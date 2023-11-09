Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Crash update: I-29/I-35

There has been a crash on northbound I-29/I-35 between East Front Street and Levee Road/Exit 5.

The event affects 560 feet.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 6:13 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 6:22 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash update: I-29/I-35' on November 8th at 6:23 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 119th Street/Exit 220 and I-435/Exit 222.

The event affects 570 feet.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 5:22 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 5:34 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa' on November 8th at 5:35 p.m.

Crash report: I-35

There is a crash on eastbound I-35 between 75th Street/Exit 227 and 67th Street/Exit 228.

The event impacts 220 feet.

The warning was issued at 5:02 p.m. on Wednesday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 5:10 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash report: I-35' on November 8th at 5:11 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on West 75th Street in Merriam

There is a broken down vehicle on West 75th Street between exit 227 and I-35 South.

The impacted road section is 290 feet long.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 2:40 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 2:52 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on West 75th Street in Merriam' on November 8th at 2:53 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on the U. S. Highway 71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on the U. S. Highway 71 between I-70 East and I-670 West.

The event impacts 100 feet.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 9:36 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 9:46 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on the U. S. Highway 71 in Kansas City' on November 8th at 9:47 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between 23rd Street/Exit 4 and 27th Street/Exit 5.

The event affects 290 feet.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 8:27 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 8:40 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on November 8th at 8:41 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-435/Exit 8 and Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9.

The impacted road section is 520 feet long.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 5:13 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 6:22 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on November 8th at 6:23 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash reported on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-70 between Third Street/James St/Exit 423 and I-35/Beardsley Road/Exit 2.

The impacted road section is 340 feet long.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 4:56 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 5:04 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash reported on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on November 8th at 5:05 p.m.

Kansas City: Park Avenue temporarily closed until Dec. 22

The road is closed between Prospect Avenue exit 3C and I-70 East in Kansas City.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 9:26 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 4:52 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: Park Avenue temporarily closed until Dec. 22' on November 8th at 4:53 p.m.

Blue Ridge Boulevard closed in Independence

There is a road closure at Blue Ridge Boulevard and I-70 East.

The event affects 910 feet.

The incident report was issued Monday at 4:32 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 4:10 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Blue Ridge Boulevard closed in Independence' on November 8th at 4:11 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Shawnee

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Johnson Drive/Exit 6 and Holliday Drive/Exit 8.

The event impacts 480 feet.

The warning was issued at 7:58 p.m. on Wednesday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 8:04 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Shawnee' on November 8th at 8:05 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 87th Street/Exit 3 and Midland Drive/Exit 5.

The event affects 570 feet.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 5:27 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Lenexa' on November 8th at 6:35 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Bannister Road/Exit 70 and US-71/Exit 71.

The event impacts 630 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 6:19 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on November 8th at 6:35 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash update: I-435

A crash has been reported on southbound I-435 between MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 and Stadium Drive.

The event affects 0.78 miles.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 5:12 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 5:23 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash update: I-435' on November 8th at 5:23 p.m.

Crash update: Tauromee Avenue

There is a crash on Tauromee Avenue between exit 411B and I-435 North.

The event impacts 120 feet.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 5:04 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 5:10 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash update: Tauromee Avenue' on November 8th at 5:11 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-210/Exit 55 and Front Street/Exit 57.

The impacted road section is 650 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 1:32 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 3:22 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on November 8th at 3:23 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

Warning: Crash on eastbound I-470 in Lee's Summit

A crash has been reported on I-470 between View High Drive/Exit 5 and US-50/MO-350/Exit 7.

The event affects 240 feet.

The warning was issued at 10:49 p.m. on Wednesday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 11:46 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning: Crash on eastbound I-470 in Lee's Summit' on November 8th at 11:47 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1 and Raytown Road/Exit 4.

The event affects 340 feet.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 5:36 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 5:46 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City' on November 8th at 5:47 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1 and Raytown Road/Exit 4.

The impacted road section is 380 feet long.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 5 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 5:10 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City' on November 8th at 5:11 p.m.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Riverside

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between K-5/Exit 8 and Horizons Parkway/Exit 9.

The event affects 330 feet.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 2:43 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 2:52 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Riverside' on November 8th at 2:53 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between K-5/Exit 8 and Horizons Parkway/Exit 9.

