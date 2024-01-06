I live in Las Vegas. Tourists should stop wasting money on these 5 things.

I live in Las Vegas, and if you're a tourist, the city was essentially designed to take your money.

ATMs on the Strip have super high fees and bars closest to hotel lobbies increase their prices.

Everything from toiletries to clothing is more expensive in the casinos.

Las Vegas is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world. And it was essentially designed to take your cash.

From the moment you step off the plane, you're greeted with the flashing lights and glitzy promise of easy money topped with a good time. Just put a dollar or 10 into the slot machines and all your dreams might come true.

The first thing you learn as a local is that the house always wins. The second thing you learn is how to make sure it doesn't win everything.

Here are five things tourists should stop wasting money on when they visit Las Vegas.

ATMs on the Strip can have really high fees.

Do yourself a favor and get your cash before coming to Las Vegas. Jena Brown

No one should come to Vegas without a plan, and that includes a gambling budget.

It's rare for someone to walk through the winding maze of slot machines and not feel inclined to drop a few dollars. It's like an adult video game that often comes with free drinks.

But the last thing you want is to find yourself in the middle of a gambling streak without any cash. Most casino ATM fees hover around $10 a transaction.

Stop by an ATM or a bank off the Strip. It might seem inconvenient, but between resort fees, room taxes, and inflated prices, the last thing you want is to lose money by simply taking out cash.

Advanced tickets for shows are almost always pricier.

If you wait until the day of, you can usually find half-priced tickets for popular entertainment. Jena Brown

Vegas is known for its world-class shows. From Cirque du Soleil to any number of all-star residencies, there's no shortage of killer entertainment on the Strip.

But that doesn't mean you have to pay full price. In fact, given how unpredictable a day in Las Vegas can be, waiting until the last minute has its perks.

Kiosks along the Strip offer unsold, day-of tickets for around half the original price. Plus, several websites and other vendors have similar deals with casinos and entertainment venues.

It requires some flexibility — not all shows have unsold tickets or offer lower prices every day. But if you don't mind some uncertainty and love a good deal, it's easy enough to find cheap seats.

Buying a drink at the first bar you see will probably cost you extra.

Bars closer to entrances, lobbies, and attractions are convenient but not always the cheapest. Jena Brown

If the bar is convenient, you're probably paying too much for the drink. Even inside the casinos, the bars closest to the lobby will be more expensive than others tucked in the back.

Before ordering, walk around and see if you can find a cheaper option. In the same section of a casino, I found two vendors selling frozen cocktails, but one was twice the price of the other.

And if you have the time, play a few dollars at the slots and wait for the cocktail server. Most casinos offer free drinks if you're actively gambling.

Clothes and essentials cost a lot more on the Strip.

You're better off finding a store off the Strip instead of dropping $150 on a sweatshirt. Jena Brown

You can find designer shops selling high-end brands near every major casino property.

They might be convenient, but they'll likely cost you more than double what you'd pay anywhere else. Motrin can cost $4 for a four-pack, and I found an unbranded, sparkly Las Vegas Raiders jacket going for $150.

If you want to do some shopping during your trip, head just north of the Strip to the Premium Outlets for better deals.

If there's one thing locals hate, it's parking fees.

You're better off doing some research and seeing which garages are free for guests. Jena Brown

For years, casinos didn't charge for parking in their garages — and some still don't. So knowing which ones do is going to stop you from wasting money.

Additionally, it might seem like renting a car is the way to go to save on Uber or cab fees. But if you don't pay attention, you could easily spend more than a rideshare trip on parking alone.

Read the original article on Business Insider