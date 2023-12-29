Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between I-29/US-71/Exit 8 and MO-1/Antioch Road/Exit 8.

The event impacts 290 feet.

The report was issued Thursday at 5:38 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 8:57 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218 and 119th Street/Exit 220.

The impacted road section is 650 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 8:37 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 8:45 p.m.

Crash update: I-35

There has been a crash on eastbound I-35 between 75th Street/Exit 227 and 67th Street/Exit 228.

The impacted road section is 290 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 6:43 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 7:41 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between I-635/Exit 231 and 24th Street/Exit 232.

The impacted road section is 590 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 5:55 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 6:32 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Southwest Trafficway/Exit 1A (SB) and 27th Street/Exit 1B (SB).

The event impacts 550 feet.

The warning was released on Thursday at 5:24 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 5:35 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218 and 119th Street/Exit 220.

The event impacts 610 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 2:51 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 3:04 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 between Wyoming Street/Genesee St/Exit 1B (WB) and I-35/Exit 2T.

The impacted road section is 360 feet long.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 2:21 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 2:34 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 and Sterling Avenue/Exit 10.

The event impacts 430 feet.

The incident was reported Thursday at 10:03 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 11:09 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between 27th Street/Exit 5 and Jackson Avenue/Exit 5.

The event impacts 350 feet.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 10:04 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 10:21 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Jackson Avenue/Exit 5 and Van Brunt Boulevard/Exit 6.

The event affects 70 feet.

The report was issued Thursday at 10:04 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 10:15 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between 27th Street/Exit 5 and Jackson Avenue/Exit 5.

The event impacts 350 feet.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 5:39 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 8:22 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 and I-70/Exit 63.

The event impacts 210 feet.

The warning was released on Thursday at 7:54 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 8:10 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on westbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Manchester Trafficway/Exit 7 and US-40/31st Street/Exit 7.

The impacted road section is 380 feet long.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 7:34 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 7:47 p.m.

Kansas City: Prospect Avenue temporarily closed

There is a road closure on Prospect Avenue between Prospect Avenue exit 3C and I-70 East.

The warning was issued at 9:26 a.m. on Wednesday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 6:49 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between 78th Street/Exit 414 and Turner Diagonal Fwy/Exit 415.

The event affects 380 feet.

The report was issued Thursday at 5:18 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 5:51 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between I-435/Exit 411 and Turner Diagonal Fwy/Exit 415.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 5:18 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 5:29 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Turner Diagonal Fwy/Exit 415 and 57th Street/Exit 417.

The event affects 120 feet.

The warning was issued Thursday at 2:03 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 2:12 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Edwardsville

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between K-32/Exit 9 and Kansas Avenue/Exit 11.

The event affects 610 feet.

The warning was issued Thursday at 7:04 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 8:57 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Shawnee

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Johnson Drive/Exit 6 and Holliday Drive/Exit 8.

The impacted road section is 250 feet long.

The incident was reported Thursday at 6:49 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 7:01 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Holliday Drive/Exit 8 and Woodend Road/Exit 8.

The event affects 150 feet.

The report was issued Thursday at 5:35 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 6:44 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on East Truman Road in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on East Truman Road between East 12th Street / East Truman Road and I-435 South.

The incident was reported Thursday at 2:36 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 2:46 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between K-32/Exit 9 and Kansas Avenue/Exit 11.

The event impacts 590 feet.

The incident was reported Thursday at 2:21 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 2:34 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Raytown Road/Exit 63 and Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65.

The event affects 370 feet.

The incident was reported Thursday at 1:23 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 1:33 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1 and Raytown Road/Exit 4.

The impacted road section is 530 feet long.

The warning was issued Thursday at 11:01 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 11:09 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between Raytown Road/Exit 4 and View High Drive/Exit 5.

The event impacts 30 feet.

The report was issued Thursday at 4:20 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 4:31 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Lee's Summit

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between View High Drive/Exit 5 and US-50/MO-350/Exit 7.

The event affects 540 feet.

The warning was issued at 2:42 p.m. on Thursday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 3:16 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Lee's Summit

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between View High Drive/Exit 5 and US-50/MO-350/Exit 7.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 2:42 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 2:52 p.m.

Warning: Crash on eastbound I-470 in Lee's Summit

A crash has been reported on I-470 between View High Drive/Exit 5 and US-50/MO-350/Exit 7.

The impacted road section is 0.75 miles long.

The warning was issued Thursday at 1:01 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 1:10 p.m.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Riverside

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between K-5/Exit 8 and Horizons Parkway/Exit 9.

The event impacts 340 feet.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 4:41 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 5:24 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on the Monarch Highway in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on the Monarch Highway between I-635 exit 231A and I-635 North.

The event impacts 620 feet.

The report was issued Thursday at 3:27 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 4:37 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on westbound US-24 West in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on US-24 West between Independence Avenue and I-35 South.

The event impacts 580 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 9:23 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 9:33 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/18th Street Expressway and Southwest Boulevard/Mission Road/Exit 233A.

The event impacts 640 feet.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 6:36 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 6:44 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound US-69 South in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on US-69 South between Metcalf Avenue exit 231B and Metcalf Avenue.

The event impacts 620 feet.

The warning was issued Thursday at 4:38 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 4:49 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between US-69/Exit 52 and 48th Street/Exit 54.

The event impacts 160 feet.

The incident was reported Thursday at 1:24 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 1:33 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

Crash report: I-40/US-71

A crash has been reported on northbound I-40/US-71 between 85th Street and 75th Street.

The event affects 100 feet.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 6:38 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 6:44 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between Bannister Road and Blue River Road/Hickman Mills Drive.

The warning was issued Thursday at 12:16 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 12:54 p.m.