The event affects 400 feet.

The report was issued Wednesday at 1:51 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 2:05 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City' on November 8th at 2:05 p.m.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 between Broadway Boulevard/Central Street/Exit 2R-2South and Locust Street/Truman Road/Exit 2Q (WB).

The event affects 80 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 3:49 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 4:04 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City' on November 8th at 4:05 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on East 14th Street in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on East 14th Street between exit 2T and I-670 West.

The event impacts 50 feet.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 2:35 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 2:47 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on East 14th Street in Kansas City' on November 8th at 2:47 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Independence Avenue/US-24 temporarily closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 between Prospect Avenue and I-35/US-71/Troost Avenue.

The impacted road section is 420 feet long.

The incident was reported Saturday at 5:06 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 8:04 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Independence Avenue/US-24 temporarily closed in Kansas City' on November 8th at 8:05 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash update: I-29/I-35

There has been a crash on northbound I-29/I-35 between US-24/Independence Avenue/Paseo Boulevard and East Front Street.

The event affects 170 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 2:58 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 3:04 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash update: I-29/I-35' on November 8th at 3:05 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Warning: Crash on northbound I-35 in Pleasant Valley

There has been a crash on I-35 between I-435/US-69/Exit 12 and US-69/Exit 13.

The impacted road section is 520 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 7:04 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 7:35 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning: Crash on northbound I-35 in Pleasant Valley' on November 8th at 7:35 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-69 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on US-69 between 87th Street and I-35.

The event impacts 490 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 6:14 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 6:52 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound US-69 in Lenexa' on November 8th at 6:53 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 119th Street and College Boulevard on northbound US-69.

The event impacts 0.73 miles.

The warning was issued at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 4:22 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on November 8th at 4:23 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between 38th Street/Park Drive/Exit 419 and US-69/South 18th Street/Exit 420.

The impacted road section is 340 feet long.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 2:50 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 3:04 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on November 8th at 3:05 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/Exit 225 and 75th Street/Exit 227.

The event affects 490 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 1:45 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 2:52 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park' on November 8th at 2:53 p.m.

Warning: Crash on northbound US-69 in Overland Park

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on US-69 between 135th Street and Blue Valley Parkway.

The impacted road section is 0.91 miles long.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 2:26 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 2:40 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning: Crash on northbound US-69 in Overland Park' on November 8th at 2:41 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between West 87th Street/Exit 225 and US-69/Exit 225.

The event affects 360 feet.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 2:33 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 2:40 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa' on November 8th at 2:41 p.m.

A crash has been reported on northbound US-69

A crash has been reported on US-69 between Blue Valley Parkway and 119th Street.

The event affects 290 feet.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 10:31 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 12:29 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'A crash has been reported on northbound US-69' on November 8th at 12:29 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 151st Street and 135th Street on northbound US-69.

The event impacts 790 feet.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 12:23 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on November 8th at 12:23 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between East Meyer Boulevard and East Gregory Boulevard in Kansas City.

The event impacts 220 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 11:53 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 1:05 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 closed in Kansas City' on November 8th at 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City: Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 temporarily closed

The road is closed between East 59th Street and East Gregory Boulevard in Kansas City.

The event impacts 1.22 miles.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 11:53 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 1:05 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 temporarily closed' on November 8th at 1:05 p.m.

Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 between East Meyer Boulevard and East 63rd Street.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 10:45 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 12:23 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 closed in Kansas City' on November 8th at 12:23 p.m.

Crash update: Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71

There is a crash on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 between East Meyer Boulevard and East 63rd Street.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 12:12 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 12:23 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash update: Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71' on November 8th at 12:23 p.m.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70/I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70/I-35 between US-169/East Second Street/Exit 2 and Delaware Street/Main St/East Second St/Exit 2.

The event affects 540 feet.

The warning was issued at 12:41 p.m. on Wednesday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 12:53 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70/I-35 in Kansas City' on November 8th at 12:53 p.m.

Beardsley Road closed in Kansas City

The road is closed at Beardsley Road and US-169 North in Kansas City.

The event impacts 990 feet.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 12:24 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 12:29 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Beardsley Road closed in Kansas City' on November 8th at 12:29 p.m.

