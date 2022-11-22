Live: Lawyers to discuss death penalty in Pike County killings case

WAVERLY, Ohio – Prosecutors in the murder trial of George Wagner IV are expected to remove death as an option if he is convicted.

With the jury on holiday break, attorneys on Tuesday will continue to meet with Randy Deering, judge in the Pike County Common Pleas Court, to work out that question and other procedural matters.

On Monday, Deering made two key rulings:

He overruled Wagner IV’s motion for acquittal, a standard request of defendants after evidence is in but before a jury deliberates. That means the jury will consider all 22 charges against Wagner IV, including eight for aggravated murder for the 2016 shooting deaths of Pike County’s Rhoden family.

He issued “judicial notice” that one of the four crimes scenes in the case is, in fact, located in Scioto not Pike County. But he also agreed that the scene was part of a “criminal course of conduct” and so rejected Wagner IV’s position that Pike County lacked jurisdiction over that location.

Judge Randy Deering on Monday asked attorneys in the murder trial of George Wagner IV for input on his 150-page draft of jury instructions.

Deering also directed attorneys to submit their suggestions for his 150-page draft of jury instructions. Those negotiations continued through Monday afternoon in conference rooms, with court in recess.

Deering on Monday asked prosecutors if they would address the death penalty as a possible penalty in the case.

Attorneys in the murder trial of George Wagner IV continue negotiating on the instructions the jury will receive in the case next week. From left are Special Prosecutor D. Andrew Wilson, lead investigator Ryan Scheiderer, defense attorney Richard M. Nash Jr., Special Prosecutor Angela Canepa, defense attorney John P. Parker and Pike County Prosecutor Rob Junk.

“Are we going to argue the death specs (specifications)?” he asked as defense attorney Richard M. Nash Jr. began his arguments for acquittal.

To that, Special Prosecutor Angela Canepa replied: “Yes, your honor. We would like to for Rule 29 purposes.” Under state and federal law, Rule 29 refers to the request to acquit.

The death penalty question will be resolved before the jury returns on Monday.

Defense attorney John P. Parker stunned the Pike County Common Pleas Court when he called client George Wagner IV to testify on his own behalf Nov. 16-17.

The state of Ohio last year agreed to take the death penalty off the table for Wagner IV, along with his father, mother and younger brother. It was part of a deal the state struck with Edward “Jake” Wagner in April and Angela Wagner in September, when each switched their pleas to guilty and agreed to testify in the trials of Wagner IV and his father, George “Billy” Wagner III. The elder Wagner will be tried next year.

In addition to addressing the death penalty in jury instructions, the prosecution is considering five motions on that topic, filed Monday by Wagner IV’s lawyers.

Deering encouraged attorneys to move forward to resolve differences.

“The more we get done today, the shorter our week will be,” he said Monday. “If we don’t get this thing ready, then we're going to work Wednesday, too.”

He said he’d also hold court on Friday if the jury instructions are not complete by then.

Wagner IV's trial began Aug. 29. The prosecution and defense rested on Friday, with Deering sending the jury home for the holiday week.

The jury is out but the lawyers are in for Day 48 in #PikeCountyMassacre trial of #GeorgeWagnerIV. @brook_lavalley is in the courthouse for ⁦@DispatchAlerts⁩. Live feed and updates at ⁦@Enquirer⁩. pic.twitter.com/Sd8mZJablz — Patricia Gallagher Newberry (@pattinewberry) November 22, 2022

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Pike County murder trial: Lawyers to discuss death penalty