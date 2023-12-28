Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Crash reported on Pleasant Valley Road in Pleasant Valley

There is a crash on Pleasant Valley Road between Pleasant Valley Road and I-35 South.

The impacted road section is 140 feet long.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 8:56 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 9:53 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between 119th Street/Exit 220 and I-435/Exit 222.

The impacted road section is 380 feet long.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 9:08 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 9:17 p.m.

Warning: Crash on northbound I-35 in Shawnee

A crash has been reported on I-35 between Johnson Drive/Exit 229 and Antioch Road/Exit 230.

The impacted road section is 550 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 5:45 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 6:44 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between MO-210/Armour Road/Exit 6 and Parvin Road/Exit 8.

The impacted road section is 590 feet long.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 3:27 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 5:04 p.m.

Interstate 49

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on Interstate 435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Interstate 435 between exit 71 and I-49 South.

The event impacts 130 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 6:17 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 7:08 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between U P RR Service Road/Exit 421 and I-670/I-70.

The event affects 180 feet.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 10:40 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 12:18 a.m.

Warning: Crash on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

A crash has been reported on I-435 between I-70/Exit 63 and Stadium Drive.

The event impacts 210 feet.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 12:03 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 12:12 a.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-435/Exit 8 and Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9.

The impacted road section is 520 feet long.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 11:23 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 11:54 p.m.

A crash has been reported on eastbound I-70

There has been a crash on I-70 between Van Brunt Boulevard/Exit 6 and US-40/31st Street/Exit 7.

The impacted road section is 460 feet long.

The report was issued Wednesday at 7:54 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 11:37 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Van Brunt Boulevard/Exit 6 and US-40/31st Street/Exit 7.

The impacted road section is 460 feet long.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 5:43 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 11:14 p.m.

Crash report: I-70

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on eastbound I-70 between Van Brunt Boulevard/Exit 6 and US-40/31st Street/Exit 7.

The impacted road section is 460 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 7:54 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 11:14 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 and I-70/Exit 63.

The event affects 500 feet.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 8:14 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 9:35 p.m.

Crash update: I-70

A crash has been reported on eastbound I-70 between Jackson Avenue/Exit 5 and Manchester Trafficway/Exit 7.

The event impacts 0.68 miles.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 7:54 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 8:06 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between I-70/Exit 63 and Stadium Drive.

The event impacts 600 feet.

The report was issued Wednesday at 7:40 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 7:54 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 and Sterling Avenue/Exit 10.

The event impacts 310 feet.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 6:08 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 6:56 p.m.

Crash update: I-435

There is a crash on southbound I-435 between MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 and I-70/Exit 63.

The impacted road section is 410 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 6:31 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 6:44 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Edwardsville

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between 110th Street/Exit 410 and I-435/Exit 411.

The event affects 460 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 4:35 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 5:09 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between I-70/Exit 63 and Stadium Drive.

The event impacts 400 feet.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 2:22 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 3:59 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Manchester Trafficway/Exit 7 and I-435/Exit 8.

The impacted road section is 400 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 12:29 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 12:48 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Manchester Trafficway/Exit 7 and I-435/Exit 8.

The event affects 400 feet.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 12:29 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 12:42 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Jackson Avenue/Exit 5 and Van Brunt Boulevard/Exit 6.

The impacted road section is 130 feet long.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 10:49 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 12:24 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on southbound I-435

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-435 between MO-210/Exit 55 and Front Street/Exit 57.

The impacted road section is 0.83 miles long.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 6:22 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 6:38 p.m.

Warning: Crash on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-435 between MO-210/Exit 55 and Front Street/Exit 57.

The event impacts 400 feet.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 6:22 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 6:32 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 96th Street/Exit 47 and MO-152/Exit 49.

The event impacts 430 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 5:43 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 5:50 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Edwardsville

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Woodend Road/Exit 8 and K-32/Exit 9.

The event impacts 540 feet.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 4 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 4:22 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Holliday Drive/Exit 8 and K-32/Exit 9.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 4 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 4:10 p.m.

Crash reported on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

A crash has been reported on I-435 between Raytown Road/Exit 63 and Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65.

The event affects 180 feet.

