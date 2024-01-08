Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Crash reported on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There has been a crash on I-35 between I-670/Broadway Boulevard/Exit 2 and 12th Street/Exit 2.

The impacted road section is 110 feet long.

The warning was issued Sunday at 7:23 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Sunday at 7:31 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 119th Street/Exit 220 and I-435/Exit 222.

The impacted road section is 370 feet long.

The report was issued Sunday at 12:33 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 1:11 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Warning: Crash on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

A crash has been reported on I-70 between Van Brunt Boulevard/Exit 6 and US-40/31st Street/Exit 7.

The event impacts 540 feet.

The warning was issued Sunday at 8:40 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 8:52 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-635/Exit 418 and 38th Street/Park Drive/Exit 419.

The event impacts 290 feet.

The incident report was issued Sunday at 2:52 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Sunday at 3:01 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-435 East in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 East between exit 14 and NW Cookingham Drive exit 36.

The impacted road section is 80 feet long.

The warning was released on Sunday at 8:22 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Sunday at 9:44 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Holliday Drive/Exit 8 and Woodend Road/Exit 8.

The impacted road section is 150 feet long.

The warning was released on Sunday at 6:34 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Sunday at 7:14 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

A crash has been reported on eastbound I-470

There has been a crash on I-470 between View High Drive/Exit 5 and US-50/MO-350/Exit 7.

The event impacts 540 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Sunday at 11:25 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Sunday at 11:39 p.m.

Reports of a crash on eastbound I-470

A crash has been reported on I-470 between Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1 and Raytown Road/Exit 4.

The impacted road section is 340 feet long.

The report was issued Sunday at 11:25 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 11:34 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between Raytown Road/Exit 4 and View High Drive/Exit 5.

The event impacts 600 feet.

The warning was issued at 4:34 p.m. on Sunday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 4:45 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between I-70/Exit 4 and US-24/State Avenue/Exit 5.

The impacted road section is 50 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Sunday at 4:40 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 5:20 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

A crash has been reported on northbound I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-35 between US-69/18th Street Expressway and Southwest Boulevard/Mission Road/Exit 233A.

The event impacts 620 feet.

The traffic alert was released Sunday at 8:06 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Sunday at 8:58 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Riverside

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between Horizons Parkway/Exit 9 and US-69/Exit 10.

The impacted road section is 580 feet long.

The report was issued Sunday at 6:05 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Sunday at 6:14 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 103rd Street and I-435 on southbound US-69.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 2:56 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

Crash update: Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 between East Meyer Boulevard and East 63rd Street.

The warning was issued at 11:44 p.m. on Sunday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 11:56 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on US-71 between 22nd Street and Truman Road.

The impacted road section is 380 feet long.

The incident was reported Sunday at 5:21 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Sunday at 5:32 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-71 North in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on US-71 North between Bruce R. Watkins Drive and Admiral Boulevard exit 2H.

The event affects 100 feet.

The warning was released on Sunday at 12:59 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Sunday at 1:11 p.m.

