 415 and 57th Street/Exit 417.

The impacted road section is 510 feet long.

The report was issued Friday at 12:38 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 12:49 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-12/Truman Road/Exit 60 and MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61.

The event impacts 510 feet.

The incident was reported Friday at 9:39 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 9:52 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67 and 87th Street/Exit 69.

The event affects 590 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 4:53 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 8:16 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 95th Street/Exit 2 and 87th Street/Exit 3.

The impacted road section is 380 feet long.

The incident was reported Friday at 6:45 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 7:22 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67 and 87th Street/Exit 69.

The impacted road section is 660 feet long.

The warning was issued at 5:25 p.m. on Friday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 5:34 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67 and 87th Street/Exit 69.

The event affects 320 feet.

The report was issued Friday at 5:01 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 5:34 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Shawnee

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Holliday Drive/Exit 8 and Woodend Road/Exit 8.

The event impacts 340 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 4:35 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 5:28 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Shawnee

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Johnson Drive/Exit 6 and Holliday Drive/Exit 8.

The impacted road section is 120 feet long.

The warning was released on Friday at 4:59 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 5:10 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on East Truman Road in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on East Truman Road between East 12th Street / East Truman Road and I-435 South.

The incident was reported Friday at 4:31 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 4:41 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65 and MO-350/Blue Parkway/Exit 66.

The event affects 500 feet.

The warning was released on Friday at 3:02 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 3:36 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65 and MO-350/Blue Parkway/Exit 66.

The event impacts 410 feet.

The warning was issued at 3:20 p.m. on Friday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

Crash reported on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There has been a crash on I-40/US-71 between Red Bridge Road and I-435.

The impacted road section is 0.79 miles long.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 1:14 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 1:37 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1 and Raytown Road/Exit 4.

The event impacts 160 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 11:27 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 11:52 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1 and Raytown Road/Exit 4.

The event impacts 350 feet.

The incident report was issued Friday at 11:27 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 11:34 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on View High Drive in Lee's Summit

There is a broken down vehicle on View High Drive between exit 5 and I-470 East.

The warning was released on Friday at 4:03 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 4:35 p.m.

Reports of a crash on northbound I-40/US-71

A crash has been reported on I-40/US-71 between Red Bridge Road and I-470/US-50.

The impacted road section is 460 feet long.

The incident report was issued Friday at 1:14 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 1:25 p.m.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on the U. S. Highway 71

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on the U. S. Highway 71 between exit 3B and I-635 South.

The incident was reported Friday at 4:23 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 4:29 p.m.

Warning: Crash on southbound I-635 South in Houston Lake

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-635 South between Fox and exit 11B.

The event impacts 750 feet.

The report was issued Friday at 4:23 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 4:29 p.m.

Reports of a crash on southbound I-635

A crash has been reported on I-635 between I-29/US-71/Exit 12 and MO-9/Exit 11.

The incident was reported Friday at 4:23 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 4:29 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on West 47th Street in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on West 47th Street between Merriam Drive and I-635 South.

The event affects 910 feet.

The incident report was issued Friday at 1:43 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 1:55 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on the Harry Darby Memorial Highway in Riverside

There is a broken down vehicle on the Harry Darby Memorial Highway between Horizons Parkway exit 9 and I-635 North.

The event affects 630 feet.

The warning was released on Friday at 1:18 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 1:25 p.m.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Genessee Street: bridge closed between Genesee Street exit 1B and I-670 East

A bridge is closed on Genessee Street in Kansas City between Genesee Street exit 1B and I-670 East

The incident was reported Tuesday at 8:05 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 3:42 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Front Street/Exit 57 and US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59.

The event affects 580 feet.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 11:31 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 1:25 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/Exit 11 and I-435/US-69/Exit 12.

The event impacts 570 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 8:20 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 8:35 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 151st Street and Blue Valley Parkway on northbound US-69.

The event affects 1.47 miles.

The report was issued Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 4:35 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between West 87th Street/Exit 225 and US-69/Exit 225.

The event affects 240 feet.

The incident report was issued Friday at 3:56 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 4:06 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between College Boulevard and 119th Street on southbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 1.08 miles long.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 3:36 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 119th Street and 151st Street on southbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 3.45 miles long.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 3:36 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/Exit 225 and 75th Street/Exit 227.

The event impacts 490 feet.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 2:37 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 3:12 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/Exit 225 and 75th Street/Exit 227.

The event impacts 370 feet.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 2:32 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 2:43 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/Exit 11 and I-435/US-69/Exit 12.

The impacted road section is 160 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 1:06 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 1:19 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Belton

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between North Cass Parkway and MO-58.

The impacted road section is 610 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 10:49 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 11:04 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between Blue River Road/Hickman Mills Drive and 85th Street.

The incident report was issued Friday at 5:24 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 5:34 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between MO-150 and 140th Street.

The event impacts 480 feet.

The incident was reported Friday at 3:14 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 3:24 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 between East Gregory Boulevard and East Meyer Boulevard.

The event affects 580 feet.

The warning was issued Friday at 2:01 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 2:13 p.m.