The report was issued Wednesday at 1:32 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 3:19 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Raytown Road/Exit 63 and Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65.

The event impacts 190 feet.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 2:46 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 2:56 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Edwardsville

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between K-32/Exit 9 and Kansas Avenue/Exit 11.

The event affects 560 feet.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 2 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 2:38 p.m.

Crash update: I-435

There has been a crash on southbound I-435 between Raytown Road/Exit 63 and Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65.

The event affects 670 feet.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 1:32 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 2:33 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Raytown Road/Exit 63 and Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65.

The event impacts 190 feet.

The warning was issued at 1:25 p.m. on Wednesday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 1:41 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Wornall Road/Exit 75 and Holmes Road/Exit 74.

The event impacts 220 feet.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 1:22 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

Warning: Crash on Parallel Parkway in Kansas City

There has been a crash on Parallel Parkway between Parallel Parkway and I-435 South.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 12:34 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 12:48 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

Warning: Crash on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-470 between Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1 and Raytown Road/Exit 4.

The impacted road section is 370 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 10:47 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 10:56 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

A crash has been reported on eastbound I-470

There has been a crash on I-470 between I-435/US-71/Exit 1 and Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 4:43 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 4:58 p.m.

Crash report: I-470

There has been a crash on eastbound I-470 between I-435/US-71/Exit 1 and Raytown Road/Exit 4.

The event impacts 0.81 miles.

The report was issued Wednesday at 4:33 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 4:46 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between I-435/US-71/Exit 1 and Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1.

The event impacts 460 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 4:38 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 4:46 p.m.

Crash report: I-470

A crash has been reported on eastbound I-470 between I-435/US-71/Exit 1 and Raytown Road/Exit 4.

The impacted road section is 0.75 miles long.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 4:33 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 4:40 p.m.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on northbound I-635

A crash has been reported on I-635 between K-5/Leavenworth Road/Exit 7 and K-5/Exit 8.

The event impacts 650 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 5:59 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 6:14 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between Parallel Parkway/Exit 6 and 38th Street/Exit 7.

The event impacts 650 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 4:34 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 4:46 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Warning: Crash on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There has been a crash on I-435 between MO-210/Exit 55 and US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59.

The impacted road section is 1.03 miles long.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 6:22 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 7:19 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Merriam

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/Exit 225 and 75th Street/Exit 227.

The event impacts 610 feet.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 11:21 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 11:54 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-69 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on US-69 between 135th Street and Blue Valley Parkway.

The impacted road section is 120 feet long.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 7:51 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 8:24 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash update: I-35

A crash has been reported on northbound I-35 between US-56/US-69/Exit 228 and I-635/Exit 231.

The impacted road section is 0.81 miles long.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 5:45 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 5:56 p.m.

A crash has been reported on eastbound I-35

A crash has been reported on I-35 between US-69/Exit 225 and 75th Street/Exit 227.

The impacted road section is 610 feet long.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 5:14 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 5:44 p.m.

A crash has been reported on eastbound I-35

There is a crash on I-35 between US-69/Exit 225 and 75th Street/Exit 227.

The impacted road section is 460 feet long.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 3:27 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 4:40 p.m.

US-69 temporarily closed in Riverside

The road is closed between NW Platte Road and MO-9 in Riverside.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 3:48 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 3:53 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between College Boulevard and 119th Street on southbound US-69.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 3:42 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 151st Street and Blue Valley Parkway on northbound US-69.

The event impacts 1.27 miles.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 3:42 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/Exit 225 and 75th Street/Exit 227.

The event affects 640 feet.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 1:50 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 2:27 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 between East Meyer Boulevard and East 63rd Street.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 10:26 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 11:14 p.m.

A crash has been reported on northbound I-40/US-71

There is a crash on I-40/US-71 between Blue River Road/Hickman Mills Drive and 85th Street.

The event impacts 480 feet.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 7:44 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 7:54 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between Blue River Road/Hickman Mills Drive and 85th Street.

The warning was issued at 3:38 p.m. on Wednesday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 3:47 p.m.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29 between US-169/Exit 2 and Waukomis Drive/Exit 3.

The event affects 600 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 8 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 8:12 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

