LIVE: Las Vegas teens accused in bicyclist’s death arraigned in court

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two Las Vegas teens accused of intentionally hitting and killing a bicyclist are due in court Tuesday morning, one day after being formally charged with murder and other crimes.

Jesus Ayala, 18, and Jzamir Keys, 16, are scheduled to be arraigned in Clark County Justice Court in separate courtrooms. The two are accused of a crime spree that left one man dead and captured nationwide attention.

Andreas “Andy” Probst, 64, a retired California police chief, was bicycling on Aug. 14 when he was “intentionally” allegedly struck by the teens in a stolen car. Las Vegas Metropolitan police said the teens stole at least three cars, struck a 72-year-old man on a bicycle, and also hit another car before the fatal hit-and-run crash. Ayala was 17 at the time of the incident.

Ayala and Keys are currently being held in Clark County Detention Center without bail and will appear before separate judges to be arraigned on the charges. At that time, they can enter a plea and their attorneys can argue for bail.

Ayala is facing the following charges:

Murder with the use of a deadly weapon

Battery with use of a deadly weapon

Attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon

Duty to stop at the scene of a crash

Leaving the scene of a crash

Possession of a stolen vehicle

Possession of a burglary too

Keys is facing the following charges:

Murder with the use of a deadly weapon

Battery with use of a deadly weapon

Attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon

